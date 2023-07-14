Home
Trending ETFs

DMAIX (Mutual Fund)

DMAIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Massachusetts Tax Free Fund

DMAIX | Fund

$13.06

$333 M

3.01%

$0.39

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$333 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DMAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Massachusetts Tax Free Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ashton Goodfield

DMAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 30.74%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.3% 78.14%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% 76.68%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 63.80%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 49.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -76.8% 4.7% 68.22%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 68.22%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 30.80%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.1% 75.83%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% 65.37%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 53.30%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 46.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -76.8% 4.7% 68.16%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 68.22%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DMAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DMAIX Category Low Category High DMAIX % Rank
Net Assets 333 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 58.32%
Number of Holdings 148 1 14000 70.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 84.8 M -317 M 8.64 B 43.93%
Weighting of Top 10 24.58% 2.4% 101.7% 25.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MASSACHUSETTS ST WTR POLLUTN ABATEMENT TR 5.25% 4.38%
  2. MASSACHUSETTS ST WTR RES AUTH 4% 3.06%
  3. MASSACHUSETTS ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 0.41% 2.46%
  4. MASSACHUSETTS ST SCH BLDG AUTH DEDICATED SALES TAX REV 4% 2.37%
  5. MASSACHUSETTS ST PORT AUTH REV 5% 2.35%
  6. MASSACHUSETTS ST DEV FIN AGY REV 5% 2.29%
  7. MASSACHUSETTS ST DEV FIN AGY REV 5% 2.28%
  8. MASSACHUSETTS ST 5% 2.16%
  9. MASSACHUSETTS ST WTR RES AUTH 5.25% 2.08%
  10. MASSACHUSETTS ST SCH BLDG AUTH DEDICATED SALES TAX REV 5.25% 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DMAIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.75% 65.51% 150.86% 34.18%
Cash 		0.26% -50.86% 33.96% 65.02%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 18.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 16.10%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 17.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 16.21%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMAIX % Rank
Municipal 		99.74% 44.39% 100.00% 28.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.26% 0.00% 33.95% 69.32%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 15.98%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 17.72%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 31.67%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 21.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMAIX % Rank
US 		96.69% 37.86% 142.23% 51.54%
Non US 		3.06% 0.00% 62.14% 26.55%

DMAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.02% 6.50% 49.32%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.10% 51.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.44% 30.24%

Sales Fees

DMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 283.00% 77.85%

DMAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DMAIX Category Low Category High DMAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.01% 0.00% 4.45% 32.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DMAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DMAIX Category Low Category High DMAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.12% -0.53% 5.33% 40.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DMAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DMAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ashton Goodfield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Co-Head Municipal Bond Department and Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bond Mutual Funds: Boston, MA Joined the Company in 1986. Prior to her current role, Ashton was Head of Municipal Bond Trading. Over the course of her career, Ashton has managed municipal assets for individuals, mutual funds, insurance companies and other institutions BA from Duke University; CFA Charterholder

Michael Generazo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bond Funds: Boston, MA Joined the Company in 1999 with 6 years of industry experience. Prior to his current role, Michael was a Municipal Bond Trader for Private Investment Clients. Previously, he served as a Trader and Portfolio Manager at Breckenridge Capital Advisors and as a Senior Financial Reporting Analyst at Massachusetts Financial Services. Michael began his career as a Financial Reporting Analyst at The Boston Company BS from Bryant College; MBA from Suffolk University

Matthew Caggiano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bonds: Boston, MA Joined the Company in 1989. Prior to his current role, Matthew served as a Portfolio Manager and Trader for Insurance portfolios. Previously, Matthew served as an Assistant Trader for Tax Exempt Municipal Bond funds and as a Research Assistant for the Municipal Bond Group BS from Pennsylvania State University; MS from Boston College; CFA Charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

