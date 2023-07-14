Home
Trending ETFs

DMYBX (Mutual Fund)

DMYBX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Short-Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund

DMYBX | Fund

$12.46

$221 M

2.04%

$0.25

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$221 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DMYBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Short-Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Casey

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all (at least 80%) of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal personal income tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and certain other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated investment grade (Baa/BBB or higher) at the time of purchase or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. For additional yield, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) to as low as Caa/CCC or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser.The fund invests principally in municipal bonds with remaining maturities of five years or less and generally maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of one to three years.

The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to estimate the relative value and attractiveness of various sectors and securities and actively trade among various sectors and securities based on their apparent relative values. The fund seeks to invest in several different sectors, but may overweight particular sectors depending on each sector's relative value at a given time. A rigorous sell discipline is employed to continuously evaluate all fund holdings. Current holdings may become sell candidates if creditworthiness is deteriorating, if bonds with better risk and return characteristics become available, or if the holding no longer meets the portfolio managers' strategic or structural objectives.

Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal income tax, interest from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

DMYBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 78.83%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.3% 30.35%
3 Yr -1.6%* -20.5% 51.7% 18.44%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.2% 23.61%
10 Yr -0.5%* -5.4% 14.1% 46.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -76.8% 4.7% 11.91%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 77.04%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 70.66%
2019 0.4% -57.4% 18.9% 91.83%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 10.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 77.38%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.1% 25.97%
3 Yr -1.6%* -20.5% 51.7% 19.92%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.3% 26.02%
10 Yr -0.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 32.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMYBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -76.8% 4.7% 11.91%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 77.04%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 70.60%
2019 0.4% -57.4% 18.9% 91.83%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 15.02%

NAV & Total Return History

DMYBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DMYBX Category Low Category High DMYBX % Rank
Net Assets 221 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 68.92%
Number of Holdings 130 1 14000 75.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.2 M -317 M 8.64 B 58.57%
Weighting of Top 10 20.49% 2.4% 101.7% 37.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW MEXICO ST SEVERANCE TAX 5% 2.33%
  2. ARIZONA ST CTFS PARTN 5% 2.25%
  3. PHILADELPHIA PA 5% 2.22%
  4. GRAND PKWY TRANSN CORP TEX 5% 2.12%
  5. WHITING IND ENVIRONMENTAL FACS REV 5% 2.11%
  6. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 5% 1.98%
  7. METROPOLITAN WASH D C ARPTS AUTH ARPT SYS REV 5% 1.95%
  8. TARRANT CNTY TEX COLLEGE DIST 5% 1.88%
  9. DELAWARE VALLEY PA REGL FIN AUTH LOC GOVT REV 0.48% 1.85%
  10. HAMPTON RDS VA TRANSN ACCOUNTABILITY COMMN REV 5% 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DMYBX % Rank
Bonds 		99.21% 65.51% 150.86% 43.70%
Cash 		0.79% -50.86% 33.96% 55.78%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 68.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 67.29%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 67.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 67.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMYBX % Rank
Municipal 		99.21% 44.39% 100.00% 40.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.79% 0.00% 33.95% 58.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 67.23%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 67.81%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 72.81%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 69.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMYBX % Rank
US 		99.21% 37.86% 142.23% 19.81%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 95.06%

DMYBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DMYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.02% 6.50% 44.03%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.10% 17.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DMYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DMYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DMYBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.30% 0.00% 283.00% 81.62%

DMYBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DMYBX Category Low Category High DMYBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.04% 0.00% 4.45% 85.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DMYBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DMYBX Category Low Category High DMYBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -0.53% 5.33% 90.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DMYBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DMYBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2011

11.12

11.1%

Thomas C. Casey Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Tom is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, insurance and high net worth clients. Previously, Tom worked as a trader and a portfolio analyst on the US Municipal team. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, Tom worked as an analyst at State Street Bank & Trust Company. Tom has been in the investment industry since 1988. Tom earned an MBA and a BA from Boston College.

Jeffrey Burger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2012

10.33

10.3%

Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

