Lily S. Beischer, Vice President — Ms. Beischer received her B.A. degree (cum laude) from Yale University in 1992 and her M.B.A. and J.D. (cum laude) degrees from Harvard in 1998. Prior to graduate school, she worked for McKinsey & Company as a management consultant. Ms. Beischer joined Dodge & Cox in 1998, left the firm to work at Looksmart, Inc. in 1999, and then rejoined Dodge & Cox in 2001. Ms. Beischer is a member of the American Bar Association and California Bar Association (inactive), a shareholder of the firm, and holds the CFA® designation.