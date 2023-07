The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in (1) investment-grade debt securities and (2) cash equivalents. “Investment grade” means (i) securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody ’s ”), or BBB‑ or higher by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or equivalently rated by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, (ii) if unrated, deemed to be of similar quality by Dodge & Cox. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of non‑U.S. issuers, including emerging market issuers.

Debt securities in which the Fund invests include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government sponsored entities (“GSEs”), mortgage- and asset-backed securities, corporate and municipal bonds, and may include other fixed and floating rate instruments including certain preferred securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities rated below investment grade, commonly referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds; provided no more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities rated below B3 or B‑ by Moody’s, S&P, or Fitch. The Fund may also invest in interest rate derivatives, such as U.S. Treasury futures, for a variety of purposes, including, but not limited to, managing the Fund’s duration or adjusting the Fund’s exposure to debt securities with different maturities.

The proportions of Fund assets invested in various classes of debt securities will be revised in light of Dodge & Cox’s appraisal of the economy, the relative yields of securities in the various market sectors, the investment prospects for issuers, and other factors. In selecting securities, Dodge & Cox considers many factors, including yield, credit quality, liquidity, covenants, call risk, duration, structure, and capital appreciation potential, as well as financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.