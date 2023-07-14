Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.7%
1 yr return
18.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
Net Assets
$1.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.7%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DREVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|75.27%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|41.50%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|17.04%
|5 Yr
|5.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|24.91%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|53.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|DREVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|6.44%
|2021
|6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|33.14%
|2020
|5.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|74.47%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|81.78%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|40.32%
|Period
|DREVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|71.98%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|38.37%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|17.26%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|23.15%
|10 Yr
|9.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|28.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|DREVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|6.44%
|2021
|6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|33.14%
|2020
|5.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|74.47%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|81.78%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|21.35%
|DREVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DREVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.61 B
|189 K
|222 B
|44.21%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|3509
|67.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|675 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|48.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.68%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|72.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DREVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.93%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|59.44%
|Cash
|2.07%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|37.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|33.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|38.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|28.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|27.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DREVX % Rank
|Technology
|25.35%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|84.67%
|Healthcare
|16.12%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|20.45%
|Financial Services
|12.77%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|23.50%
|Industrials
|11.17%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|10.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.64%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|87.22%
|Energy
|7.83%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|4.45%
|Communication Services
|6.93%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|79.72%
|Basic Materials
|4.28%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|10.22%
|Consumer Defense
|4.08%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|44.27%
|Utilities
|1.83%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|9.98%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|77.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DREVX % Rank
|US
|96.07%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|40.73%
|Non US
|1.86%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|64.30%
|DREVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|75.40%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|57.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|DREVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DREVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DREVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.70%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|20.62%
|DREVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DREVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.37%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|12.96%
|DREVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DREVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DREVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.35%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|10.35%
|DREVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.539
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2006
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2005
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.019
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2001
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2000
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1999
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1999
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 1997
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1997
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1997
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1997
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1996
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 1996
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 1995
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 1995
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 1994
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1994
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 1994
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 1993
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 1993
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 1992
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 1992
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 1992
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 1991
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 1991
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 1991
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 1990
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 1990
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Matt is a senior research analyst on The Boston Company's Global Research team, covering the health care sector. He has 15 years of health-care investing experience and almost five years of health-care industry experience. Matt has served as a health care portfolio manager and analyst at Balyasny Asset Management, Lehman Brokers/Barclays Capital and Bluecrest Capital Management, where he managed global long/short equity health-care hedge funds and covered pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and health-care services. He also worked at Dreyfus from 2001 to 2005, where he incepted and managed the 4-star Morningstar-rated Dreyfus Health Care Fund and maintained health-care sector research coverage. Earlier in his career, Matt was a senior research scientist at SmithKline Beecham, where he helped to develop cardiovascular/general surgical techniques, designed surgical models for MRI in stroke research, and researched osteoporosis. Matt earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Tulane University and an M.B.A. from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Julianne is a senior portfolio manager and Newton’s head of sustainable equities. As an experienced investor, she has been integral in identifying resources to support and enhance the integration of sustainability considerations into the firm’s investment practices. Julianne manages a selection of global and regional equity mandates. She is the lead portfolio manager for the BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, leveraging the global research team to deliver capital growth by investing in high quality US companies with strong positions in their industries. Julianne has led the Emerging Markets Research Fund since its inception in February 2014. She also serves as a portfolio manager for Newton’s Global Research Equity and Global First Decade Innovators strategies. Julianne joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Julianne was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Julianne was an equity analyst at State Street Research & Management. Julianne has a BS in Finance from Lehigh University and an MBA with a Financial Management track from MIT Sloan School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...