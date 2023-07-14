Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional 2050 Target Date Retirement Income Fund

DRIJX | Fund

$16.19

$79.9 M

2.39%

$0.39

0.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$79.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.16%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DRIJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional 2050 Target Date Retirement Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DRIJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% 7.9% 15.5% 60.10%
1 Yr 13.2% -53.5% 17.1% 29.56%
3 Yr 8.0%* -21.9% 10.2% 2.17%
5 Yr 5.2%* -13.4% 5.7% 5.39%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -67.5% -15.9% 2.46%
2021 8.7% -4.0% 9.7% 2.07%
2020 3.0% 1.3% 4.9% 89.56%
2019 5.3% 1.8% 5.4% 5.62%
2018 -2.3% -5.4% -1.5% 19.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% 7.9% 15.5% 60.10%
1 Yr 13.2% -53.5% 17.1% 29.56%
3 Yr 8.0%* -21.9% 10.2% 2.17%
5 Yr 5.3%* -13.4% 5.7% 5.39%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -67.5% -15.9% 2.46%
2021 8.7% -4.0% 9.7% 2.07%
2020 3.0% 1.3% 4.9% 89.56%
2019 5.3% 1.8% 5.4% 5.62%
2018 -2.1% -5.4% -1.1% 35.40%

NAV & Total Return History

DRIJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRIJX Category Low Category High DRIJX % Rank
Net Assets 79.9 M 1.5 M 50.8 B 75.49%
Number of Holdings 8 4 560 85.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 78 M 606 K 50.2 B 75.49%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 38.4% 100.0% 4.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA US Core Equity 1 I 32.51%
  2. DFA US Large Company I 32.46%
  3. DFA Large Cap International I 14.04%
  4. DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity I 8.82%
  5. DFA International Core Equity I 7.05%
  6. DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income I 2.56%
  7. DFA Short-Term Extended Quality I 2.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIJX % Rank
Stocks 		94.03% 0.00% 96.93% 16.67%
Bonds 		4.40% 0.89% 73.19% 73.53%
Cash 		1.32% -6.28% 23.99% 77.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.20% 0.00% 0.93% 10.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 0.36% 38.24%
Other 		0.01% -1.07% 18.05% 87.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIJX % Rank
Technology 		19.49% 14.07% 24.11% 29.21%
Financial Services 		14.98% 12.80% 18.83% 54.46%
Healthcare 		11.74% 10.42% 14.66% 85.15%
Industrials 		11.55% 9.14% 12.45% 25.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 8.06% 13.35% 48.51%
Consumer Defense 		7.63% 4.68% 11.06% 4.95%
Communication Services 		7.50% 5.69% 10.23% 37.62%
Basic Materials 		5.93% 3.22% 6.86% 14.85%
Energy 		5.18% 2.33% 6.54% 18.81%
Utilities 		2.96% 1.90% 8.12% 23.76%
Real Estate 		1.86% 1.86% 10.17% 97.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIJX % Rank
US 		64.20% 0.00% 71.21% 7.35%
Non US 		29.83% 0.00% 46.21% 66.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIJX % Rank
Government 		38.12% 4.51% 74.03% 37.75%
Corporate 		28.68% 0.46% 40.61% 12.25%
Derivative 		18.88% 0.00% 23.35% 1.47%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.31% 5.30% 89.12% 92.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 32.00% 99.51%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.03% 92.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRIJX % Rank
US 		2.40% 0.76% 47.10% 85.78%
Non US 		2.00% 0.00% 26.09% 13.24%

DRIJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.01% 43.52% 93.40%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.91% 15.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% 2.53%

Sales Fees

DRIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DRIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.16% 1.00% 110.00% 3.21%

DRIJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRIJX Category Low Category High DRIJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 1.63% 2.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRIJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRIJX Category Low Category High DRIJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% -0.36% 4.43% 25.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRIJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DRIJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.09 5.72 2.41

