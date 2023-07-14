Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.3%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$333 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 0.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DMAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|30.74%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|78.14%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|76.68%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|63.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|49.02%
* Annualized
|DMAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|333 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|58.32%
|Number of Holdings
|148
|1
|14000
|70.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|84.8 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|43.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.58%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|25.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAIX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.75%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|34.18%
|Cash
|0.26%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|65.02%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|18.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|16.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|17.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|16.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAIX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.74%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|28.59%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.26%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|69.32%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|15.98%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|17.72%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|31.67%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|21.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAIX % Rank
|US
|96.69%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|51.54%
|Non US
|3.06%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|26.55%
|DMAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|49.32%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|51.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|30.24%
|DMAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DMAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DMAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|77.85%
|DMAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.01%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|32.45%
|DMAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DMAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.12%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|40.09%
|DMAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Co-Head Municipal Bond Department and Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bond Mutual Funds: Boston, MA Joined the Company in 1986. Prior to her current role, Ashton was Head of Municipal Bond Trading. Over the course of her career, Ashton has managed municipal assets for individuals, mutual funds, insurance companies and other institutions BA from Duke University; CFA Charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bond Funds: Boston, MA Joined the Company in 1999 with 6 years of industry experience. Prior to his current role, Michael was a Municipal Bond Trader for Private Investment Clients. Previously, he served as a Trader and Portfolio Manager at Breckenridge Capital Advisors and as a Senior Financial Reporting Analyst at Massachusetts Financial Services. Michael began his career as a Financial Reporting Analyst at The Boston Company BS from Bryant College; MBA from Suffolk University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bonds: Boston, MA Joined the Company in 1989. Prior to his current role, Matthew served as a Portfolio Manager and Trader for Insurance portfolios. Previously, Matthew served as an Assistant Trader for Tax Exempt Municipal Bond funds and as a Research Assistant for the Municipal Bond Group BS from Pennsylvania State University; MS from Boston College; CFA Charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
