Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$44.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DODFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|46.41%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|58.68%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|23.00%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|15.02%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|17.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|DODFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.8%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|24.39%
|2021
|4.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|46.75%
|2020
|0.1%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|54.69%
|2019
|4.3%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|20.27%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|61.67%
|Period
|DODFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|45.51%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|54.63%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|17.83%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|17.01%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|18.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|DODFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.8%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|24.39%
|2021
|4.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|46.75%
|2020
|0.1%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|54.69%
|2019
|4.3%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|20.27%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|56.45%
|DODFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.7 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|0.30%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|2
|3900
|55.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.7 B
|530 K
|13.7 B
|0.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.66%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|25.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.58%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|55.95%
|Cash
|2.45%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|41.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|10.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|4.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|8.33%
|Other
|-0.04%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|98.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.03%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|10.81%
|Healthcare
|18.21%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|7.21%
|Basic Materials
|10.97%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|22.52%
|Energy
|8.11%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|38.14%
|Communication Services
|7.96%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|33.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.44%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|68.47%
|Industrials
|6.39%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|92.79%
|Technology
|5.82%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|57.36%
|Consumer Defense
|4.67%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|76.28%
|Real Estate
|2.33%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|33.63%
|Utilities
|0.07%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|87.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODFX % Rank
|Non US
|91.57%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|83.63%
|US
|6.01%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|12.50%
|DODFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|84.29%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|23.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|41.05%
|DODFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|DODFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DODFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|6.97%
|DODFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.97%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|28.36%
|DODFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|DODFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.15%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|58.46%
|DODFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.960
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$1.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.810
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$1.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.712
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$1.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.892
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.851
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.840
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.970
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.695
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.747
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.759
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.495
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2001
21.1
21.1%
Ms. Strandberg graduated from the University of California, Berkeley (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1981 and received her M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 1986. After two years as a securities analyst at the First Boston Corporation, she joined Dodge & Cox in 1988. Ms. Strandberg is a Senior Vice President of the Dodge & Cox Funds. She is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2004
18.42
18.4%
Mario C. DiPrisco, Vice President — Mr. DiPrisco received his B.S. degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in 1997. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox, he passed the State Department’s Foreign Service Written and Oral examinations and worked on a successful senatorial campaign. Mr. DiPrisco joined Dodge & Cox as a research assistant in 1998, and assumed international company research responsibilities in 2000. Mr. DiPrisco is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Roger G. Kuo, Vice President — Mr. Kuo received his B.A. degree from Harvard College (magna cum laude) in 1993 and his M.B.A. degree in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Prior to graduate school, he worked at Bear Stearns as a financial analyst. He joined Dodge & Cox in 1998. Mr. Kuo is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Keiko Horkan, Vice President — Ms. Horkan received her B.A. and M.A. degrees in law from Keio University, Tokyo in 1993 and 1995 and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2000. Prior to entering business school, she worked for Booz Allen & Hamilton as a management consultant. Ms. Horkan joined Dodge & Cox in 2000. She is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Bangayan received his B.A. degree in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Harvard College in 1999. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox, he worked as an equity research associate at Epoch Partners. Mr. Bangayan joined Dodge & Cox in 2002 as a research associate and assumed equity research responsibilities in 2006. Mr. Bangayan is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Mr. Mertens received his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College in 1994 and his Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 2003. Prior to graduate school, he worked in private equity at Idealab and TA Associates and as a financial analyst at Alex Brown. He joined Dodge & Cox in 2003. Mr. Mertens is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Somani received his B.S. and M.Eng. degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT in 2001 and his M.B.A. degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Prior to graduate school, he worked as a private equity associate at Francisco Partners and a corporate finance analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Somani joined Dodge & Cox in 2007 and is a shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
