Trending ETFs

DRIQX (Mutual Fund)

DRIQX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional 2015 Target Date Retirement Income Fund

DRIQX | Fund

$10.83

$40.5 M

4.57%

$0.49

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$40.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DRIQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional 2015 Target Date Retirement Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Allen Pu

Fund Description

DRIQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% 4.2% 13.7% 100.00%
1 Yr -2.5% -29.6% 6.3% 77.59%
3 Yr -3.5%* -13.4% 0.0% 63.55%
5 Yr -0.1%* -7.8% 1.9% 23.26%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 2.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -44.4% -13.7% 68.97%
2021 1.5% -2.1% 2.5% 17.76%
2020 3.2% -0.9% 3.2% 0.94%
2019 2.8% -0.4% 3.4% 28.13%
2018 -1.3% -3.4% -0.9% 2.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% 4.2% 13.7% 100.00%
1 Yr -2.5% -29.6% 6.3% 77.59%
3 Yr -3.5%* -13.4% 0.0% 63.55%
5 Yr 0.1%* -7.8% 1.9% 22.09%
10 Yr N/A* -1.8% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -44.4% -13.7% 68.97%
2021 1.5% -2.1% 2.5% 17.76%
2020 3.2% -0.9% 3.2% 0.94%
2019 2.8% -0.4% 3.4% 28.13%
2018 -0.9% -3.3% -0.5% 30.86%

NAV & Total Return History

DRIQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRIQX Category Low Category High DRIQX % Rank
Net Assets 40.5 M 2.58 M 6.64 B 70.34%
Number of Holdings 8 6 555 95.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.7 M 105 K 4.91 B 70.34%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 51.4% 100.0% 9.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Inflation-Protected Securities I 71.04%
  2. DFA US Core Equity 1 I 8.17%
  3. DFA US Large Company I 8.16%
  4. DFA LTIP Institutional 5.10%
  5. DFA Large Cap International I 3.56%
  6. DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity I 2.22%
  7. DFA International Core Equity I 1.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIQX % Rank
Bonds 		75.98% 44.21% 75.98% 0.85%
Stocks 		23.68% 23.68% 47.80% 100.00%
Cash 		0.34% 0.34% 18.64% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 0.34% 78.81%
Other 		0.00% -0.77% 11.84% 91.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIQX % Rank
Technology 		19.47% 5.66% 22.35% 17.80%
Financial Services 		14.98% 6.12% 19.30% 51.69%
Healthcare 		11.74% 3.88% 15.29% 55.08%
Industrials 		11.55% 3.87% 12.81% 23.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 4.10% 13.15% 38.14%
Consumer Defense 		7.63% 3.06% 9.65% 19.49%
Communication Services 		7.50% 1.23% 9.99% 36.44%
Basic Materials 		5.94% 1.78% 7.69% 33.05%
Energy 		5.18% 1.93% 8.89% 43.22%
Utilities 		2.96% 1.18% 5.23% 43.22%
Real Estate 		1.86% 1.86% 17.94% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIQX % Rank
US 		16.14% 12.06% 34.89% 94.07%
Non US 		7.54% 5.29% 21.96% 94.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIQX % Rank
Government 		99.50% 20.20% 99.50% 0.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.49% 0.49% 28.70% 100.00%
Corporate 		0.01% 0.01% 46.51% 100.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 14.32% 85.59%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 28.35% 100.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.95% 98.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIQX % Rank
US 		75.98% 33.20% 75.98% 0.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 15.48% 100.00%

DRIQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.01% 15.87% 85.45%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.59% 11.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 2.14%

Sales Fees

DRIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DRIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 97.00% N/A

DRIQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRIQX Category Low Category High DRIQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.57% 0.00% 3.14% 0.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRIQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRIQX Category Low Category High DRIQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.69% 0.02% 3.98% 2.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRIQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DRIQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 16.18 5.37 2.41

