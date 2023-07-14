Dividend Investing Ideas Center
10.5%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$549 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.0%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Small Cap Focus Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in common stocks of small capitalization companies and shares of registered investment companies (“RICs”) that invest primarily in stocks of small capitalization companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in companies that Davenport & Company LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have the potential for significant capital appreciation. The Advisor seeks to identify companies that have the potential to achieve above average long-term earnings growth or companies that may be undervalued because they are currently out of favor with the market or misunderstood and underfollowed by the investment community. At times, the Fund may emphasize investment in one or more particular issuers or business sectors that are believed to have favorable prospects.
The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” fundamental research process that focuses primarily on individual companies in the context of broader market factors. In determining whether a company has the potential for capital appreciation, the Advisor will focus on several criteria, including, among other things:
|●
|rate of earnings growth or earnings growth potential
|●
|valuation
|●
|management strength
|●
|balance sheet strength
|●
|free cash flow generation
|●
|effective capital allocations
|●
|returns on invested capital
The Advisor defines small capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization is between $300 million and $7 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio will change over time, and the Fund will not automatically sell a company it already owns, just because the company’s market capitalization increases above or decreases below this range.
The Fund may invest in special situation companies facing near-term headwinds but with favorable prospects for recovery. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds, spin-offs, mergers or acquisitions) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new or improved products, changes in senior management or significant changes in cost structure.
The Fund may invest in RICs, including shares of mutual funds and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help it achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies, including regional and/or country specific ETFs.
A security will be sold when the Advisor believes it no longer has the potential for strong appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when more attractive opportunities become available, or when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position.
|YTD
|10.5%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|34.30%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|5.12%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|71.33%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|9.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|50.94%
|2021
|1.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|68.59%
|2020
|5.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|13.46%
|2019
|8.4%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|0.19%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|24.76%
|YTD
|10.5%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|31.91%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|4.61%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|71.28%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|10.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|50.94%
|2021
|1.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|68.59%
|2020
|5.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|13.46%
|2019
|8.4%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|0.19%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|39.05%
|Net Assets
|549 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|44.48%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|2519
|98.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|258 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|18.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.00%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|3.79%
|Stocks
|90.35%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|97.28%
|Cash
|9.66%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|2.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|66.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|65.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|65.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|66.16%
|Industrials
|21.31%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|20.79%
|Financial Services
|17.38%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|25.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.14%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|6.53%
|Communication Services
|11.07%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|1.03%
|Technology
|9.10%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|90.55%
|Consumer Defense
|7.11%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|9.28%
|Real Estate
|6.81%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|57.56%
|Basic Materials
|4.48%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|55.50%
|Healthcare
|3.83%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|97.42%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|42.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|99.66%
|US
|86.87%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|93.54%
|Non US
|3.48%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|22.28%
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|68.10%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|44.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|50.00%
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|77.08%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|28.99%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.940
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
George L. Smith, III, CFA (age 41) joined Davenport & Company in 1997 and currently serves as a Senior Vice President, Director and coordinator of the buy-side research for the firm. Mr. Smith is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and has been a member of the IPC since July 2010. .
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Christopher G. Pearson, CFA joined Davenport & Company LLC in 2006 and is First Vice President and a buy-side analyst for the firm. Mr. Pearson is a member of the firm’s Portfolio Review Committee. Mr. Pearson earned his BA in Business Administration from University of Richmond.
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
