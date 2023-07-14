Home
Trending ETFs

DRIOX (Mutual Fund)

DRIOX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$244 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DRIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Driehaus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Mouser

Fund Description

The Fund uses a growth style of investment in equity securities, including common stocks and other equity securities of issuers, and under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of non-U.S. small capitalization companies. The investment adviser considers non-U.S. small capitalization companies to be companies located in the same countries and within the same market capitalization range at the time of investment as those included in the MSCI All Country World ex USA Small Cap Growth Index. For the avoidance of doubt, while the reference index is “float-adjusted,” meaning it excludes closely held and other shares unavailable to investors, the investment adviser does not consider a float-adjustment when determining the market capitalization of a company. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 97% of the MSCI All Country World ex USA Small Cap Growth Index consisted of companies with a market capitalization of less than $8 billion. The Fund seeks to be opportunistic in pursuing companies that meet its criteria regardless of geographic location and, therefore, at certain times, the Fund could have sizeable positions in either developed countries or emerging markets. In addition, while the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies, the Fund may also from time to time invest up to a maximum of 20% of its assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in companies with limited or no operating histories. The Fund frequently and actively trades its portfolio securities.

The Fund generally defines an “emerging market” as including, but not limited to, any of the countries or markets represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, or any other country or market with similar emerging characteristics. The amount of the Fund’s assets invested in emerging markets will vary over time and could be substantial. The Fund is not limited to a specific percentage of assets that may be invested in a single emerging market country, although at all times the Fund must be invested in at least three countries (not limited to emerging markets countries).

Investment decisions for the Fund’s growth style of investing, for those companies with operating histories, are based on the determination that a company’s revenue and earnings growth can materially exceed market expectations and that the security is at an attractive entry point. These decisions involve evaluating fundamental factors, including the company’s business model, the competitive landscape, upcoming product introductions and recent and projected financial metrics. The decision is also informed by the evaluation of technical or market factors, including price and volume trends, relative strength and institutional interest. To a lesser extent, the Fund’s investment adviser also utilizes macroeconomic or country-specific analyses to evaluate the sustainability of a company’s growth rate. The Fund sells holdings for a variety of reasons, including the deterioration of the earnings profile, the violation of specific technical thresholds, to shift into securities with more compelling risk/reward characteristics or to alter sector or country exposure.

Read More

DRIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -8.9% 20.7% 71.22%
1 Yr 9.9% -9.3% 33.0% 57.55%
3 Yr -6.9%* -19.4% 4.3% 85.27%
5 Yr -6.3%* -12.7% 5.4% 75.00%
10 Yr -2.4%* -10.3% 5.5% 74.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -46.4% -21.4% 34.81%
2021 -6.3% -16.7% 7.9% 92.25%
2020 6.2% -0.5% 17.6% 42.64%
2019 6.7% 2.3% 9.5% 12.10%
2018 -6.5% -13.3% -0.7% 71.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -27.1% 20.7% 70.50%
1 Yr 9.9% -48.7% 33.0% 57.55%
3 Yr -6.9%* -14.2% 4.3% 86.05%
5 Yr -3.4%* -12.7% 5.5% 60.50%
10 Yr 3.4%* -5.2% 6.6% 41.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -46.4% -21.4% 34.81%
2021 -6.3% -16.7% 7.9% 92.25%
2020 6.2% -0.5% 17.6% 42.64%
2019 6.7% 2.3% 9.5% 12.10%
2018 -3.7% -13.2% -0.6% 32.20%

NAV & Total Return History

DRIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRIOX Category Low Category High DRIOX % Rank
Net Assets 244 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 62.59%
Number of Holdings 113 30 1618 47.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.5 M 398 K 1.22 B 64.03%
Weighting of Top 10 18.84% 5.3% 48.4% 61.87%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.77% 82.89% 99.66% 11.51%
Cash 		1.23% 0.00% 17.11% 80.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 9.35%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 18.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 7.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIOX % Rank
Industrials 		21.08% 0.00% 40.13% 57.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.42% 1.31% 28.28% 3.60%
Technology 		13.15% 6.70% 37.76% 63.31%
Healthcare 		10.43% 1.74% 29.97% 57.55%
Energy 		9.29% 0.00% 9.29% 0.72%
Basic Materials 		8.38% 0.00% 18.70% 32.37%
Consumer Defense 		7.91% 1.61% 17.90% 20.86%
Financial Services 		7.53% 1.92% 22.28% 64.75%
Communication Services 		3.67% 1.49% 23.23% 77.70%
Real Estate 		1.82% 0.00% 13.00% 67.63%
Utilities 		0.32% 0.00% 5.12% 47.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIOX % Rank
Non US 		97.57% 71.19% 99.66% 15.83%
US 		1.20% 0.00% 23.33% 51.80%

DRIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 22.37% 72.09%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.75% 58.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% 33.33%

Sales Fees

DRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 4.55%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 8.00% 316.00% 82.61%

DRIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRIOX Category Low Category High DRIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 25.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRIOX Category Low Category High DRIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.32% -1.81% 1.51% 32.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DRIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Mouser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2007

14.71

14.7%

David Mouser has 16 years of investment experience. Mr Mouser joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1999 as a global research associate and domestic research assistant. He received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Dayton in 1999.

Ryan Carpenter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Ryan Carpenter is the portfolio manager for the International Realty strategy. In his role as portfolio manager, he is responsible for the strategy’s portfolio construction and buy/sell decisions. He is also involved in daily tracking of the portfolio performance as well as macro-level trends and the market environment. Mr Carpenter began his career at Driehaus Capital Management as a research intern in 2005. He received his B.A. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2007.

Daniel Burr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Daniel Burr joined Driehaus in 2013 as a portfolio manager. He received his B.S. in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University in 2000. He also completed his MBA in 2006 with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

