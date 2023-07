The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing primarily in lower-rated (generally rated BB and B), and unrated, higher-risk corporate bonds of any maturity. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in debt securities and convertible securities rated below investment grade (rated BB+ or lower) by S&P or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), also known as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds, and in unrated debt securities determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. These securities may be issued in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and subject to restriction on resale.

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects investments and seeks to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis and attention to current developments in economic conditions. In general, the Sub-Adviser typically buys high-yield securities that provide high current income that it believes possess attractive risk/reward characteristics. The Sub-Adviser measures a security’s risk/reward ratio by its yield and expected probability of default when compared to a peer group of securities with similar credit risk. The Sub-Adviser typically will sell securities when, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, they no longer meet the buy criteria and when an issuer’s credit fundamentals deteriorate.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.