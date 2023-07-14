The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic growth-oriented, small-capitalization or “small-cap” common stocks of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market using its proprietary stock selection process. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in small cap companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $24.3 billion, which will vary daily. The Sub-Adviser attempts to invest in companies trading at a discount to their growth rate.

In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities of companies that it identifies as having a product or service with a superior value proposition coupled with a positive business outlook when it believes shares in those companies are attractively priced. The Sub-Adviser sells securities to limit overconcentration in individual stocks, to take advantage of attractive price level valuations and to remove those companies with eroding or less attractive value propositions. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.