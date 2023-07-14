Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
13.6%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$48.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.1%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is actively managed by the Fund’s investment adviser. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially all (no less than 80%) of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets securities. Issuers of emerging markets securities may include: (i) issuers organized under the laws of an emerging market country or having securities which are traded principally on an exchange or over-the-counter in an emerging market country; or (ii) issuers which, regardless of where organized or where securities traded, have significant economic exposure in or with emerging market countries. The Fund generally defines an “emerging market” as including, but not limited to, any of the countries or markets represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, or any other country or market with similar emerging characteristics.
The Fund opportunistically invests across multiple asset classes and various security types including equity securities, American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”), exchange-traded funds (”ETFs”), currencies, debt securities such as corporate and sovereign/government bonds, equity-convertible securities such as warrants, rights, and options, and derivative securities such as futures contracts, forwards, options and swaps. The Fund may take both long and short positions across these asset classes.
In managing the Fund, the investment adviser uses an investment approach that integrates top-down (focusing on the economy and market trends) analysis of the overall economy and bottom-up (focusing on individual stocks) analysis of individual securities. From a top-down perspective, the investment adviser looks at the relative value of securities across asset classes to identify assets to include in the Fund’s portfolio. Bottom-up analysis employs a growth style of investing based on the determination that, for those companies with operating histories, a company’s revenue and earnings growth can materially exceed market expectations. Bottom-up analysis involves evaluating fundamental factors, including the company’s business model, the competitive landscape, upcoming product introductions and recent and projected financial metrics. The investment adviser’s decision to buy or sell a security is also based on the evaluation of technical or market factors, including price and volume trends, relative strength and institutional interest.
The Fund is not constrained based on the country, region, market capitalization, credit quality or duration of its investments, and its assets may at times be concentrated in a particular country or region. There are no specific limitations on the percentage of assets that may be invested in securities of issuers located in any one market or country at a given time; the Fund may invest significant assets in any single market or country. The composition and asset allocation of the Fund’s investment portfolio will vary over time. For example, during certain times, the Fund’s investment portfolio may be heavily weighted in equity securities, while during other times, the Fund’s investment portfolio may be heavily weighted in debt securities. There are no limitations on the magnitude of such weightings. The securities and instruments in which the Fund invests may also be concentrated in a particular country, asset class, segment of the economy, or issuer. The Fund may invest in issuers across all market capitalizations as well as in issuers with limited or no operating histories. The Fund may invest in debt securities with a range of maturities from short to long term. Debt securities may include below investment grade debt securities (“junk bonds”) which are regarded as speculative with respect to the issuer’s capacity to pay interest and to repay principal.
The Fund’s investments in derivatives provide long and short exposures to equity securities, ETFs, debt securities, commodities, currencies and interest rate movements. Derivatives may provide more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments and may also be a quicker and more efficient way to alter the Fund’s exposure than buying and selling direct investments. The Fund may purchase or write options on equity securities, ETFs and other similar securities, as well as on futures and foreign currencies. The Fund may also engage in short sale transactions. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund may invest in deliverable and non-deliverable foreign currency forwards, credit default swaps, and interest rate swaps. Derivatives may be used for hedging purposes, including to hedge against interest rate, credit and currency fluctuations, as well as for speculative purposes to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
In addition to the Fund’s currency exposure that results from its investments in equity and debt securities denominated in foreign currencies (and any related hedging), the Fund may hold foreign currency (or related derivatives) independently of any such investments, may hold a currency even if the Fund does not hold any securities denominated in that currency, and may have long or short exposure to a currency.
The Fund may hold a substantial position in cash and money market instruments. The cash holdings of the Fund will vary significantly based on the investment adviser’s use of derivatives. Generally, as the Fund holds more derivatives, the Fund will be required to post more cash margin, resulting in a higher cash balance, which may be significant.
|Period
|DMAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|19.03%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|21.71%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|31.79%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|7.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DMAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|24.44%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|54.48%
|2020
|8.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|19.12%
|2019
|4.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|42.25%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|11.15%
|DMAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|48.9 M
|717 K
|102 B
|80.56%
|Number of Holdings
|100
|10
|6734
|49.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.9 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|80.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.12%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|39.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAGX % Rank
|Stocks
|68.62%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|98.72%
|Bonds
|18.22%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|2.56%
|Cash
|12.12%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|1.28%
|Other
|1.04%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|3.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|31.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|16.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAGX % Rank
|Technology
|23.90%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|40.49%
|Financial Services
|22.25%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|50.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.03%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|66.36%
|Basic Materials
|10.59%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|24.19%
|Communication Services
|10.06%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|35.19%
|Energy
|8.46%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|9.57%
|Industrials
|5.79%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|53.56%
|Healthcare
|2.78%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|69.47%
|Consumer Defense
|2.19%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|93.66%
|Utilities
|1.50%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|46.05%
|Real Estate
|1.45%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|56.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMAGX % Rank
|Non US
|62.70%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|97.82%
|US
|5.92%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|9.76%
|DMAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|48.67%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|51.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DMAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DMAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|25.40%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DMAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|86.17%
|DMAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.83%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|24.42%
|DMAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DMAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.92%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|42.61%
|DMAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2017
5.15
5.2%
Chad Cleaver, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth and Frontier Markets strategies and a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets strategy. In his role, he has responsibility for the strategy's portfolio construction, risk management and buy/ sell decisions. In his role as portfolio manager, he is responsible for idea generation, portfolio construction, security selection and investment research. He began his career with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. He joined Driehaus in 2004 as an investment analyst prior to assuming assistant portfolio management responsibilities on May 1, 2008. Mr. Cleaver received his A.B. in Economics in 2000 from Wabash College. He earned his M.B.A. degree in 2004 from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Cleaver is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2017
5.15
5.2%
Richard Thies began his career at the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group as a consultant for the gender entrepreneurship markets group in 2005. In 2008, Mr Thies worked for Opportunity International as a proposal writer. He then worked as an associate international economist for The Northern Trust in 2009. He joined Driehaus Capital Management as a macro analyst in 2011. He received his Bachelor of Arts in international studies from Emory University in 2005 and his Master of Arts degree focused on international political economy from the University of Chicago in 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2017
5.15
5.2%
Howard Schwab is the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Growth strategy. In his role as lead portfolio manager, he is responsible for the strategy’s portfolio construction. Mr Schwab joined Driehaus Capital Management in 2001. He received his B.A. in Economics from Denison University in 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Jonathon Mershimer, CFA, began his career in fixed income markets at Société Générale as an assistant trader in the special situations group. He then worked as a credit trader for Susquehanna International Group. Prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management in 2020, he worked as a portfolio manager for Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr Mershimer received a B.A. in Economics from Bucknell University in 2008 and completed his M.B.A. with a concentration in econometrics/statistics and analytic finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
