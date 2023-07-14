Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
17.8%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$2.66 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 0.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.27%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 95% of its total assets in common stocks included in the S&P 500® Index. To replicate index performance, the fund's portfolio managers use a passive management approach and generally purchase all of the securities comprising the S&P 500® Index (though, at times, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the S&P 500® Index). Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P 500® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P 500® Index of at least .95, before expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index of 500 common stocks chosen to reflect the industries of the U.S. economy and is often considered a proxy for the stock market in general. Companies included in the S&P 500® Index generally must have market capitalizations in excess of $13.1 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.
Standard & Poor's weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors).
"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®," "Standard & Poor's 500®" and "S&P 500®" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC (Standard & Poor's), and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's, and Standard & Poor's does not make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.
|Period
|DSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|27.92%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|92.45%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|78.54%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|53.69%
|10 Yr
|6.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|25.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|DSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|93.06%
|2021
|6.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|64.72%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|42.58%
|2019
|5.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|40.02%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|33.01%
|Period
|DSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|24.24%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|86.11%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|78.99%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|54.32%
|10 Yr
|8.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|34.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|DSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|93.06%
|2021
|6.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|64.80%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|42.50%
|2019
|5.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|40.78%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|14.64%
|DSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.66 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|37.16%
|Number of Holdings
|506
|2
|4154
|19.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|742 M
|288 K
|270 B
|39.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.52%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|70.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.75%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|22.26%
|Cash
|0.25%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|76.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|61.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|61.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|60.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSPIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|40.20%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|54.59%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|65.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.22%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|33.61%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|46.32%
|Industrials
|8.28%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|64.47%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|34.84%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|47.63%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|42.04%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|39.20%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|60.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSPIX % Rank
|US
|98.69%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|17.51%
|Non US
|1.06%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|67.47%
|DSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.21%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|88.73%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|17.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.27%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|5.46%
|DSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.48%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|14.60%
|DSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|16.04%
|DSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$1.984
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2018
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2017
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2017
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2016
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2016
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2016
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2015
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2015
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2015
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2014
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2014
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2014
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2013
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2013
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2013
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2012
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2012
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2011
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2011
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2011
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2010
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2009
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2009
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2008
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2008
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2008
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2007
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2007
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2007
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2006
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2006
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2006
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2005
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2005
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2005
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2004
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2004
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2003
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2003
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2003
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2003
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2002
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2002
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2002
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2002
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2001
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2001
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2001
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2000
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2000
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2000
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2000
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1999
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 1999
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 1999
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 1999
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 1998
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 1998
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 1998
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 1998
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1997
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 1997
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 1997
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 1997
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 1996
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 1996
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 1996
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 1995
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 1995
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 08, 1995
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1994
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 1994
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
