Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$549 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DSCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Davenport
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Smith

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Small Cap Focus Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in common stocks of small capitalization companies and shares of registered investment companies (“RICs”) that invest primarily in stocks of small capitalization companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in companies that Davenport & Company LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have the potential for significant capital appreciation. The Advisor seeks to identify companies that have the potential to achieve above average long-term earnings growth or companies that may be undervalued because they are currently out of favor with the market or misunderstood and underfollowed by the investment community. At times, the Fund may emphasize investment in one or more particular issuers or business sectors that are believed to have favorable prospects.

The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” fundamental research process that focuses primarily on individual companies in the context of broader market factors. In determining whether a company has the potential for capital appreciation, the Advisor will focus on several criteria, including, among other things:

rate of earnings growth or earnings growth potential
valuation
management strength
balance sheet strength
free cash flow generation
effective capital allocations
returns on invested capital

The Advisor defines small capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization is between $300 million and $7 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio will change over time, and the Fund will not automatically sell a company it already owns, just because the company’s market capitalization increases above or decreases below this range.

The Fund may invest in special situation companies facing near-term headwinds but with favorable prospects for recovery. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds, spin-offs, mergers or acquisitions) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new or improved products, changes in senior management or significant changes in cost structure.

The Fund may invest in RICs, including shares of mutual funds and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help it achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies, including regional and/or country specific ETFs.

A security will be sold when the Advisor believes it no longer has the potential for strong appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when more attractive opportunities become available, or when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position.

DSCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -14.5% 140.9% 34.30%
1 Yr 16.6% -34.7% 196.6% 5.12%
3 Yr 2.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 71.33%
5 Yr 3.9%* -23.7% 9.2% 9.39%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 50.94%
2021 1.9% -17.3% 18.6% 68.59%
2020 5.8% -21.2% 28.2% 13.46%
2019 8.4% -17.9% 8.4% 0.19%
2018 -3.5% -20.0% 0.2% 24.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -17.6% 140.9% 31.91%
1 Yr 16.6% -34.7% 196.6% 4.61%
3 Yr 2.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 71.28%
5 Yr 3.9%* -23.7% 10.7% 10.27%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 50.94%
2021 1.9% -17.3% 18.6% 68.59%
2020 5.8% -21.2% 28.2% 13.46%
2019 8.4% -17.9% 8.4% 0.19%
2018 -3.3% -19.9% 0.2% 39.05%

NAV & Total Return History

DSCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSCPX Category Low Category High DSCPX % Rank
Net Assets 549 M 1.48 M 120 B 44.48%
Number of Holdings 32 2 2519 98.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 258 M 213 K 4.6 B 18.03%
Weighting of Top 10 47.00% 2.8% 101.7% 3.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs Z 9.66%
  2. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc 5.89%
  3. Alight Inc Class A 5.42%
  4. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd 4.54%
  5. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.38%
  6. Cannae Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 4.35%
  7. NewMarket Corp 4.05%
  8. Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.86%
  9. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 3.78%
  10. Stewart Information Services Corp 3.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSCPX % Rank
Stocks 		90.35% 25.32% 100.32% 97.28%
Cash 		9.66% -79.10% 74.68% 2.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 66.50%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 65.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 65.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 66.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSCPX % Rank
Industrials 		21.31% 2.46% 37.42% 20.79%
Financial Services 		17.38% 0.00% 35.52% 25.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.14% 0.99% 47.79% 6.53%
Communication Services 		11.07% 0.00% 14.85% 1.03%
Technology 		9.10% 0.00% 54.70% 90.55%
Consumer Defense 		7.11% 0.00% 18.87% 9.28%
Real Estate 		6.81% 0.00% 29.43% 57.56%
Basic Materials 		4.48% 0.00% 18.66% 55.50%
Healthcare 		3.83% 0.00% 26.53% 97.42%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 18.58% 42.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 99.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSCPX % Rank
US 		86.87% 24.89% 100.00% 93.54%
Non US 		3.48% 0.00% 36.31% 22.28%

DSCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 13.16% 68.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 58.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 1.00% 314.00% 50.00%

DSCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSCPX Category Low Category High DSCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.36% 0.00% 37.98% 77.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSCPX Category Low Category High DSCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -2.40% 2.49% 28.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DSCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

George L. Smith, III, CFA (age 41) joined Davenport & Company in 1997 and currently serves as a Senior Vice President, Director and coordinator of the buy-side research for the firm. Mr. Smith is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and has been a member of the IPC since July 2010. .

Christopher Pearson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Christopher G. Pearson, CFA joined Davenport & Company LLC in 2006 and is First Vice President and a buy-side analyst for the firm. Mr. Pearson is a member of the firm’s Portfolio Review Committee. Mr. Pearson earned his BA in Business Administration from University of Richmond.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

