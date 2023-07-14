Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
-1.6%
1 yr return
-30.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$265 M
Holdings in Top 10
93.0%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Long Basket or Index-Related Exposure. The Adviser may create one or more long commodity-related positions in the Fund’s portfolio, representing what the Adviser considers from time to time to be efficient, broad-based exposure to a number of commodities. For example, the Adviser may identify one or more baskets or indexes of commodities, which will typically be administered and maintained by a third party, although the Adviser may provide recommendations to
the basket or index sponsor during the construction of the basket or index or from time to time thereafter as to the exposures to be reflected in the basket or index. In pursuit of this strategy, the Adviser will normally attempt to replicate within the Fund’s portfolio the commodity exposures of the basket or index. These basket- or index-based exposures will typically comprise at least 50% of the Fund’s commodity exposures, and may constitute as much as 100% of the Fund’s commodity exposures. The Adviser, in its discretion, may add to or replace the baskets or indexes, or may determine to implement the Fund’s investment program without relying on any baskets or indexes. In the latter case, the Adviser would rely principally on the investment techniques described under “Tactical Commodity Exposure,” below.
As of the date of this Prospectus, the Adviser has licensed the right to use the Morgan Stanley Backwardation-Focused Multi-Commodity Index (described below) (the “Morgan Stanley Index”), and the Fund invests in derivative instruments intended to provide exposure to the Morgan Stanley Index in implementing this aspect of the Fund’s principal investment strategies. However, the Adviser at any time may discontinue the use of the Morgan Stanley Index or may use other commodities-related indices at any time and without notice or may work with another index sponsor to create a custom commodities-related index. There can be no assurance that the Fund will continue to use the Morgan Stanley Index in implementing its principal investment strategies. For more information regarding the Morgan Stanley Index, see “The Morgan Stanley Index” below.
Tactical Commodity Exposure. The Adviser may seek to generate additional returns or modify the Fund’s broad-based commodities exposures by taking long and/or short positions in individual commodities or in other baskets of commodities or commodity indexes. These investments may be made in commodities, such as precious metals, that are not represented in the basket or index of commodities through which the Fund may be obtaining broad-based commodities exposures. The Adviser will determine whether to take such positions based on the Adviser’s quantitative models as well as the Adviser’s views of changing market, economic and political factors, market fundamentals, macroeconomic trends, and global or local events. The Adviser may also seek to pursue “market neutral” returns by creating roughly equal “long” and “short” exposures on different commodities of any kind. The Fund’s tactical commodity exposures will be actively managed, and the allocation of the Fund’s assets to various commodities will change over time, sometimes rapidly.
|Period
|DLCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|46.07%
|1 Yr
|-30.9%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|90.45%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|76.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|83.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DLCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|88.41%
|2021
|7.5%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|36.50%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|73.13%
|2019
|0.9%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|71.21%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|30.63%
|Period
|DLCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|50.85%
|1 Yr
|-30.9%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|92.09%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|79.53%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-26.7%
|83.1%
|84.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|29.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DLCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|88.41%
|2021
|7.5%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|36.50%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|73.13%
|2019
|0.9%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|71.21%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|29.73%
|DLCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|265 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|54.49%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|1
|846
|74.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|245 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|67.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.98%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|36.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCMX % Rank
|Bonds
|59.27%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|18.57%
|Cash
|20.70%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|50.00%
|Other
|20.03%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|55.80%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|68.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|70.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCMX % Rank
|Government
|74.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.20%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|71.77%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|75.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|65.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCMX % Rank
|US
|59.27%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|13.77%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|68.84%
|DLCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|35.29%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|84.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|DLCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DLCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|30.56%
|DLCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|47.82%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|85.54%
|DLCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DLCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.22%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|81.75%
|DLCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$1.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.518
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2015
7.04
7.0%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Lau joined DoubleLine in 2009. He works in portfolio management and trading for derivatives-based and multi-asset strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Mayberry works in portfolio management and trading for derivatives-based and multi-asset strategies. He joined DoubleLine in 2009 where he oversaw portfolio analytics, risk management and the development of portfolio management systems. He moved to his current role on the Macro-Asset Allocation team in 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
