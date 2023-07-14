The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend paying common stock of companies that offer direct investment plans (“DRIPs”), with an emphasis on quality and diversity. These are typically large-capitalization stocks (e.g., companies with market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion). The Fund is generally invested in a blend of value and growth styles. Buying and

selling decisions emphasize a long-term outlook and take into account the maintenance of a balance among the companies and industries represented. The companies in which the Fund principally invests are typically large capitalization stocks and are diversified across industries. However, the Fund may invest in companies of any size. The remaining assets in the Fund (up to 20%) may be held in cash or cash equivalents, or invested in stocks that the managers believe would be useful for diversification purposes.

Under normal market conditions, the number of companies in which the Fund principally invests is 63.1 However the number may be more or less depending on the portfolio managers’ assessment of the potential for future growth. Generally, each such company is allocated an amount of the total to be invested in the manner designed to reduce the impact of volatility by investing regularly and periodically rather than making lump-sum investments in larger amounts. Dividends are generally reinvested in the company that paid the dividend.

Fund holdings are periodically rebalanced to realize profits or losses, to minimize exposure to what the managers may believe are overvalued securities (and augment undervalued positions). To facilitate this investment strategy, the Fund offers an Automatic Investment Plan and encourages shareholders to make regular periodic investments, which can be stopped or changed at any time.

For additional discussion of the Fund’s investment strategies, please see Section 2.