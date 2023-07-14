Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$167 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.5%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DODEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|33.84%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|21.07%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DODEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|11.16%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|DODEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|32.39%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|18.82%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DODEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|11.16%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|DODEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|167 M
|717 K
|102 B
|65.98%
|Number of Holdings
|222
|10
|6734
|26.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|58.6 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|63.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.48%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|45.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODEX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.78%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|69.36%
|Cash
|4.22%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|26.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|69.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|65.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|63.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|67.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.53%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|35.83%
|Technology
|15.63%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|86.42%
|Communication Services
|14.52%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|3.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.27%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|30.40%
|Basic Materials
|8.33%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|48.51%
|Consumer Defense
|5.74%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|60.16%
|Energy
|4.79%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|40.62%
|Industrials
|4.08%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|77.75%
|Healthcare
|3.92%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|52.78%
|Real Estate
|2.95%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|20.05%
|Utilities
|2.25%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|33.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DODEX % Rank
|Non US
|94.78%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|64.18%
|US
|1.00%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|43.39%
|DODEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|36.04%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|14.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|21.22%
|DODEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DODEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DODEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|2.70%
|DODEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|84.53%
|DODEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DODEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DODEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.61%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|25.03%
|DODEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Mr. Dossa received his B.S. degree (Magna Cum Laude) in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2005 and his M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 2013. Prior to graduate school, he worked as a private equity and distressed credit associate at TPG Capital and as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Dossa joined Dodge & Cox in 2013 and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Ms. Chen received her B.A. (summa cum laude) in Economics and Mathematics from Mount Holyoke College in 2006 and her M.B.A. degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2012. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox in 2012, she worked at Tiger Asia Management as a Director covering Chinese equities, and previously at JP Morgan as an Investment Banking Analyst in the Consumer & Healthcare Group. Ms. Chen is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Mr. Pohl received his B.A. degree in 1980 and his M.B.A. degree in 1981 from the University of Chicago. He was with Wells Fargo Investment Advisors from 1981 until joining Dodge & Cox in 1984. Mr. Pohl is Chairman and a Trustee of the Dodge & Cox Funds. He is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Ms. Strandberg graduated from the University of California, Berkeley (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1981 and received her M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School in 1986. After two years as a securities analyst at the First Boston Corporation, she joined Dodge & Cox in 1988. Ms. Strandberg is a Senior Vice President of the Dodge & Cox Funds. She is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Mr. Turley received his B.A. degree (magna cum laude) in Mathematics and Economics from Brigham Young University in 2003, his M.B.A. degree from the NYU Stern School of Business in 2008, and his A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in Business Economics from Harvard in 2011 and 2013. Prior to his doctoral studies, he worked as a member of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Turley joined Dodge & Cox in 2013. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Mario C. DiPrisco, Vice President — Mr. DiPrisco received his B.S. degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in 1997. Prior to joining Dodge & Cox, he passed the State Department’s Foreign Service Written and Oral examinations and worked on a successful senatorial campaign. Mr. DiPrisco joined Dodge & Cox as a research assistant in 1998, and assumed international company research responsibilities in 2000. Mr. DiPrisco is a shareholder of the firm and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
He joined Dodge & Cox in 1993. He is a Director and shareholder of the firm and a CFA charterholder. Prior to entering graduate school, he worked for two years as a consultant to the energy industry. Mr. Hoeft received his B.A. degree (Phi Beta Kappa) from the University of Chicago in 1989 and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...