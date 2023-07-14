Dividend Investing Ideas Center
13.3%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$10.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.2%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DODWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|1.68%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|10.34%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|67.88%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|46.58%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|51.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|DODWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|74.35%
|2021
|4.2%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|77.62%
|2020
|1.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|81.70%
|2019
|3.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|62.08%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|1.12%
|Period
|DODWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|1.79%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|9.77%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|65.82%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|44.97%
|10 Yr
|6.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|50.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|DODWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|74.35%
|2021
|4.2%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|77.88%
|2020
|1.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|52.49%
|2019
|3.6%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|54.90%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|0.80%
|DODWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.7 B
|199 K
|133 B
|7.89%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|1
|9075
|26.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.96 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|11.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.16%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|50.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODWX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.63%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|45.81%
|Cash
|1.37%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|49.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|81.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|22.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|80.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|80.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODWX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.72%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|2.20%
|Healthcare
|20.29%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|23.35%
|Communication Services
|16.26%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|18.06%
|Technology
|9.23%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|85.90%
|Energy
|8.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|4.63%
|Industrials
|6.02%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|75.22%
|Basic Materials
|5.50%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|13.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.10%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|89.54%
|Consumer Defense
|2.71%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|85.46%
|Real Estate
|1.18%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|64.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|96.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODWX % Rank
|Non US
|52.94%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|16.96%
|US
|45.69%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|75.11%
|DODWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|88.48%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|31.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|68.67%
|DODWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DODWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DODWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|41.17%
|DODWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.49%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|80.31%
|DODWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DODWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|24.55%
|DODWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.942
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Mr. Voorhis received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Stanford University in 1992 and his M.B.A from the Harvard Business School in 1996. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1996. Mr. Voorhis is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Mr. Marcin received his B.A. (summa cum laude) from Whitman College in 1995 and his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2000. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for three years as a financial analyst with Salomon Brothers. Mr. Marcin joined Dodge & Cox in 2000. Mr. Marcin is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Lily S. Beischer, Vice President — Ms. Beischer received her B.A. degree (cum laude) from Yale University in 1992 and her M.B.A. and J.D. (cum laude) degrees from Harvard in 1998. Prior to graduate school, she worked for McKinsey & Company as a management consultant. Ms. Beischer joined Dodge & Cox in 1998, left the firm to work at Looksmart, Inc. in 1999, and then rejoined Dodge & Cox in 2001. Ms. Beischer is a member of the American Bar Association and California Bar Association (inactive), a shareholder of the firm, and holds the CFA® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2010
12.3
12.3%
Roger G. Kuo, Vice President — Mr. Kuo received his B.A. degree from Harvard College (magna cum laude) in 1993 and his M.B.A. degree in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Bear Stearns as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1998. Mr. Kuo is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
He joined Dodge & Cox in 1993. He is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for two years as a consultant to the energy industry. Mr. Hoeft received his B.A. degree (Phi Beta Kappa) from the University of Chicago in 1989 and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Mertens received his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College in 1994 and his Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 2003. Prior to graduate school, he worked in private equity at Idealab and TA Associates and as a financial analyst at Alex Brown. He joined Dodge & Cox in 2003. Mr. Mertens is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
