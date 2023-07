The Fund seeks total return (capital appreciation and current income) in excess of the benchmark index, currently the MSCI Europe Net Return USD Index (the “ MSCI Europe Index ”), over a full market cycle.

The Fund will seek to use derivatives, or a combination of derivatives and direct investments, to provide a return (before fees and expenses) that approximates the performance of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® Europe Sector Net TR NoC USD Index (the “ Index ”). The Fund, through its investment exposure to the Index, will have exposure to investments tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world. The Index is currently composed of issuers in fifteen different countries, generally in Europe; the number and location of countries represented in the Index may change without notice. The Fund will also invest in a portfolio of debt securities to seek to provide additional total return over the long term. The Fund uses investment leverage as part of its principal investment strategies. The Fund expects normally to invest an amount approximately equal to its net assets directly in a portfolio of debt securities while also maintaining notional exposure to the

Index providing the Fund with economic exposure to the Index in an amount up to the value of the Fund ’ s net assets. As a result, the Fund ’ s total investment exposure (direct investments in debt securities plus notional exposure to the Index) will typically be equal to approximately 200% of the Fund ’ s net asset value (“ NAV ”). The actual notional amounts of derivatives used for this purpose may be greater than the desired amount of Index exposure, since in some cases it may be necessary to use additional derivatives to obtain the desired currency exposure. It is possible that the Fund could lose money on both its investments in debt securities and its exposure to the Index, including through the Index ’ s exposure to non‑U.S. currencies, all at the same time.

The Fund will normally use derivatives in an attempt to create an investment return that approximates (before fees and expenses) the Index’s return. For example, the Fund might enter into swap transactions or futures transactions designed to provide the Fund a return before fees and expenses approximating the Index’s return, including swap transactions or futures transactions where the reference asset is the Index or a modified version of the Index, one or more components of the Index or an unrelated index or basket of securities. The transaction pricing of any swap transaction will reflect a number of factors that will cause the return on the swap transaction to underperform the Index. Please see “Index Risk — Note regarding Index-Based Swaps” for more information. The Fund expects to use only a small percentage of its assets to attain the desired exposure to the Index because of the structure of the derivatives the Fund expects to use. As a result, use of those derivatives along with the Fund’s investments in a portfolio of debt securities will create investment leverage in the Fund’s portfolio. In certain cases, derivatives based on the Index or that use the Index as the reference asset might be unavailable or the pricing of those derivatives might be unfavorable; in those cases, the Fund might attempt to approximate the Index’s return by purchasing some or all of the securities comprising the Index, or portions of the Index, at the time. If the Fund at any time invests directly in the securities comprising the Index, the assets so invested will be unavailable for investment in debt instruments, and the Fund’s ability to pursue its investment strategy fully and achieve its investment objective may be limited.

To the extent use of the above-described derivatives strategy leaves a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets available for other investment by the Fund, the Fund expects to invest those assets in a portfolio of debt instruments managed by the Adviser to seek to provide additional total return over the long term.

The Shiller Barclays CAPE ® Europe Sector Net TR NoC USD Index. The Index incorporates the principles of long-term investing distilled by Dr. Robert Shiller and expressed through the CAPE® (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio (the “ CAPE ® Ratio ”). The classic CAPE® Ratio assesses equity market valuations and averages ten years of inflation adjusted earnings to account for earnings and market cycles. Traditional valuation measures, such as the price-earnings (PE) ratio, by contrast, typically rely on earnings information from only the past year. The Index uses a relative version of the classic CAPE® Ratio to identify undervalued sectors while also seeking to exclude a sector that may appear undervalued, but which may have also had recent relative price underperformance due to fundamental issues with the sector that may negatively affect the sector’s long-term total return. There can be no assurance that the Index will provide a better measure of value than more traditional measures, over any period or over the long term.

The Index’s composition is determined monthly. Each month, the Index’s methodology ranks ten sectors within the European equity markets based on a modified CAPE® Ratio (a “value” factor) and a twelve-month price momentum factor (a “momentum” factor). The Index methodology selects the five European sectors with the lowest modified CAPE® Ratio — the sectors that are the most undervalued according to the CAPE® Ratio. Only four of these five sectors, however, end up in the Index for a given month, as the sector with the worst 12‑month price momentum among the five selected sectors is eliminated. The Index methodology allocates an equally weighted long ( i.e. , investment) exposure to the four remaining European sectors.

The Index is denominated in U.S. dollars even though most or all of the securities comprising the Index may be denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund’s exposure to the Index may be achieved through derivative instruments providing returns either in U.S. dollars or in one or more foreign currencies. The Fund may enter into Index-related derivative instruments denominated either in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. If the Fund enters into Index-related derivative instruments denominated in foreign currencies, it will likely engage in foreign currency transactions to produce an Index-based return denominated in U.S. dollars.

Through the Fund’s investments related to the Index, the Fund will have focused exposures to the sectors making up the Index at any given time. As a result, the Fund’s NAV may be affected to a greater degree by factors affecting those sectors or industries than a fund that invests more broadly.

If derivatives designed to provide the Fund a return approximating the Index’s return become unavailable or for other reasons, the Adviser may seek investment exposure to the sectors comprising the Index by investing directly in some or all

of the securities that correspond to those sectors. The Adviser or the Fund’s Board of Trustees may in their sole discretion and without advance notice to shareholders select, in place of the Index, another index (such as the MSCI Europe Index) or a basket of investments. The Fund may gain exposure to any substitute index or basket of investments in any manner the Adviser determines appropriate, including those described above with respect to how the Fund may obtain exposure to the Index.

Although a portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in instruments the performance of which is based on an index, the Fund’s overall portfolio includes other investments. Therefore, the Fund is not designed to replicate the performance of any index. The Fund’s performance will deviate, potentially significantly, from the performance of any index used by the Fund.

During the Fund’s most recent fiscal year, the Fund entered into swap transactions related to the Index with a limited number of counterparties. The Fund will likely enter into swap transactions related to the Index with a single or a limited number of counterparties for the foreseeable future. In selecting swap counterparties for the Fund, the Adviser will normally consider a variety of factors, including, without limitation: cost; the quality, reliability, and responsiveness of a counterparty; the operational compatibility between a counterparty and the Adviser; and a counterparty’s creditworthiness.

The Fund ’ s Investments in Debt Instruments. Under normal circumstances, to the extent use of the above-described derivatives strategy leaves a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets available for other investment by the Fund, the Fund intends to invest those assets in a portfolio of debt instruments managed by the Adviser to seek to provide additional total return over the long term. The Fund may invest directly in debt instruments; alternatively, the Adviser may choose to invest all or a portion of the Fund’s assets in one or more fixed income funds advised by DoubleLine Capital or a related party of DoubleLine Capital. Debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include, by way of example, (i) securities or other income-producing instruments issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations (including inflation-protected securities); (ii) corporate obligations; (iii) mortgage-backed securities (including commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities) and other asset-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, government mortgage pass-through securities, multiclass pass-through securities, private mortgage pass-through securities, stripped mortgage securities ( e.g. , interest-only and principal-only securities), and inverse floaters; (iv) collateralized debt obligations (“ CDOs ”), including collateralized loan obligations; (v) foreign securities (corporate and government, including foreign hybrid securities), including emerging market securities; (vi) fixed and floating rate loans of any kind (including, among others, bank loans, assignments, participations, senior loans, second lien or other subordinated or unsecured fixed or floating rate loans, debtor‑in‑possession loans, exit facilities, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities), which may take the form of loans that contain fewer or less restrictive constraints on the borrower than certain other types of loans (“covenant-lite” loans); (vii) municipal securities and other debt obligations issued by states, local governments, and government-sponsored entities, including their agencies, authorities, and instrumentalities; (viii) inflation-indexed bonds; (ix) convertible securities; (x) preferred securities; (xi) real estate investment trust (“ REIT ”) securities; (xii) payment‑in‑kind bonds; (xiii) zero‑coupon bonds; (xiv) custodial receipts, cash and cash equivalents; (xv) short-term, high quality investments, including, for example, commercial paper, bankers’ acceptances, certificates of deposit, bank time deposits, repurchase agreements, and investments in money market mutual funds or similar pooled investments; and (xvi) other instruments bearing fixed, floating, or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may invest in any level of the capital structure of an issuer of mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, but does not intend to invest in the equity or “first loss” tranche of such investments.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio of debt instruments, under normal market conditions the portfolio managers intend to seek to construct an investment portfolio with an overall dollar-weighted average effective duration of between one and three years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income instrument that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on bond and mortgage prepayment rates as determined by the Adviser. The longer a portfolio’s effective duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio of debt instruments may vary materially from its target range, from time to time, and there is no assurance that the effective duration of the portfolio will always be within its target range. The Adviser monitors the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio of debt instruments to seek to assess and, in its discretion, adjust the Fund’s exposure to interest rate risk.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any credit quality, which may include securities that are at the time of investment unrated or rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated securities judged by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Corporate bonds and certain other fixed income instruments rated below investment grade, or

such instruments that are unrated and determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, are high yield, high risk bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” Generally, lower-rated debt securities offer a higher yield than higher-rated debt securities of similar maturity but are subject to greater risk of loss of principal and interest than higher-rated securities of similar maturity. The Fund may invest up to 33 1/3% of its net assets in junk bonds, bank loans and assignments rated below investment grade or unrated but determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, and credit default swaps of companies in the high yield universe. The Adviser does not consider the term “junk bonds” to include any mortgage-backed securities or any other asset-backed securities, regardless of their credit rating or credit quality, and accordingly may invest without limit in such investments.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in inverse floater securities and interest-only and principal-only securities. An inverse floater is a type of instrument, which may be backed by or related to a mortgage-backed security, that bears a floating or variable interest rate that moves in the opposite direction to movements in interest rates generally or the interest rate on another security or index. Because an inverse floater inherently carries financial leverage in its coupon rate, it can change very substantially in value in response to changes in interest rates. Interest-only and principal-only securities may also be backed by or related to a mortgage-backed security. Holders of interest-only securities are entitled to receive only the interest on the underlying obligations but none of the principal, while holders of principal-only securities are entitled to receive all of the principal but none of the interest on the underlying obligations. As a result, they are highly sensitive to actual or anticipated changes in prepayment rates on the underlying securities.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in debt instruments (including hybrid securities) issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities in emerging market countries. An “emerging market country” is a country that, at the time the Fund invests in the related fixed income instruments, is classified as an emerging or developing economy by any supranational organization such as an institution in the World Bank Group or the United Nations, or an agency thereof, or is considered an emerging market country for purposes of constructing a major emerging market securities index.

The Fund may pursue its investment objective and obtain exposures to some or all of the asset classes described above by investing in other investment companies, including, for example, other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and ETFs, including those sponsored or managed by the Adviser or its related parties. The Fund may engage in short sales or take short positions, either to earn additional return or to hedge existing investments.

In managing the Fund’s debt instruments, the portfolio managers typically use a controlled risk approach. The techniques of this approach attempt to control the principal risk components of the fixed income markets and may include, among other factors, consideration of the Adviser’s view of the following: the potential relative performance of various market sectors, security selection available within a given sector, the risk/reward equation for different asset classes, liquidity conditions in various market sectors, the shape of the yield curve and projections for changes in the yield curve, potential fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates, and current fiscal policy.

The portfolio managers utilize active asset allocation in managing the Fund’s investments in debt instruments.

Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. By way of example, sales may occur when the Fund’s portfolio managers determine to take advantage of what the portfolio managers consider to be a better investment opportunity, when the portfolio managers believe the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, when the portfolio managers perceive deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when the individual security has reached the portfolio managers’ sell target.