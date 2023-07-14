Mr. Bliss is a graduate of the University of Manchester, holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. He commenced his career at Cazenove & Co. in 1993 and moved to join Mondrian in 1995. Mr. Bliss is a senior portfolio manager in the Non-US Equity Team and a member of Mondrian’s Non-US Equity Strategy Committee. He has had significant experience analyzing securities in the Pacific Basin region and in the global materials, utilities, property and industrials sectors. In recent years Mr. Bliss has taken responsibility for leading coverage of securities listed in the UK and Scandinavian markets whilst still maintaining his sector specialization.