YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$727 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.5%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DPIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|22.75%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|75.75%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|56.87%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|81.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|50.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|DPIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|55.18%
|2021
|3.5%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|62.23%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|84.47%
|2019
|2.7%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|84.39%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|20.21%
|DPIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|727 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|35.22%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|3900
|83.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|239 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|34.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.53%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|18.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.28%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|25.60%
|Cash
|0.72%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|70.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|8.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|31.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|2.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|5.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPIEX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.69%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|11.11%
|Financial Services
|15.14%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|85.89%
|Healthcare
|15.00%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|20.12%
|Utilities
|9.25%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|7.21%
|Consumer Defense
|8.49%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|48.65%
|Communication Services
|8.32%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|25.23%
|Technology
|8.16%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|31.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.98%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|62.16%
|Energy
|6.90%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|46.55%
|Basic Materials
|2.08%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|96.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|79.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPIEX % Rank
|Non US
|95.28%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|61.61%
|US
|4.00%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|19.64%
|DPIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|66.16%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|32.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|DPIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|DPIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|20.97%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DPIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|10.45%
|DPIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|65.07%
|DPIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|DPIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.97%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|27.38%
|DPIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.479
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1999
22.68
22.7%
Ms. Desmond holds a BA from Wellesley College and an MA in East Asian Studies from Stanford University. After working for the Japanese government for two years, she began her investment career as a Pacific Basin investment manager with Shearson Lehman Global Asset Management. In 1991 Ms. Desmond joined Mondrian Investment Partners’ predecessor organization as a founding member after previously working as a Pacific Basin equity analyst and senior portfolio manager at Hill Samuel Investment Advisers Ltd. She is a Director and leads the International Equity investment team; in addition she chairs the International Equity Strategy Committee. Ms. Desmond is a CFA Charterholder, and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. She sits on the CFA UK’s Advisory Council.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Mr. Bliss is a graduate of the University of Manchester, holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. He commenced his career at Cazenove & Co. in 1993 and moved to join Mondrian in 1995. Mr. Bliss is a senior portfolio manager in the Non-US Equity Team and a member of Mondrian’s Non-US Equity Strategy Committee. He has had significant experience analyzing securities in the Pacific Basin region and in the global materials, utilities, property and industrials sectors. In recent years Mr. Bliss has taken responsibility for leading coverage of securities listed in the UK and Scandinavian markets whilst still maintaining his sector specialization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Mester holds a BSc (First Class) and an MSc (with Distinction) in Financial Economics from the University of London and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Oxford. After graduation, Mr. Mester worked for three years as an equity research analyst. Mr. Mester joined Mondrian in 2014 in the International Equities team. Mr. Mester is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
