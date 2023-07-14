Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
18.5%
1 yr return
20.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$72.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 1.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic growth-oriented, small-capitalization or “small-cap” common stocks of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market using its proprietary stock selection process. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in small cap companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $24.3 billion, which will vary daily. The Sub-Adviser attempts to invest in companies trading at a discount to their growth rate.
In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities of companies that it identifies as having a product or service with a superior value proposition coupled with a positive business outlook when it believes shares in those companies are attractively priced. The Sub-Adviser sells securities to limit overconcentration in individual stocks, to take advantage of attractive price level valuations and to remove those companies with eroding or less attractive value propositions. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DNDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.5%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|10.47%
|1 Yr
|20.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|4.22%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|59.16%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|58.29%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|53.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|66.04%
|2021
|-5.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|59.45%
|2020
|13.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|17.84%
|2019
|5.3%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|44.26%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|77.63%
|Period
|DNDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.5%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|10.30%
|1 Yr
|20.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|4.05%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|59.34%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|26.87%
|10 Yr
|7.2%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|14.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|66.04%
|2021
|-5.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|59.62%
|2020
|13.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|17.84%
|2019
|5.3%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|44.26%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|17.78%
|DNDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNDGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.1 M
|183 K
|28 B
|86.87%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|6
|1336
|39.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.8 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|89.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.47%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|81.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNDGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.34%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|64.65%
|Cash
|3.66%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|27.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|62.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|68.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|61.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|60.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNDGX % Rank
|Technology
|31.01%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|15.49%
|Healthcare
|24.03%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|44.11%
|Industrials
|17.19%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|49.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.36%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|46.97%
|Consumer Defense
|5.50%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|20.20%
|Financial Services
|5.31%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|67.51%
|Communication Services
|3.67%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|24.07%
|Utilities
|0.93%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|15.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|88.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|88.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|92.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNDGX % Rank
|US
|93.61%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|48.99%
|Non US
|2.73%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|60.44%
|DNDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.83%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|16.04%
|Management Fee
|1.57%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|99.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.72%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|39.21%
|DNDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DNDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DNDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|82.55%
|DNDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNDGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|64.14%
|DNDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DNDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNDGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.47%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|90.44%
|DNDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Mr. Yakirevich has been the Portfolio Manager at Pier Capital since 2008. He joined Pier Capital in 2004 as a Research Analyst. Mr. Yakirevich earned his Bachelors of Science degree in 1993 and his MBA in 2003 both from New York University. Prior to joining Pier Capital, Mr. Yakirevich was at Richmond Consulting & Research from 2002 to 2004, Individual Investors Group from 1997 to 2001, and Value Line from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Yakirevich has over 19 years of investment industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
