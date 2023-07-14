Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$40.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DRIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|4.2%
|13.7%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-29.6%
|6.3%
|77.59%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-13.4%
|0.0%
|63.55%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-7.8%
|1.9%
|23.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|2.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DRIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-44.4%
|-13.7%
|68.97%
|2021
|1.5%
|-2.1%
|2.5%
|17.76%
|2020
|3.2%
|-0.9%
|3.2%
|0.94%
|2019
|2.8%
|-0.4%
|3.4%
|28.13%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-3.4%
|-0.9%
|2.47%
|Period
|DRIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|4.2%
|13.7%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-29.6%
|6.3%
|77.59%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-13.4%
|0.0%
|63.55%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-7.8%
|1.9%
|22.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.8%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DRIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-44.4%
|-13.7%
|68.97%
|2021
|1.5%
|-2.1%
|2.5%
|17.76%
|2020
|3.2%
|-0.9%
|3.2%
|0.94%
|2019
|2.8%
|-0.4%
|3.4%
|28.13%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-3.3%
|-0.5%
|30.86%
|DRIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|40.5 M
|2.58 M
|6.64 B
|70.34%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|6
|555
|95.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.7 M
|105 K
|4.91 B
|70.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|51.4%
|100.0%
|9.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIQX % Rank
|Bonds
|75.98%
|44.21%
|75.98%
|0.85%
|Stocks
|23.68%
|23.68%
|47.80%
|100.00%
|Cash
|0.34%
|0.34%
|18.64%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.34%
|78.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.77%
|11.84%
|91.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIQX % Rank
|Technology
|19.47%
|5.66%
|22.35%
|17.80%
|Financial Services
|14.98%
|6.12%
|19.30%
|51.69%
|Healthcare
|11.74%
|3.88%
|15.29%
|55.08%
|Industrials
|11.55%
|3.87%
|12.81%
|23.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|4.10%
|13.15%
|38.14%
|Consumer Defense
|7.63%
|3.06%
|9.65%
|19.49%
|Communication Services
|7.50%
|1.23%
|9.99%
|36.44%
|Basic Materials
|5.94%
|1.78%
|7.69%
|33.05%
|Energy
|5.18%
|1.93%
|8.89%
|43.22%
|Utilities
|2.96%
|1.18%
|5.23%
|43.22%
|Real Estate
|1.86%
|1.86%
|17.94%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIQX % Rank
|US
|16.14%
|12.06%
|34.89%
|94.07%
|Non US
|7.54%
|5.29%
|21.96%
|94.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIQX % Rank
|Government
|99.50%
|20.20%
|99.50%
|0.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.49%
|0.49%
|28.70%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|0.01%
|0.01%
|46.51%
|100.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.32%
|85.59%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.35%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|98.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIQX % Rank
|US
|75.98%
|33.20%
|75.98%
|0.85%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|100.00%
|DRIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.01%
|15.87%
|85.45%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.59%
|11.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|2.14%
|DRIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DRIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DRIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|97.00%
|N/A
|DRIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.57%
|0.00%
|3.14%
|0.85%
|DRIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DRIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.69%
|0.02%
|3.98%
|2.59%
|DRIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|16.18
|5.37
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...