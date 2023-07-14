To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies that demonstrate attractive investment attributes and sustainable business practices and have no material unresolvable environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The fund's sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), an affiliate of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser), considers a company to be engaged in "sustainable business practices" if the company engages in business practices that are, in NIM's view, sustainable in an economic sense (i.e., the company's strategy, operations and finances are stable and durable), and takes appropriate measures to manage any material consequences or impact of its policies and operations in relation to ESG matters (e.g., the company's environmental footprint, labor standards, board structure, etc.). Companies engaged in sustainable business practices also may include companies that have committed explicitly to improving their environmental and/or social impacts that will lead to a transformation of their business models. No investment will be made in a company that is deemed by NIM to have material negative environmental, social or governance issues with its business activities. Examples of such companies include: tobacco companies due to the health implications of smoking; a company with a large carbon footprint that has no emission reduction target; or a company that is in direct conflict with the goals of the UN Global Compact (a voluntary corporate initiative that seeks to advance universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption). The fund also may invest in companies where NIM believes it can promote sustainable business practices through ongoing company engagement and active proxy voting, such as by encouraging the company's management to improve the company's environmental footprint or voting the shares it holds of a company to improve the company's governance structure.

The fund invests principally in common stocks. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies with any market capitalization, but focuses on companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the stocks of foreign companies, including up to 10% of its net assets in the securities of issuers in emerging market countries, that demonstrate attractive investment attributes and sustainable business practices and have no material unresolvable ESG issues. The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income-producing real estate or loans related to real estate.

NIM seeks attractively-priced companies (determined using both quantitative and qualitative fundamental analysis as described under "Fundamental Research and Analysis" below) with good products or services, strong management and strategic direction that have adopted, or are making progress towards, a sustainable business approach. These are companies that NIM believes should benefit from favorable long-term trends. When selecting stocks for the fund's portfolio, NIM uses an investment process that combines investment themes with fundamental research and analysis, with the consideration of ESG matters through, among other things, NIM's proprietary ESG quality review process and application of NIM's sustainable investment criteria, as described below.

Investment Themes. Part of NIM's investment philosophy is the belief that no company, market or economy can be considered in isolation; each must be understood within a broader context. Therefore, NIM's global industry analysts and responsible investment team consider the context provided by a series of global investment themes, which are designed to define the broader social, financial and political environment as a framework for understanding events, trends and competitive pressures worldwide.

Fundamental Research and Analysis. NIM next conducts rigorous fundamental analysis of investment opportunities on a global basis and uses cross comparisons of companies all over the world to identify securities that NIM believes will outperform globally. NIM searches for attractively priced companies with good products or services and strong management that NIM perceives to possess a competitive advantage. NIM conducts an initial review of potential investments by assessing, among other factors, a company's price-to-earnings ratio, positive earnings momentum, earnings per share growth expectations, and earnings stability. NIM also utilizes a variety of valuation techniques, which include earnings, asset value, cash flow and cost of capital measurements, in conducting its fundamental analysis.

ESG Quality Review and Sustainable Investment Criteria. NIM integrates the consideration of ESG issues through, among other aspects of its investment process, NIM's proprietary ESG quality review of each individual company, prior to an investment being made in an equity security of a company for the first time. NIM's ESG quality review incorporates qualitative and quantitative information and data from internal and external (e.g., index providers and consultants) sources, including research, reports, screenings, ratings and/or analysis. NIM's ESG quality review is designed to identify potential risks and opportunities in the assessment to determine if a company is suitable for a sustainable investment strategy.

NIM also employs sustainable investment criteria that incorporate elements of negative screening alongside other general and security level (i.e., in terms of a company's activities) ESG-related analysis, using similar data sources as those in the ESG quality review. Ultimately, in keeping with the investment strategy of the fund, the sustainable investment criteria seek to:

-identify and avoid companies that participate in specific areas of activity that NIM deems to be harmful from an environmental or social perspective, or do not follow good governance practices. For example, NIM could deem companies that have large carbon footprints, companies with poor labor standards, or companies that are in direct conflict with the goals of the UN Global Compact ineligible for investment.

-identify and invest in companies that are proactively seeking to manage environmental and/or social factors to generate sustainable returns. This may also include those companies that are contributing to the development of solutions that will contribute towards addressing environmental and/or social issues, examples of which could include more efficient or reduced use of natural resources or accessibility to healthcare.

There may be situations where the fund will invest in a security of a company that has been identified by NIM as having involvement in potentially harmful activities from an environmental or social perspective. This may arise for certain companies whose activities or operations, typically due to a legacy business mix, have created poor environmental or social outcomes, but are now investing and positively adapting to future needs (for example, this may include energy companies that are preparing for a transition to a lower carbon world). Similarly, in some instances, the fund may invest in a security of a company where NIM determines prevailing ESG information and data provided by external ESG rating providers have not fully captured positive environmental or social-related initiatives of the company.

Ongoing ESG Monitoring and Engagement.NIM monitors companies held in the fund's portfolio for emerging negative environmental, social or governance issues. This is done through a combination of ongoing qualitative and quantitative research. This research may be supported by engagement with a company's management, including discussion of material ESG issues where relevant. NIM may engage with selected companies to understand better a company's approach to managing emerging ESG issues. NIM may also specifically engage with companies identified as transitioning away from environmentally or socially harmful activities, to help determine the progress being made in achieving their objectives, supporting the changes being made or encouraging further enhancements. Engagement may also be undertaken in an effort to influence and to support change in the business practices or activities of a company and to obtain information that helps NIM achieve a better understanding of the company's circumstances. NIM also makes use of a variety of third-party data and research providers that allow it to monitor changes in the ESG characteristics of a company. NIM typically exercises voting rights at each shareholder meeting of portfolio company holdings. This activity is undertaken in-house to ensure that the opinions expressed through NIM's voting record are in line with NIM's investment and engagement priorities.

The fund's portfolio manager typically will consider selling a security as a result of one or more of the following:

●price movement and market activity have created an excessive valuation;

●the valuation of the company has become expensive relative to its peers;

●the company has encountered a material, unresolvable environmental, social or governance issue;

●there has been a significant change in the prospects of the company;

●there has been a change in NIM's view of macroeconomic investment themes (as described above); or

●profit-taking.