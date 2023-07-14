Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.1%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
Net Assets
$196 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.5%
Expense Ratio 8.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective principally by (1) investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, with a focus on those paying dividends, and (2) selling exchange listed options. The Fund’s equity portfolio is designed to appreciate for long-term capital gains, and the Fund’s option overlay strategy is designed to generate gains, which are largely short-term capital gains. This strategy generally requires the Fund to hold a substantial amount of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, which may include U.S. Treasury securities, shares of money market funds and/or other short-term cash investments, which may pay interest that will contribute to Fund performance. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities, which primarily will be investment grade, meaning that they are rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (for example, Moody’s Investors Service or Standard & Poor’s) as Baa or BBB (or the equivalent) or better or determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Although the Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity or duration, the Adviser generally expects that the Fund’s investments in fixed-income securities will carry a maturity and duration of less than two years.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investments in domestic equity securities are primarily in companies with large- and mid-sized market capitalizations or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in such securities. The Adviser defines (1) companies with large market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion and over and (2) companies with mid-sized market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of at least $2 billion but not more than $10 billion. Such domestic equity securities include common stock and sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in domestic equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations (defined by the Adviser as those companies with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion).
The Adviser’s focus on large- and mid-cap total return-oriented stocks and a target equity weighting of 45-55% of total assets under normal circumstances may limit the Fund’s ability to fully participate in sharply rising stock markets. However, these investments, as well as the option premium generated by selling options, are intended to provide significant downside protection in falling markets. When price change, dividends and interest income are coupled with the premium generated from the option writing activity, the Adviser believes the Fund can pursue its objective with less downside deviation than traditional equity investment strategies by, in effect, managing volatility. Volatility is a statistical measure of the magnitude of changes in the Fund’s returns without regard to the direction of those
changes. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk, as often reflected by frequent (and sometimes significant) movements up and down in value.
The Fund may use cash-secured index options to achieve the desired market exposure and address volatility under changing market conditions. The Fund may write put or call options on ETFs that seek to track the performance of an underlying index. In addition, the Fund may buy call options, or sell put options seeking to initiate positions and buy put index options that are designed to create a hedge for the Fund’s portfolio.
The Adviser uses a total return approach to select the Fund’s investments. The Adviser’s investment process consists of conducting proprietary research, analyzing company filings, communicating with company management and industry analysts and reviewing third-party research. Once an investment is made, the holding is continuously monitored to ensure that the initial rationale for investment remains. If it is determined that the initial reason for investment is no longer valid, the security’s price exceeds its target, or if other investments with a better risk-return profile become available, the Adviser may sell the holding.
|Period
|DIVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|62.45%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|52.17%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|57.05%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|58.47%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|62.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|55.41%
|2021
|6.1%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|22.54%
|2020
|1.4%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|18.62%
|2019
|3.6%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|52.71%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|26.21%
|DIVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|196 M
|25
|17.4 B
|33.71%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|2
|508
|27.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|96.6 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|30.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.54%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|27.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVPX % Rank
|Stocks
|49.30%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|82.82%
|Cash
|31.83%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|9.54%
|Bonds
|18.87%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|12.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|99.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|99.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|99.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVPX % Rank
|Technology
|26.47%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|6.72%
|Financial Services
|15.25%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|27.31%
|Healthcare
|14.72%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|16.39%
|Communication Services
|10.62%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|7.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.10%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|86.13%
|Industrials
|7.52%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|84.45%
|Consumer Defense
|6.99%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|77.31%
|Energy
|3.65%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|29.83%
|Utilities
|3.05%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|23.11%
|Real Estate
|2.07%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|81.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.57%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|94.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVPX % Rank
|US
|47.80%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|73.66%
|Non US
|1.50%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|35.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|62.78%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|83.59%
|Government
|37.22%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|11.07%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.63%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.57%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.57%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVPX % Rank
|US
|18.87%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|12.98%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.94%
|99.62%
|DIVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|8.12%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|0.41%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|25.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|DIVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DIVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|51.34%
|DIVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.16%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|57.99%
|DIVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DIVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.23%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|48.36%
|DIVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2010
11.69
11.7%
Seth E. Shalov is a Managing Director of MAI Capital Management, LLC. Prior to the formation of the firm in 2007, Mr. Shalov was a portfolio manager at BC Investment Partners LLC since 2006 and Director of Proprietary Investments and Trading for a prominent New York family office since 2003. Mr. Shalov managed the Highmark Emerging Growth Fund (U.S. Small-cap) for nine years (1990-1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2010
11.69
11.7%
Richard J. Buoncore is Managing Partner of MAI Capital Management, LLC. Prior to the formation of the firm in 2007, Mr. Buoncore was Managing Partner of BC Investment Partners LLC since 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Buoncore was CEO of Victory Capital Management, a multibillion dollar asset management and mutual fund complex.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Kurt D. Nye, CFA is a Managing Director of MAI Capital Management, LLC. Prior to joining the firm in 2011, Mr. Nye was an Investment Analyst with the Townsend Group where he provided portfolio modeling, investment due diligence, and analytical support to clients since 2010. Previously, Mr. Nye was a Senior Financial Analyst at Capital One where he focused on forecasting and analysis since 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
