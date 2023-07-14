Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DSHFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brinker Capital Destinations Shelter Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destinations Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Buckius

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment strategy seeks to provide capital appreciation through broad exposure to the equity markets with a lower volatility profile than long-only equity strategies, due to its implementation of a hedging strategy that uses index options to seek to limit the magnitude of negative returns during a declining equity market, thereby reducing the level of positive returns required to recoup losses (also referred to as drawdown risk). Insofar as the Fund’s investment strategy seeks to minimize investment losses during a declining equity market, it can be thought of as seeking to provide “shelter” to investors while weathering such market conditions.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among one or more professional money managers (each, a “Sub-Adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”), each of which is responsible for
investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in unaffiliated funds that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and that have investment objectives and principal investment strategies consistent with those of the Fund, including open-end funds, closed-end funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).
To achieve its investment objective, the Fund may invest in equity securities (including U.S. and foreign common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, including emerging markets); cash, cash equivalents, money market instruments and shares of money market funds; U.S. investment grade fixed income securities of various maturities, including U.S. government bonds; derivative instruments, including options on equity indexes, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit default swaps and futures; structured notes, and interests in Underlying Funds. The Fund will use derivative investments primarily for hedging purposes. The Fund has the ability to invest in equity securities of issuers of various capitalizations, including small- and mid-cap issuers.
The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and will implement an option overlay strategy, pursuant to which it will systematically purchase and sell exchange-traded index put options and sell exchange-traded index call options. The Fund’s combination of equity exposure, downside protection from investments in put options, and income from the sale of index call options is designed to provide the Fund with investment returns associated with equity market investments, but with less risk and a lower volatility profile than traditional long-only equity strategies. As a trade-off for providing shelter during declining equity markets, the Fund is expected to underperform traditional long-only equity strategies in rising equity markets and is not expected to provide shelter from equity market downside during periods of low volatility.
The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income.
Read More

DSHFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 9.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 9.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DSHFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSHFX Category Low Category High DSHFX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 344 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 32.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.58% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.86%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.02%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.00%
  5. Put Option On Cboe S P 500 Close Jun 4340.00 2.17%
  6. Put Option On Cboe S P 500 Close Jun 4340.00 2.17%
  7. Put Option On Cboe S P 500 Close Jun 4340.00 2.17%
  8. Put Option On Cboe S P 500 Close Jun 4340.00 2.17%
  9. Put Option On Cboe S P 500 Close Jun 4340.00 2.17%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSHFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.08% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.93% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSHFX % Rank
Technology 		24.67% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		14.37% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		13.74% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		10.88% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		9.08% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		7.76% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		6.39% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		4.76% N/A N/A N/A
Utilities 		3.06% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		2.80% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		2.49% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSHFX % Rank
US 		96.02% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		3.06% N/A N/A N/A

DSHFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSHFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSHFX Category Low Category High DSHFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSHFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSHFX Category Low Category High DSHFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSHFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DSHFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Buckius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Michael Buckius joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 1999 and is currently the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, Senior Vice President and a member of the Board of Managers. Mr. Buckius also serves as a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Buckius oversees the firm’s investment management and trading functions, as well as product development and servicing individual client relationships.

Amy Magnotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.

Leigh Lowman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.

Mitchell Trotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Mitchell Trotta joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 2016 and is currently a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Trotta is actively involved in the management of several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. In his role, Mr. Trotta is responsible for trading, providing analytical work supporting investment management decisions, and implementing the firm’s equity multi-factor model. Prior to joining Gateway, Mr. Trotta served as an associate for PNC Bank in the Asset Management Group. Mr. Trotta earned his BBA in Finance from the University of Cincinnati and is a CFA® charterholder.

Kenneth Toft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Kenneth Toft joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 1992 and is currently a Senior Vice President and serves as a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. Mr. Toft is responsible for managing portfolios using hedging strategies for growth-oriented, high-volatility indexes as well as trading and servicing individual client relationships. Prior to joining Gateway, Mr. Toft served as a registered representative for Fidelity Investments.

Daniel Ashcraft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Daniel Ashcraft joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 2009 and is a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. In this role, Mr. Ashcraft is involved in trading and analysis as well as implementation of the firm’s equity multi-factor model. Mr. Ashcraft earned his BS from Miami University, Ohio, and is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

