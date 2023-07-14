Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend paying common stock of companies that offer direct investment plans (“DRIPs”), with an emphasis on quality and diversity. These are typically large-capitalization stocks (e.g., companies with market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion). The Fund is generally invested in a blend of value and growth styles. Buying and
selling decisions emphasize a long-term outlook and take into account the maintenance of a balance among the companies and industries represented. The companies in which the Fund principally invests are typically large capitalization stocks and are diversified across industries. However, the Fund may invest in companies of any size. The remaining assets in the Fund (up to 20%) may be held in cash or cash equivalents, or invested in stocks that the managers believe would be useful for diversification purposes.
Under normal market conditions, the number of companies in which the Fund principally invests is 63.1 However the number may be more or less depending on the portfolio managers’ assessment of the potential for future growth. Generally, each such company is allocated an amount of the total to be invested in the manner designed to reduce the impact of volatility by investing regularly and periodically rather than making lump-sum investments in larger amounts. Dividends are generally reinvested in the company that paid the dividend.
Fund holdings are periodically rebalanced to realize profits or losses, to minimize exposure to what the managers may believe are overvalued securities (and augment undervalued positions). To facilitate this investment strategy, the Fund offers an Automatic Investment Plan and encourages shareholders to make regular periodic investments, which can be stopped or changed at any time.
For additional discussion of the Fund’s investment strategies, please see Section 2.
|Period
|DRIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|69.90%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|58.46%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|63.99%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|22.16%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|15.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|DRIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|51.39%
|2021
|7.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|49.39%
|2020
|1.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|15.94%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|18.07%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|19.94%
|DRIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.5 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.80%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|1727
|53.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.6 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|87.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.03%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|82.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.76%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|60.79%
|Cash
|2.24%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|35.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|8.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|9.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|11.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIPX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.45%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|0.25%
|Consumer Defense
|14.76%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|9.06%
|Healthcare
|11.23%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|91.94%
|Financial Services
|10.84%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|95.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.60%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|8.23%
|Technology
|8.22%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|77.81%
|Utilities
|5.79%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|31.17%
|Communication Services
|5.68%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|51.21%
|Energy
|3.77%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|86.95%
|Basic Materials
|3.26%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|51.21%
|Real Estate
|0.40%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|81.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIPX % Rank
|US
|96.32%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|31.43%
|Non US
|1.44%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|72.79%
|DRIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|78.09%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|12.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DRIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DRIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|74.60%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DRIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.96%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|2.44%
|DRIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.70%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|61.75%
|DRIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DRIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|42.19%
|DRIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.823
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2000
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1999
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 1999
23.27
23.3%
Ms. Nelson is President of the Moneypaper Advisor, Inc and has been co-manager . Ms. Nelson’s first job in the financial industry was in the Municipal Bond Department of Granger & Co. in New York, where she made a market in municipal bonds. In addition to her advisory responsibilities, she has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Moneypaper Publications, LLC (and its predecessor Moneypaper, Inc.), a majority owner of the Advisor, where she has also has been the Editor and Publisher of two financial publications. Among her achievements, Ms. Nelson has popularized the use of direct investment plans (DRIPs). These plans accept investments from individuals directly (thereby permitting the investor to bypass brokers). Ms. Nelson graduated from Boston University with a degree in Comparative Literature
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Since 2006, Mr. Medina has been an editor and senior analyst for Julie Stav Inc., a firm that contributes to and encourages the financial education of the Hispanic community in the United States and around the world through seminars and conferences, newsletters, radio and television shows, and podcasts. Mr. Medina has also periodically contributed to the financial publications of Moneypaper Publications. Among his achievements, Mr. Medina has helped the Hispanic community in the concept of low-cost direct investing in index funds, no-load mutual funds and dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs). Mr. Medina graduated from the University of Havana in July 1989, with a degree in Architecture.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
