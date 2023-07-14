The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by non‑U.S. companies from at least three different countries, which may include emerging market countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in set percentages in particular countries and may invest in emerging markets without limit. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of non‑U.S. companies, including common stocks, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks, certain preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks (e.g., rights and warrants). The Fund may enter into currency forward contracts, currency swaps, or currency futures contracts to hedge direct and/or indirect foreign currency exposure. The Fund may use equity options or total return swaps referencing single stocks or stock indices to create or hedge equity exposure. The Fund may also use futures referencing stock indices to equitize, or create equity market exposure, approximately equal to some or all of its cash and cash equivalents, receivables, and similar non‑equity assets, or to hedge against a general downturn in the equity markets.

The Fund typically invests in medium‑to‑large well-established companies based on standards of the applicable market. In selecting investments, the Fund typically invests in companies that, in Dodge & Cox’s opinion, appear to be temporarily undervalued by the stock market but have a favorable outlook for long-term growth. The Fund also focuses on the underlying financial condition and prospects of individual companies, including future earnings, cash flow, and dividends. Various other factors, including financial strength, economic condition, competitive advantage, quality of the business franchise, financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, and the reputation, experience, and competence of a company’s management are weighed against valuation in selecting individual securities. The Fund also considers the economic and political stability of the country where the issuer is located and the protections provided to shareholders.