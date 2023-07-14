Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$1.78 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.9%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 136.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DODLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|29.13%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|18.75%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|1.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|0.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DODLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|20.00%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|16.49%
|2020
|2.9%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|1.56%
|2019
|2.1%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|75.72%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|49.08%
|Period
|DODLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|26.21%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|16.11%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|3.38%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|2.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DODLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|20.00%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|16.49%
|2020
|2.9%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|1.56%
|2019
|2.1%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|15.61%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|37.42%
|DODLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.78 B
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|23.53%
|Number of Holdings
|222
|4
|4562
|72.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|445 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|22.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.90%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|72.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODLX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.98%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|51.66%
|Cash
|4.57%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|60.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.02%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|21.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|1.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|79.15%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|92.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODLX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.42%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|12.98%
|Government
|28.26%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|87.02%
|Securitized
|17.89%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|12.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.58%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|64.42%
|Municipal
|0.73%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|3.85%
|Derivative
|0.12%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|57.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODLX % Rank
|US
|47.93%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|15.17%
|Non US
|44.05%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|87.20%
|DODLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|92.34%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|43.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|DODLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DODLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DODLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|136.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|82.25%
|DODLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.88%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|19.91%
|DODLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DODLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.82%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|12.75%
|DODLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mr. Rubinson received his B.A. degree (summa cum laude) from Columbia College in 1988 and his J.D. degree from the Stanford Law School in 1991. From 1991 to 1997 he practiced corporate law at Sullivan & Cromwell. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 2002, he worked in the fixed income and investment banking divisions of Goldman Sachs. Mr. Rubinson is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Vice President and Associate Director of Fixed Income. Ms. Johns received her B.A. degree (magna cum laude) from Williams College in 1996 and her M.B.A. degree from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management in 2004. Prior to graduate school, she worked for approximately two years each at Merrill Lynch as a financial analyst, Dodge & Cox as a research assistant, and NBC Internet as a Senior Product Manager. Ms. Johns rejoined Dodge & Cox in 2004. She is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Chief Executive Officer and President. Ms. Emery received her B.A. degree from Stanford University in 1983. She joined Dodge & Cox in 1983. Ms. Emery is President and a Trustee of the Dodge & Cox Funds. She is a Director and shareholder of the firm, a CFA charterholder, and a Chartered Investment Counselor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mr. Dignan graduated from Columbia University in 1991 with an A.B. in Philosophy / Economics. He received an M.A. in Economics from New York University in 1994 and his M.B.A. from Northwestern’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 1996. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 1999, he worked in portfolio management for Fannie Mae. Mr. Dignan is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Senior Vice President and Director of Fixed Income. Mr. Dugan received his B.A. from Brown University in 1987 and his M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley in 1992. Before graduate school he worked as a fixed income securities trader for J.P. Morgan Securities. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 1993, he worked in the Czech Republic as an advisor to a Czech investment fund. Mr. Dugan is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Mr. Schefer received his B.S. (Phi Beta Kappa) in Mathematics from Stanford University in 2006. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 2008, he worked at Citi in the fixed income and foreign exchange divisions. Mr. Schefer is a CFA charterholder and shareholder of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Mr. Ursua received a B.A. degree in Economics and a Law School degree in 2005 (both summa cum laude) from ITAM, in Mexico. In addition, he received both A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from Harvard University in 2008 and 2011, respectively. Prior to graduate school, he worked as an economist at Mexico’s Central Bank and Finance Ministry. More recently, he was a member of the Global Economics and Markets research group at Goldman Sachs in New York. Mr. Ursua joined Dodge & Cox in 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...