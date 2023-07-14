Home
BNY Mellon Institutional S&P 500 Stock Index Fund

mutual fund
DSPIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.34 -0.07 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DSPIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$2.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.27%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DSPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Institutional S&P 500 Stock Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David France

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 95% of its total assets in common stocks included in the S&P 500® Index. To replicate index performance, the fund's portfolio managers use a passive management approach and generally purchase all of the securities comprising the S&P 500® Index (though, at times, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the S&P 500® Index). Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P 500® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P 500® Index of at least .95, before expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index of 500 common stocks chosen to reflect the industries of the U.S. economy and is often considered a proxy for the stock market in general. Companies included in the S&P 500® Index generally must have market capitalizations in excess of $13.1 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.

Standard & Poor's weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors).

"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®," "Standard & Poor's 500®" and "S&P 500®" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC (Standard & Poor's), and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's, and Standard & Poor's does not make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.

DSPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -14.3% 35.6% 27.92%
1 Yr -0.1% -34.9% 38.6% 92.45%
3 Yr 1.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 78.54%
5 Yr 2.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 53.69%
10 Yr 6.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 25.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -56.3% 28.9% 93.06%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.72%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 42.58%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 40.02%
2018 -2.1% -13.5% 12.6% 33.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -20.5% 35.6% 24.24%
1 Yr -0.1% -34.9% 40.3% 86.11%
3 Yr 1.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 78.99%
5 Yr 3.3%* -29.8% 97.2% 54.32%
10 Yr 8.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 34.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -56.3% 28.9% 93.06%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.80%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 42.50%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 40.78%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 14.64%

NAV & Total Return History

DSPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSPIX Category Low Category High DSPIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.66 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 37.16%
Number of Holdings 506 2 4154 19.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 742 M 288 K 270 B 39.02%
Weighting of Top 10 27.52% 1.8% 106.2% 70.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.92%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.09%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.14%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.14%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.14%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.14%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.14%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.14%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSPIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 0.00% 130.24% 22.26%
Cash 		0.25% -102.29% 100.00% 76.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 61.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 61.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 60.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 60.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSPIX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 40.20%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 60.70% 54.59%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 65.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.22% 0.00% 30.33% 33.61%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 46.32%
Industrials 		8.28% 0.00% 29.90% 64.47%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 34.84%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 47.63%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 42.04%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 39.20%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 60.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSPIX % Rank
US 		98.69% 0.00% 127.77% 17.51%
Non US 		1.06% 0.00% 32.38% 67.47%

DSPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.21% 0.01% 49.27% 88.73%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 2.00% 17.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DSPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.27% 0.00% 496.00% 5.46%

DSPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSPIX Category Low Category High DSPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.48% 0.00% 24.06% 14.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSPIX Category Low Category High DSPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -54.00% 6.06% 16.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DSPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

