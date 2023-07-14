Home
Trending ETFs

Mondrian International Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
DPIEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.48 -0.07 -0.48%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DPIEX) Primary Inst (MPIEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mondrian International Value Equity Fund

DPIEX | Fund

$14.48

$727 M

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$727 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DPIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mondrian International Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mondrian
  • Inception Date
    Feb 04, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    51340006
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Elizabeth Desmond

Fund Description

DPIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -0.2% 22.0% 22.75%
1 Yr 14.8% -23.7% 32.5% 75.75%
3 Yr 6.3%* -4.7% 20.6% 56.87%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.3% 9.6% 81.57%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 50.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -27.8% 166.1% 55.18%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 62.23%
2020 -2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 84.47%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 84.39%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 20.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -9.7% 22.0% 22.75%
1 Yr 14.8% -23.7% 56.0% 68.66%
3 Yr 6.3%* -4.7% 22.3% 52.23%
5 Yr 0.2%* -11.3% 12.4% 64.93%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 48.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -27.8% 166.1% 55.18%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 62.23%
2020 -2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 84.47%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 84.39%
2018 -2.5% -8.1% -1.1% 6.62%

NAV & Total Return History

DPIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DPIEX Category Low Category High DPIEX % Rank
Net Assets 727 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 35.22%
Number of Holdings 59 2 3900 83.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 239 M 530 K 13.7 B 34.23%
Weighting of Top 10 32.53% 7.3% 99.9% 18.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  2. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  3. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  4. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  5. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  6. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  7. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  8. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  9. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  10. Sanofi SA 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DPIEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.28% 75.03% 100.46% 25.60%
Cash 		0.72% -31.92% 11.89% 70.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 8.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 31.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 2.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 5.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DPIEX % Rank
Industrials 		18.69% 1.03% 36.79% 11.11%
Financial Services 		15.14% 0.00% 42.76% 85.89%
Healthcare 		15.00% 0.00% 23.28% 20.12%
Utilities 		9.25% 0.00% 27.46% 7.21%
Consumer Defense 		8.49% 0.00% 31.84% 48.65%
Communication Services 		8.32% 0.00% 23.78% 25.23%
Technology 		8.16% 0.00% 24.16% 31.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.98% 0.00% 27.46% 62.16%
Energy 		6.90% 0.00% 26.59% 46.55%
Basic Materials 		2.08% 0.00% 30.76% 96.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 79.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DPIEX % Rank
Non US 		95.28% 71.47% 100.46% 61.61%
US 		4.00% 0.00% 15.02% 19.64%

DPIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 21.16% 66.16%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 32.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

DPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

DPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 20.97%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 2.00% 158.16% 10.45%

DPIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DPIEX Category Low Category High DPIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 65.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DPIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DPIEX Category Low Category High DPIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.97% 0.18% 7.85% 27.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DPIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DPIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Elizabeth Desmond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1999

22.68

22.7%

Ms. Desmond holds a BA from Wellesley College and an MA in East Asian Studies from Stanford University. After working for the Japanese government for two years, she began her investment career as a Pacific Basin investment manager with Shearson Lehman Global Asset Management. In 1991 Ms. Desmond joined Mondrian Investment Partners’ predecessor organization as a founding member after previously working as a Pacific Basin equity analyst and senior portfolio manager at Hill Samuel Investment Advisers Ltd. She is a Director and leads the International Equity investment team; in addition she chairs the International Equity Strategy Committee. Ms. Desmond is a CFA Charterholder, and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. She sits on the CFA UK’s Advisory Council.

Nigel Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Mr. Bliss is a graduate of the University of Manchester, holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. He commenced his career at Cazenove & Co. in 1993 and moved to join Mondrian in 1995. Mr. Bliss is a senior portfolio manager in the Non-US Equity Team and a member of Mondrian’s Non-US Equity Strategy Committee. He has had significant experience analyzing securities in the Pacific Basin region and in the global materials, utilities, property and industrials sectors. In recent years Mr. Bliss has taken responsibility for leading coverage of securities listed in the UK and Scandinavian markets whilst still maintaining his sector specialization.

Zsolt Mester

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Mester holds a BSc (First Class) and an MSc (with Distinction) in Financial Economics from the University of London and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Oxford. After graduation, Mr. Mester worked for three years as an equity research analyst. Mr. Mester joined Mondrian in 2014 in the International Equities team. Mr. Mester is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

