Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$1.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DREVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 1951
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matt Jenkin

DREVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 75.27%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.2% 77.9% 41.50%
3 Yr 6.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 17.04%
5 Yr 5.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 24.91%
10 Yr 3.5%* -16.8% 19.6% 53.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -85.9% 81.6% 6.44%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.14%
2020 5.8% -13.0% 34.8% 74.47%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 81.78%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 40.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 71.98%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.2% 77.9% 38.37%
3 Yr 6.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 17.26%
5 Yr 7.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 23.15%
10 Yr 9.4%* -16.8% 19.7% 28.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -85.9% 81.6% 6.44%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.14%
2020 5.8% -13.0% 34.8% 74.47%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 81.78%
2018 -0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 21.35%

NAV & Total Return History

DREVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DREVX Category Low Category High DREVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.61 B 189 K 222 B 44.21%
Number of Holdings 49 2 3509 67.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 675 M -1.37 M 104 B 48.64%
Weighting of Top 10 41.68% 11.4% 116.5% 72.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.00%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.57%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.85%
  5. EQT Corp 3.42%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.08%
  7. Eli Lilly and Co 3.08%
  8. Facebook Inc A 2.89%
  9. Alcoa Corp 2.74%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DREVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.93% 50.26% 104.50% 59.44%
Cash 		2.07% -10.83% 49.73% 37.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 33.06%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 38.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 28.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 27.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DREVX % Rank
Technology 		25.35% 0.00% 65.70% 84.67%
Healthcare 		16.12% 0.00% 39.76% 20.45%
Financial Services 		12.77% 0.00% 43.06% 23.50%
Industrials 		11.17% 0.00% 30.65% 10.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.64% 0.00% 62.57% 87.22%
Energy 		7.83% 0.00% 41.09% 4.45%
Communication Services 		6.93% 0.00% 66.40% 79.72%
Basic Materials 		4.28% 0.00% 18.91% 10.22%
Consumer Defense 		4.08% 0.00% 25.50% 44.27%
Utilities 		1.83% 0.00% 16.07% 9.98%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 77.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DREVX % Rank
US 		96.07% 34.69% 100.00% 40.73%
Non US 		1.86% 0.00% 54.22% 64.30%

DREVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 20.29% 75.40%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 57.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

DREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.70% 0.00% 316.74% 20.62%

DREVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DREVX Category Low Category High DREVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 41.07% 12.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DREVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DREVX Category Low Category High DREVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -6.13% 1.75% 10.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DREVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DREVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matt Jenkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Matt is a senior research analyst on The Boston Company's Global Research team, covering the health care sector. He has 15 years of health-care investing experience and almost five years of health-care industry experience. Matt has served as a health care portfolio manager and analyst at Balyasny Asset Management, Lehman Brokers/Barclays Capital and Bluecrest Capital Management, where he managed global long/short equity health-care hedge funds and covered pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and health-care services. He also worked at Dreyfus from 2001 to 2005, where he incepted and managed the 4-star Morningstar-rated Dreyfus Health Care Fund and maintained health-care sector research coverage. Earlier in his career, Matt was a senior research scientist at SmithKline Beecham, where he helped to develop cardiovascular/general surgical techniques, designed surgical models for MRI in stroke research, and researched osteoporosis. Matt earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Tulane University and an M.B.A. from New York University.

Julianne McHugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Julianne is a senior portfolio manager and Newton’s head of sustainable equities. As an experienced investor, she has been integral in identifying resources to support and enhance the integration of sustainability considerations into the firm’s investment practices. Julianne manages a selection of global and regional equity mandates. She is the lead portfolio manager for the BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, leveraging the global research team to deliver capital growth by investing in high quality US companies with strong positions in their industries. Julianne has led the Emerging Markets Research Fund since its inception in February 2014. She also serves as a portfolio manager for Newton’s Global Research Equity and Global First Decade Innovators strategies. Julianne joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Julianne was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Julianne was an equity analyst at State Street Research & Management. Julianne has a BS in Finance from Lehigh University and an MBA with a Financial Management track from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Karen Miki Behr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

