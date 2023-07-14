Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bond Funds: Boston, MA Joined the Company in 1999 with 6 years of industry experience. Prior to his current role, Michael was a Municipal Bond Trader for Private Investment Clients. Previously, he served as a Trader and Portfolio Manager at Breckenridge Capital Advisors and as a Senior Financial Reporting Analyst at Massachusetts Financial Services. Michael began his career as a Financial Reporting Analyst at The Boston Company BS from Bryant College; MBA from Suffolk University