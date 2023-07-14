Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DFA Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio

mutual fund
DOGMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.68 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (DOGMX) Primary
DOGMX (Mutual Fund)

DFA Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.68 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (DOGMX) Primary
DOGMX (Mutual Fund)

DFA Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.68 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (DOGMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio

DOGMX | Fund

$9.68

$58.2 M

1.31%

$0.13

0.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$58.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio

DOGMX | Fund

$9.68

$58.2 M

1.31%

$0.13

0.37%

DOGMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

The Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in a universe of municipal securities issued by or on behalf of Oregon state or local governments and their agencies, instrumentalities and regional governmental authorities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax and the state personal income tax of Oregon. Municipal securities in which the Portfolio may invest include, among others, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, industrial development bonds, municipal lease obligations, commercial paper, variable rate demand obligations and other instruments (including participation interests in such securities). The Portfolio invests in municipal and other fixed income securities that have an investment grade credit rating (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or an equivalent rating assigned by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or that are unrated but have been determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality). 
The Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio intends to invest in municipal securities that in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuers and under current tax law provide interest that is exempt from Oregon and federal personal income taxes. As a fundamental investment policy, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest exempt from federal personal income tax and the Oregon state personal income tax. The Portfolio does not currently intend to invest its assets in municipal securities whose interest is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. 
Generally, the Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio will acquire obligations that mature within twenty years from the date of settlement. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of no less than three years and no greater than six years. If a security has been redeemed by the issuer at a date prior to the stated final maturity date for the purposes of the above duration restriction, the early redemption date shall be considered the maturity date regardless of the stated final maturity. From time to time, the Portfolio may deviate from this duration range when the Advisor determines it to be appropriate under the circumstances. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. 
Municipal securities are often issued to obtain funds for various public purposes, including the construction of a wide range of public facilities, such as bridges, highways, housing, hospitals, mass transportation facilities, schools, streets and public utilities, such as water and sewer works. Municipal securities include municipal leases, certificates of participation, municipal obligation components and municipal custody receipts. The Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio may invest more than 25% of its assets in municipal securities issued to finance projects in a particular segment of the bond market including, but not limited to, health care, housing, education, utilities, and transportation. The Portfolio also may invest more than 25% of its assets in industrial development bonds. 
The Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio may (1) purchase certain municipal securities that are insured, (2) invest in municipal securities secured by mortgages on single-family homes and multi-family projects, (3) invest in pre‑refunded municipal securities, (4) purchase tax‑exempt municipal securities on a “when-issued” basis and (5) use derivatives, such as fixed income related futures and options contracts, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps, to hedge against changes in interest rates. The Portfolio may also invest in money market funds. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. 
Although the Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio attempts to invest all of its assets in tax‑exempt securities, it is possible, although not anticipated, that a portion of its assets may be invested in securities that pay taxable interest, including interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. These investments could generate taxable income for shareholders. 
The Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio is primarily designed for investment by Oregon taxpayers. 
The Oregon Municipal Bond Portfolio is “non‑diversified,” which means that the Portfolio may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
Read More

DOGMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DOGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 80.45%
1 Yr -0.9% -45.4% 15.3% 36.45%
3 Yr -1.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 20.62%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DOGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -76.8% 4.7% 13.68%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 68.69%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 26.01%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DOGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 79.06%
1 Yr -0.9% -45.4% 15.1% 32.29%
3 Yr -1.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 22.08%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DOGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -76.8% 4.7% 13.68%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 68.69%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 26.08%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DOGMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DOGMX Category Low Category High DOGMX % Rank
Net Assets 58.2 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 93.25%
Number of Holdings 156 1 14000 67.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.4 M -317 M 8.64 B 85.88%
Weighting of Top 10 18.25% 2.4% 101.7% 46.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OREGON ST 5% 4.83%
  2. OREGON ST 5% 2.28%
  3. OREGON ST DEPT ADMINISTRATIVE SVCS LOTTERY REV 5.25% 2.14%
  4. TRI-CNTY MET TRANSN DIST ORE REV 5% 2.03%
  5. METRO ORE 5% 2.00%
  6. OREGON ST 5% 1.99%
  7. OREGON ST 5% 1.85%
  8. PORTLAND ORE 5% 1.82%
  9. MULTNOMAH CNTY ORE SCH DIST NO 1J PORTLAND 5% 1.81%
  10. WATER ENVIRONMENT SVCS ORE SWR REV 5% 1.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DOGMX % Rank
Bonds 		97.23% 65.51% 150.86% 68.72%
Cash 		2.77% -50.86% 33.96% 30.10%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 15.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 13.07%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 14.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 13.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DOGMX % Rank
Municipal 		97.23% 44.39% 100.00% 66.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.77% 0.00% 33.95% 30.80%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 12.96%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 14.76%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 29.40%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 18.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DOGMX % Rank
US 		97.23% 37.86% 142.23% 44.51%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 81.17%

DOGMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DOGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.02% 6.50% 85.58%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.10% 9.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% 99.81%

Sales Fees

DOGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DOGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DOGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 283.00% 13.72%

DOGMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DOGMX Category Low Category High DOGMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 4.45% 83.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DOGMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DOGMX Category Low Category High DOGMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -0.53% 5.33% 96.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DOGMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DOGMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2019

2.72

2.7%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Travis Meldau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Mr. Meldau is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Meldau holds an MBA from Wake Forest University, and a BSBA from Appalachian State University. Mr. Meldau joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2011.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×