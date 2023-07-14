Home
DRIPX (Mutual Fund)

DRIPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The MP 63 Fund

DRIPX | Fund

$26.01

$93.5 M

1.70%

$0.44

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$93.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.96%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DRIPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The MP 63 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MP 63
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vita Nelson

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend paying common stock of companies that offer direct investment plans (“DRIPs”), with an emphasis on quality and diversity. These are typically large-capitalization stocks (e.g., companies with market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion). The Fund is generally invested in a blend of value and growth styles. Buying and

selling decisions emphasize a long-term outlook and take into account the maintenance of a balance among the companies and industries represented. The companies in which the Fund principally invests are typically large capitalization stocks and are diversified across industries. However, the Fund may invest in companies of any size. The remaining assets in the Fund (up to 20%) may be held in cash or cash equivalents, or invested in stocks that the managers believe would be useful for diversification purposes.

Under normal market conditions, the number of companies in which the Fund principally invests is 63.1 However the number may be more or less depending on the portfolio managers’ assessment of the potential for future growth. Generally, each such company is allocated an amount of the total to be invested in the manner designed to reduce the impact of volatility by investing regularly and periodically rather than making lump-sum investments in larger amounts.  Dividends are generally reinvested in the company that paid the dividend.

Fund holdings are periodically rebalanced to realize profits or losses, to minimize exposure to what the managers may believe are overvalued securities (and augment undervalued positions). To facilitate this investment strategy, the Fund offers an Automatic Investment Plan and encourages shareholders to make regular periodic investments, which can be stopped or changed at any time.

For additional discussion of the Fund’s investment strategies, please see Section 2.

DRIPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 69.90%
1 Yr 3.3% -58.6% 197.5% 58.46%
3 Yr 5.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 63.99%
5 Yr 3.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 22.16%
10 Yr 5.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 15.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -65.1% 22.3% 51.39%
2021 7.9% -25.3% 25.5% 49.39%
2020 1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 15.94%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 18.07%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 19.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 66.72%
1 Yr 3.3% -58.6% 197.5% 56.77%
3 Yr 5.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 64.39%
5 Yr 3.8%* -15.1% 32.0% 28.57%
10 Yr 7.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 19.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -65.1% 22.3% 51.39%
2021 7.9% -25.3% 25.5% 49.48%
2020 1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 15.94%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 18.07%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% 3.3% 50.09%

NAV & Total Return History

DRIPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRIPX Category Low Category High DRIPX % Rank
Net Assets 93.5 M 1 M 151 B 86.80%
Number of Holdings 76 2 1727 53.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 87.92%
Weighting of Top 10 21.03% 5.0% 99.2% 82.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.79%
  2. The Home Depot Inc 2.46%
  3. Johnson & Johnson 2.25%
  4. Microsoft Corp 2.24%
  5. Intel Corp 2.24%
  6. Ecolab Inc 2.21%
  7. Stanley Black & Decker Inc 2.17%
  8. Union Pacific Corp 2.14%
  9. Abbott Laboratories 2.14%
  10. Dover Corp 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.76% 28.02% 125.26% 60.79%
Cash 		2.24% -88.20% 71.98% 35.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 16.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 8.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 9.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 11.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIPX % Rank
Industrials 		25.45% 0.00% 42.76% 0.25%
Consumer Defense 		14.76% 0.00% 34.10% 9.06%
Healthcare 		11.23% 0.00% 30.08% 91.94%
Financial Services 		10.84% 0.00% 58.05% 95.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.60% 0.00% 22.74% 8.23%
Technology 		8.22% 0.00% 54.02% 77.81%
Utilities 		5.79% 0.00% 27.04% 31.17%
Communication Services 		5.68% 0.00% 26.58% 51.21%
Energy 		3.77% 0.00% 54.00% 86.95%
Basic Materials 		3.26% 0.00% 21.69% 51.21%
Real Estate 		0.40% 0.00% 90.54% 81.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIPX % Rank
US 		96.32% 24.51% 121.23% 31.43%
Non US 		1.44% 0.00% 41.42% 72.79%

DRIPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.04% 45.41% 78.09%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 12.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DRIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DRIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 74.60%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.96% 0.00% 488.00% 2.44%

DRIPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRIPX Category Low Category High DRIPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.70% 0.00% 41.90% 61.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRIPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRIPX Category Low Category High DRIPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.51% 4.28% 42.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRIPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DRIPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vita Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 1999

23.27

23.3%

Ms. Nelson is President of the Moneypaper Advisor, Inc and has been co-manager . Ms. Nelson’s first job in the financial industry was in the Municipal Bond Department of Granger & Co. in New York, where she made a market in municipal bonds. In addition to her advisory responsibilities, she has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Moneypaper Publications, LLC (and its predecessor Moneypaper, Inc.), a majority owner of the Advisor, where she has also has been the Editor and Publisher of two financial publications. Among her achievements, Ms. Nelson has popularized the use of direct investment plans (DRIPs). These plans accept investments from individuals directly (thereby permitting the investor to bypass brokers). Ms. Nelson graduated from Boston University with a degree in Comparative Literature

Mario Medina

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Since 2006, Mr. Medina has been an editor and senior analyst for Julie Stav Inc., a firm that contributes to and encourages the financial education of the Hispanic community in the United States and around the world through seminars and conferences, newsletters, radio and television shows, and podcasts. Mr. Medina has also periodically contributed to the financial publications of Moneypaper Publications. Among his achievements, Mr. Medina has helped the Hispanic community in the concept of low-cost direct investing in index funds, no-load mutual funds and dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs). Mr. Medina graduated from the University of Havana in July 1989, with a degree in Architecture.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

