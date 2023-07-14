The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The Fund defines “bonds” as bonds, adjustable rate securities, derivatives and other instruments with similar economic exposures (including interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, inflation swaps, credit default swaps, forward contracts on foreign exchanges, forward mortgage-backed securities trades and repurchase agreements) of foreign government and corporate issuers. These securities may be issued in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and subject to restriction on resale. The Fund primarily invests in issuers outside the United States.

The Fund invests in debt securities of issuers in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may buy securities issued by companies of any size or market capitalization and it can invest in debt securities having short, intermediate or long maturities. The Fund does not limit its investments to a particular credit quality or rating category and can invest without limit in securities rated below investment grade (known as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or in unrated securities.

The Fund may also use derivatives to seek increased returns or to try to manage investment risks, including but not limited to options, forward contracts, futures contracts, swaps (including interest rate swaps, inflation swaps and credit default swaps), and structured notes. The Sub-Adviser may manage foreign currency exposure, both to reduce risk and to seek to enhance returns. To do so, the Fund may invest in foreign exchange derivatives, including forwards and options related to foreign currencies, including currencies of both developed and emerging market countries.

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser constructs portfolios through a combination of bottom-up security selection and top-down asset allocation, thereby accounting for security specific risk and broad market and asset class volatility. The Sub-Adviser’s opportunity set encompasses a Non-U.S issuer universe of global credit markets including Pan European High Yield, Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt, Developed Markets Investment Grade Corporate Debt, Developed Markets Government Debt, and Emerging Markets Corporate Debt. Generally, individual opportunities are identified through a rigorous fundamental credit analysis process applied across global markets and across the capital structure of issuers. The Sub-Adviser also evaluates each security on a relative value basis to other potential investments. The Sub-Adviser manages broad volatility risks through setting total risk levels and asset class exposures. The Sub-Adviser evaluates each potential investment to determine its contribution to overall portfolio risk. It generally sells securities when full valuation is reached, when a security comes up materially short versus expected results, or if alternative investments have been identified as offering better value. Investment exposures typically focus on the higher yielding spread markets, however the strategy retains the flexibility to take a more defensive position as deemed appropriate.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.