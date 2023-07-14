Home
Trending ETFs

DODFX (Mutual Fund)

DODFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$44.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DODFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dodge & Cox
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Diana Strandberg

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by non‑U.S. companies from at least three different countries, which may include emerging market countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in set percentages in particular countries and may invest in emerging markets without limit. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of non‑U.S. companies, including common stocks, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks, certain preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks (e.g., rights and warrants). The Fund may enter into currency forward contracts, currency swaps, or currency futures contracts to hedge direct and/or indirect foreign currency exposure. The Fund may use equity options or total return swaps referencing single stocks or stock indices to create or hedge equity exposure. The Fund may also use futures referencing stock indices to equitize, or create equity market exposure, approximately equal to some or all of its cash and cash equivalents, receivables, and similar non‑equity assets, or to hedge against a general downturn in the equity markets. 
The Fund typically invests in medium‑to‑large well-established companies based on standards of the applicable market. In selecting investments, the Fund typically invests in companies that, in Dodge & Cox’s opinion, appear to be temporarily undervalued by the stock market but have a favorable outlook for long-term growth. The Fund also focuses on the underlying financial condition and prospects of individual companies, including future earnings, cash flow, and dividends. Various other factors, including financial strength, economic condition, competitive advantage, quality of the business franchise, financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, and the reputation, experience, and competence of a company’s management are weighed against valuation in selecting individual securities. The Fund also considers the economic and political stability of the country where the issuer is located and the protections provided to shareholders. 
DODFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -0.2% 22.0% 46.41%
1 Yr 18.6% -23.7% 32.5% 58.68%
3 Yr 9.6%* -4.7% 20.6% 23.00%
5 Yr 2.2%* -11.3% 9.6% 15.02%
10 Yr 2.5%* -5.5% 9.9% 17.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -27.8% 166.1% 24.39%
2021 4.0% -42.2% 28.2% 46.75%
2020 0.1% -7.3% 5.5% 54.69%
2019 4.3% 1.1% 7.1% 20.27%
2018 -4.4% -8.1% -1.1% 61.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -9.7% 22.0% 45.51%
1 Yr 18.6% -23.7% 56.0% 54.63%
3 Yr 9.6%* -4.7% 22.3% 17.83%
5 Yr 2.8%* -11.3% 12.4% 17.01%
10 Yr 4.0%* -5.5% 13.2% 18.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -27.8% 166.1% 24.39%
2021 4.0% -42.2% 28.2% 46.75%
2020 0.1% -7.3% 5.5% 54.69%
2019 4.3% 1.1% 7.1% 20.27%
2018 -3.9% -8.1% -1.1% 56.45%

NAV & Total Return History

DODFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DODFX Category Low Category High DODFX % Rank
Net Assets 44.7 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 0.30%
Number of Holdings 84 2 3900 55.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.7 B 530 K 13.7 B 0.30%
Weighting of Top 10 30.66% 7.3% 99.9% 25.30%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DODFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 75.03% 100.46% 55.95%
Cash 		2.45% -31.92% 11.89% 41.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 10.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 4.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 8.33%
Other 		-0.04% -2.35% 6.11% 98.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODFX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.03% 0.00% 42.76% 10.81%
Healthcare 		18.21% 0.00% 23.28% 7.21%
Basic Materials 		10.97% 0.00% 30.76% 22.52%
Energy 		8.11% 0.00% 26.59% 38.14%
Communication Services 		7.96% 0.00% 23.78% 33.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.44% 0.00% 27.46% 68.47%
Industrials 		6.39% 1.03% 36.79% 92.79%
Technology 		5.82% 0.00% 24.16% 57.36%
Consumer Defense 		4.67% 0.00% 31.84% 76.28%
Real Estate 		2.33% 0.00% 17.64% 33.63%
Utilities 		0.07% 0.00% 27.46% 87.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODFX % Rank
Non US 		91.57% 71.47% 100.46% 83.63%
US 		6.01% 0.00% 15.02% 12.50%

DODFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DODFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 21.16% 84.29%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.25% 23.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.47% 41.05%

Sales Fees

DODFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

DODFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DODFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 2.00% 158.16% 6.97%

DODFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DODFX Category Low Category High DODFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 8.48% 28.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DODFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DODFX Category Low Category High DODFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.15% 0.18% 7.85% 58.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DODFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DODFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Diana Strandberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2001

21.1

21.1%

Ms. Strandberg graduated from the University of California, Berkeley (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1981 and received her M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 1986. After two years as a securities analyst at the First Boston Corporation, she joined Dodge & Cox in 1988. Ms. Strandberg is a Senior Vice President of the Dodge & Cox Funds. She is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Mario DiPrisco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2004

18.42

18.4%

Mario C. DiPrisco, Vice President — Mr. DiPrisco received his B.S. degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in 1997. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox, he passed the State Department’s Foreign Service Written and Oral examinations and worked on a successful senatorial campaign. Mr. DiPrisco joined Dodge & Cox as a research assistant in 1998, and assumed international company research responsibilities in 2000. Mr. DiPrisco is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.

Roger Kuo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Roger G. Kuo, Vice President — Mr. Kuo received his B.A. degree from Harvard College (magna cum laude) in 1993 and his M.B.A. degree in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Bear Stearns as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1998. Mr. Kuo is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.

Keiko Horkan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Keiko Horkan, Vice President — Ms. Horkan received her B.A. and M.A. degrees in law from Keio University, Tokyo in 1993 and 1995 and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2000. Prior to entering business school, she worked for Booz Allen & Hamilton as a management consultant. Ms. Horkan joined Dodge & Cox in 2000. She is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.

Englebert Bangayan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Mr. Bangayan received his B.A. degree in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Harvard College in 1999. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox, he worked as an equity research associate at Epoch Partners. Mr. Bangayan joined Dodge & Cox in 2002 as a research associate and assumed equity research responsibilities in 2006. Mr. Bangayan is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Raymond Mertens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Mr. Mertens received his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College in 1994 and his Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 2003. Prior to graduate school, he worked in private equity at Idealab and TA Associates and as a financial analyst at Alex Brown. He joined Dodge & Cox in 2003. Mr. Mertens is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.

Paritosh Somani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Somani received his B.S. and M.Eng. degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT in 2001 and his M.B.A. degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Prior to graduate school, he worked as a private equity associate at Francisco Partners and a corporate finance analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Somani joined Dodge & Cox in 2007 and is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

