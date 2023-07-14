Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.1%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$244 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.8%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund uses a growth style of investment in equity securities, including common stocks and other equity securities of issuers, and under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of non-U.S. small capitalization companies. The investment adviser considers non-U.S. small capitalization companies to be companies located in the same countries and within the same market capitalization range at the time of investment as those included in the MSCI All Country World ex USA Small Cap Growth Index. For the avoidance of doubt, while the reference index is “float-adjusted,” meaning it excludes closely held and other shares unavailable to investors, the investment adviser does not consider a float-adjustment when determining the market capitalization of a company. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 97% of the MSCI All Country World ex USA Small Cap Growth Index consisted of companies with a market capitalization of less than $8 billion. The Fund seeks to be opportunistic in pursuing companies that meet its criteria regardless of geographic location and, therefore, at certain times, the Fund could have sizeable positions in either developed countries or emerging markets. In addition, while the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies, the Fund may also from time to time invest up to a maximum of 20% of its assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in companies with limited or no operating histories. The Fund frequently and actively trades its portfolio securities.
The Fund generally defines an “emerging market” as including, but not limited to, any of the countries or markets represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, or any other country or market with similar emerging characteristics. The amount of the Fund’s assets invested in emerging markets will vary over time and could be substantial. The Fund is not limited to a specific percentage of assets that may be invested in a single emerging market country, although at all times the Fund must be invested in at least three countries (not limited to emerging markets countries).
Investment decisions for the Fund’s growth style of investing, for those companies with operating histories, are based on the determination that a company’s revenue and earnings growth can materially exceed market expectations and that the security is at an attractive entry point. These decisions involve evaluating fundamental factors, including the company’s business model, the competitive landscape, upcoming product introductions and recent and projected financial metrics. The decision is also informed by the evaluation of technical or market factors, including price and volume trends, relative strength and institutional interest. To a lesser extent, the Fund’s investment adviser also utilizes macroeconomic or country-specific analyses to evaluate the sustainability of a company’s growth rate. The Fund sells holdings for a variety of reasons, including the deterioration of the earnings profile, the violation of specific technical thresholds, to shift into securities with more compelling risk/reward characteristics or to alter sector or country exposure.
|Period
|DRIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|71.22%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|57.55%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|85.27%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|75.00%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|74.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|DRIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.6%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|34.81%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|92.25%
|2020
|6.2%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|42.64%
|2019
|6.7%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|12.10%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|71.19%
|Period
|DRIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|70.50%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|57.55%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|86.05%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|60.50%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|41.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|DRIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.6%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|34.81%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|92.25%
|2020
|6.2%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|42.64%
|2019
|6.7%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|12.10%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|32.20%
|DRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|244 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|62.59%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|30
|1618
|47.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.5 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|64.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.84%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|61.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIOX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|11.51%
|Cash
|1.23%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|80.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|9.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|18.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|7.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIOX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.08%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|57.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.42%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|3.60%
|Technology
|13.15%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|63.31%
|Healthcare
|10.43%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|57.55%
|Energy
|9.29%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|0.72%
|Basic Materials
|8.38%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|32.37%
|Consumer Defense
|7.91%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|20.86%
|Financial Services
|7.53%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|64.75%
|Communication Services
|3.67%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|77.70%
|Real Estate
|1.82%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|67.63%
|Utilities
|0.32%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|47.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRIOX % Rank
|Non US
|97.57%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|15.83%
|US
|1.20%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|51.80%
|DRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|72.09%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|58.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|33.33%
|DRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|4.55%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|82.61%
|DRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|25.18%
|DRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRIOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.32%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|32.84%
|DRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2007
14.71
14.7%
David Mouser has 16 years of investment experience. Mr Mouser joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1999 as a global research associate and domestic research assistant. He received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Dayton in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Ryan Carpenter is the portfolio manager for the International Realty strategy. In his role as portfolio manager, he is responsible for the strategy’s portfolio construction and buy/sell decisions. He is also involved in daily tracking of the portfolio performance as well as macro-level trends and the market environment. Mr Carpenter began his career at Driehaus Capital Management as a research intern in 2005. He received his B.A. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Daniel Burr joined Driehaus in 2013 as a portfolio manager. He received his B.S. in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University in 2000. He also completed his MBA in 2006 with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...