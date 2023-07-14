Home
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
DQIYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.37 -0.1 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DQIRX) Primary C (DQICX) A (DQIAX) Inst (DQIYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund

DQIYX | Fund

$25.37

$1.02 B

2.93%

$0.74

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$1.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.94%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DQIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Goslin

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund seeks to focus on dividend paying stocks and other investments and investment techniques that provide income. The fund's sub-adviser chooses stocks through a disciplined investment process that combines computer modeling techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management. The fund may invest in stocks with either value or growth characteristics. The fund's investment process is designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the investment characteristics and different sectors of the S&P 500® Index with an emphasis on higher dividend paying stocks within each market segment.

In selecting securities, the fund's sub-adviser uses a proprietary computer model to identify and rank stocks within an industry or sector, based on several characteristics, including:

value, or how a stock is priced relative to its perceived intrinsic worth

growth, in this case the sustainability or growth of earnings

financial profile, which measures the financial health of the company

Based on fundamental analysis, the fund's portfolio manager generally selects the most attractive of the higher ranked securities and manages risk by diversifying across companies and industries. The fund may also invest in low- or non-dividend paying companies that may not have been identified by the model discussed above, if the fund's portfolio manager believes such investment will manage portfolio risk or have the potential for dividend payments in the future.

The fund's portfolio manager monitors the holdings in the fund's portfolio, and considers selling a security if the company's relative attractiveness deteriorates or if valuation becomes excessive. The fund also may sell a security if an event occurs that contradicts the portfolio manager's rationale for owning it, such as deterioration in the company's fundamentals. In addition, the fund may sell a security if the portfolio manager believes better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere.

Read More

DQIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DQIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -13.6% 215.2% 12.77%
1 Yr 7.5% -58.6% 197.5% 28.19%
3 Yr 10.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 22.99%
5 Yr 4.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 15.99%
10 Yr 4.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 16.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DQIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -65.1% 22.3% 73.67%
2021 12.1% -25.3% 25.5% 11.63%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 40.43%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 34.59%
2018 -1.6% -9.4% 3.1% 6.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DQIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -13.6% 215.2% 11.78%
1 Yr 7.5% -58.6% 197.5% 25.33%
3 Yr 10.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 23.07%
5 Yr 5.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 16.98%
10 Yr 8.5%* -4.7% 19.9% 8.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DQIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -65.1% 22.3% 73.67%
2021 12.1% -25.3% 25.5% 11.63%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 40.34%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 33.58%
2018 -0.7% -8.9% 3.3% 3.75%

NAV & Total Return History

DQIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DQIYX Category Low Category High DQIYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.02 B 1 M 151 B 46.97%
Number of Holdings 103 2 1727 30.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 361 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 41.36%
Weighting of Top 10 36.34% 5.0% 99.2% 19.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.27%
  3. Broadcom Inc 3.42%
  4. Altria Group Inc 3.22%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc 3.20%
  6. AT&T Inc 3.14%
  7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.06%
  8. AbbVie Inc 3.05%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.94%
  10. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 2.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DQIYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.15% 28.02% 125.26% 32.92%
Cash 		0.85% -88.20% 71.98% 65.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 60.22%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 56.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 57.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 58.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DQIYX % Rank
Technology 		24.11% 0.00% 54.02% 3.33%
Financial Services 		11.71% 0.00% 58.05% 93.77%
Healthcare 		11.63% 0.00% 30.08% 91.11%
Consumer Defense 		10.30% 0.00% 34.10% 28.10%
Communication Services 		9.15% 0.00% 26.58% 7.65%
Energy 		8.39% 0.00% 54.00% 38.49%
Industrials 		8.26% 0.00% 42.76% 84.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.02% 0.00% 22.74% 23.52%
Utilities 		3.76% 0.00% 27.04% 62.09%
Basic Materials 		3.27% 0.00% 21.69% 51.04%
Real Estate 		1.40% 0.00% 90.54% 71.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DQIYX % Rank
US 		98.07% 24.51% 121.23% 20.10%
Non US 		1.08% 0.00% 41.42% 77.34%

DQIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DQIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.04% 45.41% 64.55%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 77.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DQIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DQIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DQIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.94% 0.00% 488.00% 64.68%

DQIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DQIYX Category Low Category High DQIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.93% 0.00% 41.90% 17.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DQIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DQIYX Category Low Category High DQIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.40% -1.51% 4.28% 6.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DQIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DQIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Goslin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Peter is a member of Newton’s equity income team. Peter oversees multi-factor equity portfolio management and is responsible for the portfolio management and implementation of systematic equity investment strategies. Peter collaborates with quantitative and fundamental equity researchers to evolve the systematic investment processes and set the research agenda. Peter joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Peter was a senior portfolio manager and trader at Mellon Investments Corporation, Mellon Capital and Mellon Equity Associates (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Peter worked as a proprietary derivatives trader and NASDAQ market maker for Merrill Lynch in New York. Previously, he ran Merrill’s equity index option desk at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Peter has a BS in Finance and Computer Science from St. Vincent College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. He received his CFA designation in 2000 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

