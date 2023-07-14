Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DFA World Core Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
DREIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.05 -0.1 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DREIX) Primary
DREIX (Mutual Fund)

DFA World Core Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.05 -0.1 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DREIX) Primary
DREIX (Mutual Fund)

DFA World Core Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.05 -0.1 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DREIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA World Core Equity Portfolio

DREIX | Fund

$21.05

$1.05 B

2.92%

$0.61

0.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$1.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA World Core Equity Portfolio

DREIX | Fund

$21.05

$1.05 B

2.92%

$0.61

0.24%

DREIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA World Core Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DREIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -35.6% 29.2% 12.86%
1 Yr 14.3% 17.3% 252.4% 21.14%
3 Yr 9.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 60.22%
5 Yr 4.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 47.92%
10 Yr 5.8%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -24.3% 957.1% 53.55%
2021 8.3% -38.3% 47.1% 42.60%
2020 3.7% -54.2% 0.6% 49.80%
2019 5.2% -76.0% 54.1% 27.67%
2018 -3.1% -26.1% 47.8% 7.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -35.6% 29.2% 12.98%
1 Yr 14.3% 11.4% 252.4% 19.55%
3 Yr 9.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 58.15%
5 Yr 5.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 45.91%
10 Yr 7.2%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -24.3% 957.1% 53.55%
2021 8.3% -33.1% 47.1% 42.98%
2020 3.7% -44.4% 1.8% 59.22%
2019 5.2% -6.5% 54.1% 31.77%
2018 -2.9% -14.4% 47.8% 3.99%

NAV & Total Return History

DREIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DREIX Category Low Category High DREIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.05 B 199 K 133 B 34.76%
Number of Holdings 5 1 9075 99.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.08 B -18 M 37.6 B 17.29%
Weighting of Top 10 99.98% 9.1% 100.0% 1.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA US Core Equity 1 I 59.91%
  2. DFA International Core Equity I 28.41%
  3. DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity I 11.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DREIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.19% 61.84% 125.47% 35.90%
Cash 		3.79% -174.70% 23.12% 58.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -0.01% 5.28% 16.19%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 25.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 80.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 80.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DREIX % Rank
Technology 		18.37% 0.00% 49.87% 62.44%
Financial Services 		15.72% 0.00% 38.42% 52.42%
Industrials 		13.47% 0.00% 44.06% 19.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.69% 0.00% 40.94% 34.80%
Healthcare 		9.96% 0.00% 35.42% 78.08%
Basic Materials 		7.37% 0.00% 38.60% 11.01%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 57.66% 59.36%
Consumer Defense 		6.85% 0.00% 73.28% 51.32%
Energy 		5.37% 0.00% 21.15% 23.90%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 29.12% 36.34%
Real Estate 		1.27% 0.00% 39.48% 52.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DREIX % Rank
US 		58.18% 0.13% 103.82% 49.89%
Non US 		38.01% 0.58% 99.46% 44.49%

DREIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.24% 0.01% 44.27% 95.67%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 1.82% 8.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 1.62%

Sales Fees

DREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% N/A

DREIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DREIX Category Low Category High DREIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.92% 0.00% 3.26% 80.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DREIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DREIX Category Low Category High DREIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -4.27% 12.65% 19.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DREIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DREIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2012

10.24

10.2%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×