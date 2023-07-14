Home
Trending ETFs

DNSMX (Mutual Fund)

DNSMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund

DNSMX | Fund

$18.20

$479 M

0.00%

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$479 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 149.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DNSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Driehaus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 21, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey James

Fund Description

The Fund uses a growth style of investment in equity securities, including common stocks and other equity securities of issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of U.S. small-capitalization (“small-cap”) companies. For purposes of the Fund, the investment adviser considers a company to be a small cap company if it is within the same market capitalization range at the time of investment as those included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index. For the avoidance of doubt, while the reference index is “float-adjusted,” meaning it excludes closely held and other shares unavailable to investors, the investment adviser does not consider a float-adjustment when determining the market capitalization of a company. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 96% of the Russell 2000® Growth Index consisted of companies with a market capitalization of less than $8 billion. Securities of companies whose market capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase may continue to be held by the Fund. In addition, while the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of U.S. small-cap companies, the

Fund may also from time to time invest up to a maximum of 20% of its assets in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies that trade in the U.S. or in securities of companies above the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The Fund may invest in companies with limited or no operating histories. The Fund frequently and actively trades its portfolio securities.

Investment decisions for the Fund’s growth style of investing are based on the belief that fundamentally strong companies are more likely to generate superior earnings growth on a sustained basis and are more likely to experience positive earnings revisions. These decisions involve evaluating a company’s competitive position, evaluating industry dynamics, identifying potential growth catalysts and assessing the financial position of the company. The decision is also informed by the evaluation of relative valuation, macroeconomic and behavioral factors affecting the company and its stock price. The Fund sells holdings for a variety of reasons, including to take profits, changes to the fundamental investment thesis, changes in the risk/reward assessment of the holding, an assessment that the holding is efficiently priced, to make room for more attractive ideas or for other portfolio or risk management considerations.

Read More

DNSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -21.9% 50.1% 18.75%
1 Yr 16.4% -72.8% 36.6% 17.91%
3 Yr 1.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 25.13%
5 Yr 4.7%* -42.6% 12.7% 7.45%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -82.1% 547.9% 72.90%
2021 0.6% -69.3% 196.9% 29.12%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 10.09%
2019 7.2% -3.2% 9.3% 7.59%
2018 0.1% -14.5% 20.4% 4.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -24.8% 50.1% 18.07%
1 Yr 16.4% -72.8% 36.6% 17.06%
3 Yr 1.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 25.13%
5 Yr 4.7%* -42.6% 14.6% 8.40%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -82.1% 547.9% 72.90%
2021 0.6% -69.3% 196.9% 29.12%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 10.09%
2019 7.2% -3.2% 9.3% 7.59%
2018 0.1% -14.5% 20.4% 8.41%

NAV & Total Return History

DNSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DNSMX Category Low Category High DNSMX % Rank
Net Assets 479 M 183 K 28 B 54.55%
Number of Holdings 116 6 1336 31.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M 59 K 2.7 B 52.36%
Weighting of Top 10 22.39% 5.9% 100.0% 47.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Institutional US Govt Sel 6.51%
  2. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  3. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  4. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  5. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  6. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  7. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  8. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  9. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  10. Monday.Com Ltd Ordinary Shares 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DNSMX % Rank
Stocks 		94.09% 77.52% 101.30% 89.39%
Cash 		5.91% -1.30% 22.49% 8.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 69.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 74.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 68.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNSMX % Rank
Industrials 		22.88% 0.00% 36.64% 9.76%
Healthcare 		22.38% 0.00% 47.90% 53.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.78% 0.00% 40.68% 65.49%
Technology 		10.23% 2.91% 75.51% 97.64%
Energy 		10.13% 0.00% 55.49% 4.21%
Consumer Defense 		7.96% 0.00% 13.56% 7.07%
Basic Materials 		6.44% 0.00% 10.30% 3.54%
Communication Services 		3.68% 0.00% 15.31% 23.74%
Financial Services 		3.16% 0.00% 42.95% 86.20%
Real Estate 		2.38% 0.00% 15.31% 43.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 78.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNSMX % Rank
US 		84.52% 67.06% 99.56% 87.21%
Non US 		9.57% 0.00% 26.08% 13.64%

DNSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DNSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.05% 27.56% 91.64%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.05% 4.05% 12.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 29.48%

Sales Fees

DNSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DNSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 48.15%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DNSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 149.00% 3.00% 439.00% 94.12%

DNSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DNSMX Category Low Category High DNSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 71.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DNSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DNSMX Category Low Category High DNSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.58% -4.08% 1.10% 37.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DNSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DNSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2017

4.78

4.8%

Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.

Michael Buck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2017

4.78

4.8%

Michael Buck is a portfolio manager and a senior analyst on the US Growth Equities Team with a focus on the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials sectors. His indepth fundamental research, idea generation and buy/sell recommendations are leveraged across the Micro Cap Growth, Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies. Mr Buck began his career at Deloitte Consulting , LLC in 2001 as a business analyst until he joined Driehaus Capital Management in 2002. He received his B.A. and B.M. in economics and cello performance from Northwestern University in 2000.

Prakash Vijayan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2020

2.38

2.4%

Prakash Vijayan began his career as an equity research analyst for Beekman Capital Management in 2005, covering the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Technology degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in 2003 and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University in 2005. Mr Vijayan is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

