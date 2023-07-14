To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 95% of its total assets in common stocks included in the S&P 500® Index. To replicate index performance, the fund's portfolio managers use a passive management approach and generally purchase all of the securities comprising the S&P 500® Index (though, at times, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the S&P 500® Index). Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P 500® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P 500® Index of at least .95, before expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index of 500 common stocks chosen to reflect the industries of the U.S. economy and is often considered a proxy for the stock market in general. Companies included in the S&P 500® Index generally must have market capitalizations in excess of $13.1 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.

Standard & Poor's weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors).

"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®," "Standard & Poor's 500®" and "S&P 500®" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC (Standard & Poor's), and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's, and Standard & Poor's does not make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.