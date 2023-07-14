Home
Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund

mutual fund
DODWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.12 -0.83%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DODWX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund

DODWX | Fund

$14.29

$10.7 B

1.49%

$0.21

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$10.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DODWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dodge & Cox
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Voorhis

DODWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -35.6% 29.2% 1.68%
1 Yr 9.3% 17.3% 252.4% 10.34%
3 Yr 9.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 67.88%
5 Yr 0.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 46.58%
10 Yr 3.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 51.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -24.3% 957.1% 74.35%
2021 4.2% -38.3% 47.1% 77.62%
2020 1.5% -54.2% 0.6% 81.70%
2019 3.6% -76.0% 54.1% 62.08%
2018 -4.5% -26.1% 47.8% 1.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -35.6% 29.2% 1.79%
1 Yr 9.3% 11.4% 252.4% 9.77%
3 Yr 9.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 65.82%
5 Yr 2.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 44.97%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 50.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -24.3% 957.1% 74.35%
2021 4.2% -33.1% 47.1% 77.88%
2020 1.5% -44.4% 1.8% 52.49%
2019 3.6% -6.5% 54.1% 54.90%
2018 -2.7% -14.4% 47.8% 0.80%

NAV & Total Return History

DODWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DODWX Category Low Category High DODWX % Rank
Net Assets 10.7 B 199 K 133 B 7.89%
Number of Holdings 95 1 9075 26.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.96 B -18 M 37.6 B 11.67%
Weighting of Top 10 27.16% 9.1% 100.0% 50.69%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DODWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.63% 61.84% 125.47% 45.81%
Cash 		1.37% -174.70% 23.12% 49.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 81.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 22.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 80.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 80.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODWX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.72% 0.00% 38.42% 2.20%
Healthcare 		20.29% 0.00% 35.42% 23.35%
Communication Services 		16.26% 0.00% 57.66% 18.06%
Technology 		9.23% 0.00% 49.87% 85.90%
Energy 		8.00% 0.00% 21.15% 4.63%
Industrials 		6.02% 0.00% 44.06% 75.22%
Basic Materials 		5.50% 0.00% 38.60% 13.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.10% 0.00% 40.94% 89.54%
Consumer Defense 		2.71% 0.00% 73.28% 85.46%
Real Estate 		1.18% 0.00% 39.48% 64.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 96.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODWX % Rank
Non US 		52.94% 0.58% 99.46% 16.96%
US 		45.69% 0.13% 103.82% 75.11%

DODWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DODWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 44.27% 88.48%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.82% 31.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.76% 68.67%

Sales Fees

DODWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DODWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DODWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 395.00% 41.17%

DODWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DODWX Category Low Category High DODWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.49% 0.00% 3.26% 80.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DODWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DODWX Category Low Category High DODWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -4.27% 12.65% 24.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DODWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DODWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Voorhis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Mr. Voorhis received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Stanford University in 1992 and his M.B.A from the Harvard Business School in 1996. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1996. Mr. Voorhis is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Karol Marcin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Mr. Marcin received his B.A. (summa cum laude) from Whitman College in 1995 and his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2000. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for three years as a financial analyst with Salomon Brothers. Mr. Marcin joined Dodge & Cox in 2000. Mr. Marcin is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Lily Beischer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Lily S. Beischer, Vice President — Ms. Beischer received her B.A. degree (cum laude) from Yale University in 1992 and her M.B.A. and J.D. (cum laude) degrees from Harvard in 1998. Prior to graduate school, she worked for McKinsey & Company as a management consultant. Ms. Beischer joined Dodge & Cox in 1998, left the firm to work at Looksmart, Inc. in 1999, and then rejoined Dodge & Cox in 2001. Ms. Beischer is a member of the American Bar Association and California Bar Association (inactive), a shareholder of the firm, and holds the CFA® designation.

Roger Kuo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2010

12.3

12.3%

Roger G. Kuo, Vice President — Mr. Kuo received his B.A. degree from Harvard College (magna cum laude) in 1993 and his M.B.A. degree in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Bear Stearns as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1998. Mr. Kuo is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.

David Hoeft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

He joined Dodge & Cox in 1993. He is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for two years as a consultant to the energy industry. Mr. Hoeft received his B.A. degree (Phi Beta Kappa) from the University of Chicago in 1989 and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 1993.

Raymond Mertens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Mertens received his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College in 1994 and his Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 2003. Prior to graduate school, he worked in private equity at Idealab and TA Associates and as a financial analyst at Alex Brown. He joined Dodge & Cox in 2003. Mr. Mertens is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

