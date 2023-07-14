To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund seeks to focus on dividend paying stocks and other investments and investment techniques that provide income. The fund's sub-adviser chooses stocks through a disciplined investment process that combines computer modeling techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management. The fund may invest in stocks with either value or growth characteristics. The fund's investment process is designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the investment characteristics and different sectors of the S&P 500® Index with an emphasis on higher dividend paying stocks within each market segment.

In selecting securities, the fund's sub-adviser uses a proprietary computer model to identify and rank stocks within an industry or sector, based on several characteristics, including:

●value, or how a stock is priced relative to its perceived intrinsic worth

● growth, in this case the sustainability or growth of earnings

● financial profile, which measures the financial health of the company

Based on fundamental analysis, the fund's portfolio manager generally selects the most attractive of the higher ranked securities and manages risk by diversifying across companies and industries. The fund may also invest in low- or non-dividend paying companies that may not have been identified by the model discussed above, if the fund's portfolio manager believes such investment will manage portfolio risk or have the potential for dividend payments in the future.

The fund's portfolio manager monitors the holdings in the fund's portfolio, and considers selling a security if the company's relative attractiveness deteriorates or if valuation becomes excessive. The fund also may sell a security if an event occurs that contradicts the portfolio manager's rationale for owning it, such as deterioration in the company's fundamentals. In addition, the fund may sell a security if the portfolio manager believes better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere.