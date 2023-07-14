The Fund’s investment strategy seeks to provide capital appreciation through broad exposure to the equity markets with a lower volatility profile than long-only equity strategies, due to its implementation of a hedging strategy that uses index options to seek to limit the magnitude of negative returns during a declining equity market, thereby reducing the level of positive returns required to recoup losses (also referred to as drawdown risk). Insofar as the Fund’s investment strategy seeks to minimize investment losses during a declining equity market, it can be thought of as seeking to provide “shelter” to investors while weathering such market conditions.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among one or more professional money managers (each, a “Sub-Adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”), each of which is responsible for

investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in unaffiliated funds that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and that have investment objectives and principal investment strategies consistent with those of the Fund, including open-end funds, closed-end funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund may invest in equity securities (including U.S. and foreign common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, including emerging markets); cash, cash equivalents, money market instruments and shares of money market funds; U.S. investment grade fixed income securities of various maturities, including U.S. government bonds; derivative instruments, including options on equity indexes, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit default swaps and futures; structured notes, and interests in Underlying Funds. The Fund will use derivative investments primarily for hedging purposes. The Fund has the ability to invest in equity securities of issuers of various capitalizations, including small- and mid-cap issuers.

The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and will implement an option overlay strategy, pursuant to which it will systematically purchase and sell exchange-traded index put options and sell exchange-traded index call options. The Fund’s combination of equity exposure, downside protection from investments in put options, and income from the sale of index call options is designed to provide the Fund with investment returns associated with equity market investments, but with less risk and a lower volatility profile than traditional long-only equity strategies. As a trade-off for providing shelter during declining equity markets, the Fund is expected to underperform traditional long-only equity strategies in rising equity markets and is not expected to provide shelter from equity market downside during periods of low volatility.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income.