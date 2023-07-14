To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all (at least 80%) of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal personal income tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and certain other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated investment grade (Baa/BBB or higher) at the time of purchase or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. For additional yield, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) to as low as Caa/CCC or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser.The fund invests principally in municipal bonds with remaining maturities of five years or less and generally maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of one to three years.

The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to estimate the relative value and attractiveness of various sectors and securities and actively trade among various sectors and securities based on their apparent relative values. The fund seeks to invest in several different sectors, but may overweight particular sectors depending on each sector's relative value at a given time. A rigorous sell discipline is employed to continuously evaluate all fund holdings. Current holdings may become sell candidates if creditworthiness is deteriorating, if bonds with better risk and return characteristics become available, or if the holding no longer meets the portfolio managers' strategic or structural objectives.

Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal income tax, interest from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.