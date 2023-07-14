Home
Dunham Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
DNDGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.13 -0.12 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
C (DCDGX) Primary N (DNDGX) A (DADGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dunham Small Cap Growth Fund

DNDGX | Fund

$17.13

$72.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$72.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DNDGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Yakirevich

Fund Description

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic growth-oriented, small-capitalization or “small-cap” common stocks of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market using its proprietary stock selection process. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in small cap companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $24.3 billion, which will vary daily. The Sub-Adviser attempts to invest in companies trading at a discount to their growth rate.

In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities of companies that it identifies as having a product or service with a superior value proposition coupled with a positive business outlook when it believes shares in those companies are attractively priced. The Sub-Adviser sells securities to limit overconcentration in individual stocks, to take advantage of attractive price level valuations and to remove those companies with eroding or less attractive value propositions. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

Read More

DNDGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -21.9% 50.1% 10.47%
1 Yr 20.7% -72.8% 36.6% 4.22%
3 Yr -4.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 59.16%
5 Yr -4.8%* -42.6% 12.7% 58.29%
10 Yr -0.8%* -23.1% 11.9% 53.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -82.1% 547.9% 66.04%
2021 -5.8% -69.3% 196.9% 59.45%
2020 13.4% -28.2% 32.1% 17.84%
2019 5.3% -3.2% 9.3% 44.26%
2018 -5.6% -14.5% 20.4% 77.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -24.8% 50.1% 10.30%
1 Yr 20.7% -72.8% 36.6% 4.05%
3 Yr -4.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 59.34%
5 Yr 0.1%* -42.6% 14.6% 26.87%
10 Yr 7.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 14.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -82.1% 547.9% 66.04%
2021 -5.8% -69.3% 196.9% 59.62%
2020 13.4% -28.2% 32.1% 17.84%
2019 5.3% -3.2% 9.3% 44.26%
2018 -0.7% -14.5% 20.4% 17.78%

NAV & Total Return History

DNDGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DNDGX Category Low Category High DNDGX % Rank
Net Assets 72.1 M 183 K 28 B 86.87%
Number of Holdings 103 6 1336 39.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.8 M 59 K 2.7 B 89.56%
Weighting of Top 10 15.47% 5.9% 100.0% 81.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  2. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  3. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  4. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  5. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  6. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  7. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  8. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  9. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DNDGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.34% 77.52% 101.30% 64.65%
Cash 		3.66% -1.30% 22.49% 27.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 62.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 68.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 61.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 60.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNDGX % Rank
Technology 		31.01% 2.91% 75.51% 15.49%
Healthcare 		24.03% 0.00% 47.90% 44.11%
Industrials 		17.19% 0.00% 36.64% 49.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.36% 0.00% 40.68% 46.97%
Consumer Defense 		5.50% 0.00% 13.56% 20.20%
Financial Services 		5.31% 0.00% 42.95% 67.51%
Communication Services 		3.67% 0.00% 15.31% 24.07%
Utilities 		0.93% 0.00% 5.57% 15.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 88.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 88.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 92.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNDGX % Rank
US 		93.61% 67.06% 99.56% 48.99%
Non US 		2.73% 0.00% 26.08% 60.44%

DNDGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DNDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.05% 27.56% 16.04%
Management Fee 1.57% 0.05% 4.05% 99.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 39.21%

Sales Fees

DNDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DNDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DNDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 3.00% 439.00% 82.55%

DNDGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DNDGX Category Low Category High DNDGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 64.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DNDGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DNDGX Category Low Category High DNDGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.47% -4.08% 1.10% 90.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DNDGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DNDGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Yakirevich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Mr. Yakirevich has been the Portfolio Manager at Pier Capital since 2008. He joined Pier Capital in 2004 as a Research Analyst. Mr. Yakirevich earned his Bachelors of Science degree in 1993 and his MBA in 2003 both from New York University. Prior to joining Pier Capital, Mr. Yakirevich was at Richmond Consulting & Research from 2002 to 2004, Individual Investors Group from 1997 to 2001, and Value Line from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Yakirevich has over 19 years of investment industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

