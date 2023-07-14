Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund

mutual fund
DODLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.64 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DODLX) Primary
DODLX (Mutual Fund)

Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.64 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DODLX) Primary
DODLX (Mutual Fund)

Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.64 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DODLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund

DODLX | Fund

$10.64

$1.78 B

1.88%

$0.20

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$1.78 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 136.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund

DODLX | Fund

$10.64

$1.78 B

1.88%

$0.20

0.60%

DODLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dodge & Cox
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Rubinson

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt instruments of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include emerging market countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in set percentages to particular countries and may invest in emerging markets without limit. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non‑U.S. issuers and at least 80% of its total assets in debt instruments, which may, in each case, be represented by derivatives such as forward contracts, futures contracts, or swap agreements. Debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, government and government-related obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, corporate and municipal bonds, collateralized mortgage obligations, inflation-linked securities and other fixed and floating rate instruments, including certain preferred securities. The Fund invests in both U.S. dollar-denominated and non‑U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments across all sectors. 
A majority of the Fund is invested in investment-grade debt instruments (instruments rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”), BBB‑ or higher by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or equivalently rated by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, deemed to be of investment-grade quality by Dodge & Cox). Up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in debt securities rated below investment grade, commonly referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds. 
The Fund may buy or sell non‑U.S. currencies and may enter into various currency or interest rate-related transactions involving derivative instruments, including forward contracts, futures contracts, and swap agreements. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to minimize the impact of losses to one or more of its 
investments (as a “hedging technique”) or to implement its investment strategy. For example, the Fund may invest in derivative instruments that create exposure to a specific security or market sector as a substitute for a direct investment in the security or sector itself or to benefit from changes in the relative values of selected currencies. The Fund may use interest rate derivatives for a variety of purposes, including, but not limited to, managing the Fund’s duration or adjusting the Fund’s exposure to debt securities with different maturities. 
In selecting securities, Dodge & Cox considers many factors, including, without limitation, yield, credit quality, liquidity, covenants, call risk, duration, structure, and capital appreciation potential, as well as financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. For all securities that are denominated in a foreign currency, Dodge & Cox analyzes whether to accept or hedge the associated interest rate and currency risks. Dodge & Cox considers, among other things, a country’s economic outlook and political stability, the protections provided to foreign investors, relative interest rates, exchange rates, a country’s monetary and fiscal policies, its debt stock, and its ability to meet its funding needs. 
The Fund may purchase or sell holdings for a variety of reasons such as to alter sector, geographic, or currency exposure or to shift the overall portfolio’s risk profile. The proportions of the Fund’s assets held in various debt instruments will be revised in light of Dodge & Cox’s appraisal of the global economy, the relative yields of securities in the various market sectors and countries, the potential for a currency’s appreciation, the investment prospects for issuers, the countries’ domestic and political conditions, and other factors. 
Read More

DODLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -59.5% 0.9% 29.13%
1 Yr 5.0% -15.5% 19.7% 18.75%
3 Yr -2.8%* -4.3% 4.2% 1.00%
5 Yr -0.3%* -2.5% 4.1% 0.53%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -15.2% 0.9% 20.00%
2021 -2.3% -10.9% 12.2% 16.49%
2020 2.9% -10.8% 14.8% 1.56%
2019 2.1% -15.3% 0.6% 75.72%
2018 -1.3% -44.4% 14.4% 49.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -59.5% 0.9% 26.21%
1 Yr 5.0% -16.6% 30.5% 16.11%
3 Yr -2.8%* -5.2% 10.9% 3.38%
5 Yr 0.6%* -2.8% 7.4% 2.58%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -15.2% 0.9% 20.00%
2021 -2.3% -10.9% 12.2% 16.49%
2020 2.9% -10.8% 14.8% 1.56%
2019 2.1% -15.3% 3.8% 15.61%
2018 -0.3% -44.4% 14.4% 37.42%

NAV & Total Return History

DODLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DODLX Category Low Category High DODLX % Rank
Net Assets 1.78 B 74.5 K 14.7 B 23.53%
Number of Holdings 222 4 4562 72.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 445 M -112 M 3.66 B 22.75%
Weighting of Top 10 22.90% 4.7% 100.0% 72.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 11.05%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 11.05%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 9.69%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 8.52%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 6.56%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 4.45%
  7. British American Tobacco PLC 2.40%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 2.33%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.31%
  10. Indonesia (Republic of) 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DODLX % Rank
Bonds 		91.98% 0.00% 220.33% 51.66%
Cash 		4.57% -130.07% 95.62% 60.66%
Convertible Bonds 		3.02% 0.00% 11.19% 21.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.45% 0.00% 2.87% 1.90%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 79.15%
Other 		-0.02% -9.71% 100.00% 92.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODLX % Rank
Corporate 		48.42% 0.00% 98.62% 12.98%
Government 		28.26% 0.30% 99.47% 87.02%
Securitized 		17.89% 0.00% 52.02% 12.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.58% 0.00% 95.62% 64.42%
Municipal 		0.73% 0.00% 7.95% 3.85%
Derivative 		0.12% 0.00% 74.77% 57.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODLX % Rank
US 		47.93% -5.52% 107.53% 15.17%
Non US 		44.05% 0.00% 112.80% 87.20%

DODLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DODLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.02% 3.65% 92.34%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.08% 43.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DODLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DODLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DODLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 136.00% 6.00% 354.00% 82.25%

DODLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DODLX Category Low Category High DODLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.88% 0.00% 17.40% 19.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DODLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DODLX Category Low Category High DODLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.82% -1.08% 5.77% 12.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DODLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DODLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Rubinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Rubinson received his B.A. degree (summa cum laude) from Columbia College in 1988 and his J.D. degree from the Stanford Law School in 1991. From 1991 to 1997 he practiced corporate law at Sullivan & Cromwell. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 2002, he worked in the fixed income and investment banking divisions of Goldman Sachs. Mr. Rubinson is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Lucinda Johns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Vice President and Associate Director of Fixed Income. Ms. Johns received her B.A. degree (magna cum laude) from Williams College in 1996 and her M.B.A. degree from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management in 2004. Prior to graduate school, she worked for approximately two years each at Merrill Lynch as a financial analyst, Dodge & Cox as a research assistant, and NBC Internet as a Senior Product Manager. Ms. Johns rejoined Dodge & Cox in 2004. She is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Dana Emery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Chief Executive Officer and President. Ms. Emery received her B.A. degree from Stanford University in 1983. She joined Dodge & Cox in 1983. Ms. Emery is President and a Trustee of the Dodge & Cox Funds. She is a Director and shareholder of the firm, a CFA charterholder, and a Chartered Investment Counselor.

James Dignan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Dignan graduated from Columbia University in 1991 with an A.B. in Philosophy / Economics. He received an M.A. in Economics from New York University in 1994 and his M.B.A. from Northwestern’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 1996. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 1999, he worked in portfolio management for Fannie Mae. Mr. Dignan is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Thomas Dugan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Senior Vice President and Director of Fixed Income. Mr. Dugan received his B.A. from Brown University in 1987 and his M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley in 1992. Before graduate school he worked as a fixed income securities trader for J.P. Morgan Securities. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 1993, he worked in the Czech Republic as an advisor to a Czech investment fund. Mr. Dugan is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Matthew Schefer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Mr. Schefer received his B.S. (Phi Beta Kappa) in Mathematics from Stanford University in 2006. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 2008, he worked at Citi in the fixed income and foreign exchange divisions. Mr. Schefer is a CFA charterholder and shareholder of the firm.

Jose Ursua

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Ursua received a B.A. degree in Economics and a Law School degree in 2005 (both summa cum laude) from ITAM, in Mexico. In addition, he received both A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from Harvard University in 2008 and 2011, respectively. Prior to graduate school, he worked as an economist at Mexico’s Central Bank and Finance Ministry. More recently, he was a member of the Global Economics and Markets research group at Goldman Sachs in New York. Mr. Ursua joined Dodge & Cox in 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×