Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Domini Impact International Equity Fund

mutual fund
DOMOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.95 -0.02 -0.25%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DOMIX) Primary A (DOMAX) Inst (DOMOX) Inst (DOMYX)
DOMOX (Mutual Fund)

Domini Impact International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.95 -0.02 -0.25%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DOMIX) Primary A (DOMAX) Inst (DOMOX) Inst (DOMYX)
DOMOX (Mutual Fund)

Domini Impact International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.95 -0.02 -0.25%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DOMIX) Primary A (DOMAX) Inst (DOMOX) Inst (DOMYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Domini Impact International Equity Fund

DOMOX | Fund

$7.95

$1.37 B

3.88%

$0.31

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$1.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Domini Impact International Equity Fund

DOMOX | Fund

$7.95

$1.37 B

3.88%

$0.31

0.91%

DOMOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Domini Impact International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Domini
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Elliott

Fund Description

The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in mid- and large- capitalization companies located in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and throughout the rest of the world. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities and related investments with similar economic characteristics, including derivative instruments such as futures and options. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, and preferred shares.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s investments will be tied economically to at least 10 different countries other than the U.S and at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in companies tied economically to countries outside the U.S. The Fund will primarily invest in companies tied economically to developed market countries throughout the world, but may invest up to 10% of its assets in securities of issuers tied economically to emerging market countries.
Securities of foreign issuers may be purchased directly or through depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), or other securities representing underlying shares of foreign companies.
The Fund may have significant exposure to securities of issuers tied economically to Japan, Switzerland, the U.K., and France. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in major reserve currencies, such as the yen, swiss franc, pound sterling, euro, and U.S. dollar, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. To the extent that the Fund has significant exposure to securities of companies tied economically to a particular country or countries (including Japan, Switzerland, the U.K., and France), it generally will have corresponding exposure to the currency of such countries (including the yen, swiss franc, pound sterling, and euro). The Fund also may have significant exposure to securities of issuers in the health care, financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples sectors.
Domini Impact Investments LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, seeks to identify investment opportunities for the Fund that, in the Adviser’s view, create positive environmental and social outcomes for people and the planet, while also seeking competitive financial returns (“Impact Investing”). The Adviser identifies securities that are eligible for investment by the Fund based on the evaluation of environmental and social factors, including the core business in which a company engages and/or how a company treats its key stakeholders, such as its customers, employees, suppliers, ecosystems, local, national and global communities, and/or investors (“environmental and social factors”).
Wellington Management Company LLP (the “Subadviser”), the Fund’s subadviser uses a proprietary quantitative model to select investments to buy and sell from among those which the Adviser has notified the Subadviser are eligible for investment, seeking to build the most attractive portfolio by purchasing the most attractive stocks (as determined by the Subadviser’s model) and selling the least attractive stocks (as determined by the Subadviser’s model). The Fund also will sell securities that the Adviser determines are no longer eligible for investment based on the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of environmental and social factors.
Read More

DOMOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DOMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% 2.1% 19.2% 66.95%
1 Yr 15.9% -20.6% 27.8% 68.09%
3 Yr 3.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 61.35%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 84.33%
10 Yr 0.4%* -6.0% 9.9% 76.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DOMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -43.6% 71.3% 90.91%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 17.90%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 83.87%
2019 3.2% -0.5% 8.5% 92.58%
2018 -4.5% -13.0% -0.7% 72.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DOMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -16.4% 19.2% 64.96%
1 Yr 15.9% -27.2% 27.8% 63.83%
3 Yr 3.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 60.55%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 85.74%
10 Yr 2.7%* -2.6% 10.2% 51.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DOMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -43.6% 71.3% 90.91%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 17.90%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 83.87%
2019 3.2% -0.5% 8.5% 92.58%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% -0.7% 79.02%

NAV & Total Return History

DOMOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DOMOX Category Low Category High DOMOX % Rank
Net Assets 1.37 B 1.02 M 369 B 35.98%
Number of Holdings 230 1 10801 40.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 338 M 0 34.5 B 36.52%
Weighting of Top 10 21.69% 1.9% 101.9% 56.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novartis AG 3.90%
  2. Novartis AG 3.90%
  3. Novartis AG 3.90%
  4. Novartis AG 3.90%
  5. Novartis AG 3.90%
  6. Novartis AG 3.90%
  7. Novartis AG 3.90%
  8. Novartis AG 3.90%
  9. Novartis AG 3.90%
  10. Novartis AG 3.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DOMOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% 0.00% 122.60% 33.90%
Cash 		1.06% -65.15% 100.00% 62.77%
Other 		0.02% -16.47% 17.36% 31.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 59.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 56.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 60.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DOMOX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.88% 0.00% 47.75% 47.60%
Industrials 		17.01% 5.17% 99.49% 20.82%
Healthcare 		15.50% 0.00% 21.01% 12.08%
Technology 		10.74% 0.00% 36.32% 58.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.01% 0.00% 36.36% 73.94%
Consumer Defense 		8.60% 0.00% 32.29% 63.61%
Basic Materials 		7.72% 0.00% 23.86% 59.24%
Communication Services 		6.54% 0.00% 21.69% 41.05%
Real Estate 		6.17% 0.00% 14.59% 2.62%
Utilities 		0.84% 0.00% 13.68% 76.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 98.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DOMOX % Rank
Non US 		95.39% 0.00% 124.02% 53.78%
US 		3.52% -7.71% 68.98% 29.10%

DOMOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DOMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.02% 26.51% 57.60%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 1.60% 86.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 95.04%

Sales Fees

DOMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DOMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 59.52%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DOMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 2.00% 247.00% 85.34%

DOMOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DOMOX Category Low Category High DOMOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.88% 0.00% 13.15% 31.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DOMOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DOMOX Category Low Category High DOMOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -0.93% 6.38% 42.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DOMOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DOMOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Elliott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

David J. Elliott, CFA, FRM, Senior Managing Director, Co-Director of Quantitative Investments, and Director of Quantitative Portfolio Management. As director of portfolio management for the Quantitative Investment Group (QIG), David is responsible for overseeing the investment processes for QIG's global suite of products. He oversees the development of the group's portfolio construction platform and related analytical tools. He also contributes to research, particularly in the areas of portfolio construction and risk management. He has done extensive work on the development of the firm's global managed volatility strategies. David also collaborates with investors outside of QIG to deliver quantitative risk management tools and insights. Additionally, David is the lead portfolio manager on the Total Return Intersection product. The approach combines fundamental and quantitative inputs globally with the objective of maximizing risk-adjusted returns on an absolute basis. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1995, David served as an independent information technology consultant to health care and financial service firms, focusing on applying business intelligence techniques to large databases. David received dual BS degrees in mathematics and computer and information sciences, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (1989). Subsequently, he was admitted to the doctoral program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and completed all but his dissertation in the field of computational neuroscience. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals as a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Christopher Grohe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Christopher R. Grohe, CFA, Senior Managing Director, Associate Director of the Quantitative Investments Group of Wellington Management, has been a member of the Quantitative Management Group supporting the Domini Funds since 2005, and has served on the portfolio management team responsible for the International Equity Fund since November 2021. Mr. Grohe has been an investment professional with Wellington Management since 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×