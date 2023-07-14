Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$1.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.94%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund seeks to focus on dividend paying stocks and other investments and investment techniques that provide income. The fund's sub-adviser chooses stocks through a disciplined investment process that combines computer modeling techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management. The fund may invest in stocks with either value or growth characteristics. The fund's investment process is designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the investment characteristics and different sectors of the S&P 500® Index with an emphasis on higher dividend paying stocks within each market segment.
In selecting securities, the fund's sub-adviser uses a proprietary computer model to identify and rank stocks within an industry or sector, based on several characteristics, including:
●value, or how a stock is priced relative to its perceived intrinsic worth
● growth, in this case the sustainability or growth of earnings
● financial profile, which measures the financial health of the company
Based on fundamental analysis, the fund's portfolio manager generally selects the most attractive of the higher ranked securities and manages risk by diversifying across companies and industries. The fund may also invest in low- or non-dividend paying companies that may not have been identified by the model discussed above, if the fund's portfolio manager believes such investment will manage portfolio risk or have the potential for dividend payments in the future.
The fund's portfolio manager monitors the holdings in the fund's portfolio, and considers selling a security if the company's relative attractiveness deteriorates or if valuation becomes excessive. The fund also may sell a security if an event occurs that contradicts the portfolio manager's rationale for owning it, such as deterioration in the company's fundamentals. In addition, the fund may sell a security if the portfolio manager believes better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere.
|Period
|DQIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|12.77%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|28.19%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|22.99%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|15.99%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|16.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|DQIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|73.67%
|2021
|12.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|11.63%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|40.43%
|2019
|5.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|34.59%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|6.65%
|Period
|DQIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|11.78%
|1 Yr
|7.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|25.33%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|23.07%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|16.98%
|10 Yr
|8.5%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|8.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|DQIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|73.67%
|2021
|12.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|11.63%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|40.34%
|2019
|5.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|33.58%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|3.75%
|DQIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DQIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.02 B
|1 M
|151 B
|46.97%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|2
|1727
|30.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|361 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|41.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.34%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|19.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DQIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.15%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|32.92%
|Cash
|0.85%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|65.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|60.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|56.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|57.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|58.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DQIYX % Rank
|Technology
|24.11%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|3.33%
|Financial Services
|11.71%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|93.77%
|Healthcare
|11.63%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|91.11%
|Consumer Defense
|10.30%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|28.10%
|Communication Services
|9.15%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|7.65%
|Energy
|8.39%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|38.49%
|Industrials
|8.26%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|84.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.02%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|23.52%
|Utilities
|3.76%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|62.09%
|Basic Materials
|3.27%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|51.04%
|Real Estate
|1.40%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|71.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DQIYX % Rank
|US
|98.07%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|20.10%
|Non US
|1.08%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|77.34%
|DQIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|64.55%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DQIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DQIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DQIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.94%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|64.68%
|DQIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DQIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.93%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|17.39%
|DQIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DQIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DQIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.40%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|6.66%
|DQIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.015
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Peter is a member of Newton’s equity income team. Peter oversees multi-factor equity portfolio management and is responsible for the portfolio management and implementation of systematic equity investment strategies. Peter collaborates with quantitative and fundamental equity researchers to evolve the systematic investment processes and set the research agenda. Peter joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Peter was a senior portfolio manager and trader at Mellon Investments Corporation, Mellon Capital and Mellon Equity Associates (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Peter worked as a proprietary derivatives trader and NASDAQ market maker for Merrill Lynch in New York. Previously, he ran Merrill’s equity index option desk at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Peter has a BS in Finance and Computer Science from St. Vincent College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. He received his CFA designation in 2000 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Pittsburgh.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...