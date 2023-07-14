Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund

mutual fund
DODEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.27 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (DODEX) Primary
DODEX (Mutual Fund)

Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.27 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (DODEX) Primary
DODEX (Mutual Fund)

Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.27 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (DODEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund

DODEX | Fund

$8.27

$167 M

1.73%

$0.14

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$167 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund

DODEX | Fund

$8.27

$167 M

1.73%

$0.14

1.52%

DODEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dodge & Cox
  • Inception Date
    May 11, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rameez Dossa

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of emerging markets equity securities issued by companies from at least three different countries. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in set percentages in particular countries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of emerging market issuers. Equity securities may include common stocks, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks, certain preferred stocks, and securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks (e.g., rights and warrants). Derivative transactions that have economic characteristics similar to such equity securities are included in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. Emerging market issuers include those located in emerging market countries and those determined by Dodge & Cox to have significant economic exposure to emerging market countries. For purposes of its 80% investment policy, Dodge & Cox will consider all countries that are not part of the MSCI Developed Market Indexes (including both emerging markets and frontier markets countries) to be emerging market countries. In determining whether an issuer is located in or has significant economic exposure to an emerging market country, Dodge & Cox will consider the issuer’s country of organization, the location of its management, the country of its primary listing, its reporting currency, and whether the issuer has significant assets in, or derives significant revenues or profits from, emerging market countries. The Fund may use derivatives, such as futures, options, and swaps either to create exposure to equity securities or to hedge against exposure created by its other investments. The Fund may gain exposure to emerging market issuers by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may use currency forward contracts, currency swaps, or currency futures contracts to hedge direct and/or indirect foreign currency exposure.
The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including large-, medium-, and small‑cap companies. In selecting investments, the Fund typically invests in companies that, in Dodge & Cox’s opinion, appear to be temporarily undervalued by the stock market but have a favorable outlook for long-term growth. Dodge & Cox relies on fundamental research to select investments for the Fund’s portfolio, supplemented by financial screening models that help identify companies from within the Fund’s investment universe for further consideration by research analysts. The Fund focuses on the underlying financial condition and prospects of individual companies, including future earnings, cash flow, and dividends. Various other factors, including financial strength, economic condition, competitive advantage, quality of the business franchise, financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, and the reputation, experience, and competence of a company’s management are weighed against valuation in selecting individual securities. The Fund also considers the economic and political stability of the country where the issuer is located and the protections provided to shareholders. 
Read More

DODEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -11.0% 30.2% 33.84%
1 Yr 13.8% -12.7% 29.2% 21.07%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -50.1% 7.2% 11.16%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DODEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -30.3% 30.2% 32.39%
1 Yr 13.8% -48.9% 29.2% 18.82%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DODEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -50.1% 7.2% 11.16%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DODEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DODEX Category Low Category High DODEX % Rank
Net Assets 167 M 717 K 102 B 65.98%
Number of Holdings 222 10 6734 26.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 58.6 M 340 K 19.3 B 63.67%
Weighting of Top 10 35.48% 2.8% 71.7% 45.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DODEX % Rank
Stocks 		95.78% 0.90% 110.97% 69.36%
Cash 		4.22% -23.67% 20.19% 26.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 69.96%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 65.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 63.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 67.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODEX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.53% 0.00% 48.86% 35.83%
Technology 		15.63% 0.00% 47.50% 86.42%
Communication Services 		14.52% 0.00% 39.29% 3.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.27% 0.00% 48.94% 30.40%
Basic Materials 		8.33% 0.00% 30.03% 48.51%
Consumer Defense 		5.74% 0.00% 28.13% 60.16%
Energy 		4.79% 0.00% 24.80% 40.62%
Industrials 		4.08% 0.00% 43.53% 77.75%
Healthcare 		3.92% 0.00% 93.26% 52.78%
Real Estate 		2.95% 0.00% 17.15% 20.05%
Utilities 		2.25% 0.00% 39.12% 33.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DODEX % Rank
Non US 		94.78% -4.71% 112.57% 64.18%
US 		1.00% -1.60% 104.72% 43.39%

DODEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DODEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.03% 41.06% 36.04%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 14.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.85% 21.22%

Sales Fees

DODEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DODEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DODEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 190.00% 2.70%

DODEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DODEX Category Low Category High DODEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.73% 0.00% 12.61% 84.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DODEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DODEX Category Low Category High DODEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -1.98% 17.62% 25.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DODEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DODEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rameez Dossa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Mr. Dossa received his B.S. degree (Magna Cum Laude) in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2005 and his M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 2013. Prior to graduate school, he worked as a private equity and distressed credit associate at TPG Capital and as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Dossa joined Dodge & Cox in 2013 and is a CFA charterholder.

Sophie Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Ms. Chen received her B.A. (summa cum laude) in Economics and Mathematics from Mount Holyoke College in 2006 and her M.B.A. degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2012. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 2012, she worked at Tiger Asia Management as a Director covering Chinese equities, and previously at JP Morgan as an Investment Banking Analyst in the Consumer & Healthcare Group. Ms. Chen is a CFA charterholder.

Charles Pohl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Mr. Pohl received his B.A. degree in 1980 and his M.B.A. degree in 1981 from the University of Chicago. He was with Wells Fargo Investment Advisors from 1981 until joining Dodge & Cox in 1984. Mr. Pohl is Chairman and a Trustee of the Dodge & Cox Funds. He is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Diana Strandberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Ms. Strandberg graduated from the University of California, Berkeley (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1981 and received her M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 1986. After two years as a securities analyst at the First Boston Corporation, she joined Dodge & Cox in 1988. Ms. Strandberg is a Senior Vice President of the Dodge & Cox Funds. She is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.

Robert Turley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Mr. Turley received his B.A. degree (magna cum laude) in Mathematics and Economics from Brigham Young University in 2003, his M.B.A. degree from the NYU Stern School of Business in 2008, and his A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in Business Economics from Harvard in 2011 and 2013. Prior to his doctoral studies, he worked as a member of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Turley joined Dodge & Cox in 2013. He is a CFA charterholder.

Mario DiPrisco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Mario C. DiPrisco, Vice President — Mr. DiPrisco received his B.S. degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in 1997. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox, he passed the State Department’s Foreign Service Written and Oral examinations and worked on a successful senatorial campaign. Mr. DiPrisco joined Dodge & Cox as a research assistant in 1998, and assumed international company research responsibilities in 2000. Mr. DiPrisco is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.

David Hoeft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

He joined Dodge & Cox in 1993. He is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for two years as a consultant to the energy industry. Mr. Hoeft received his B.A. degree (Phi Beta Kappa) from the University of Chicago in 1989 and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 1993.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×