Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$20.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.5%
Expense Ratio 1.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Guardian Dividend Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. companies that pay current dividends, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). Under normal market conditions, the Guardian Dividend Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in such dividend-paying equity securities. The Guardian Dividend Fund may invest in companies of all sizes but will focus primarily on medium and larger capitalization companies that pay a dividend, and may trade warrants and rights. The Guardian Dividend Fund considers market capitalizations between $2 Billion and $25 billion to qualify as medium capitalization, and those over $25 billion to qualify as large capitalization. These dollar amounts may change due to market conditions. The Guardian Dividend Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and limited partnership interests in Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”).
In selecting securities for the Guardian Dividend Fund, the Adviser primarily seeks to identify companies that it believes have the potential for growth of income and capital appreciation over time, with an emphasis on companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to grow earnings and a willingness to sustainably increase dividends.
The international portion of the Guardian Dividend Fund’s portfolio will generally be diversified across a number of foreign countries, and may, at times, comprise a significant majority of the Fund’s portfolio. The Guardian Dividend Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities of companies that are listed in, or whose principal business activities are located in, emerging market countries. Emerging markets countries include those defined or classified currently or in the future as an emerging market by the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index.
|Period
|DIVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|81.36%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|56.80%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|28.30%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|16.08%
|2021
|12.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|14.80%
|2020
|2.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|73.32%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|DIVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|73.11%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|47.85%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|28.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|16.16%
|2021
|12.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|15.34%
|2020
|2.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|73.24%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|DIVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.6 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|95.62%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|4154
|88.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.7 M
|288 K
|270 B
|93.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.53%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|15.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|72.53%
|Cash
|2.17%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|24.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|16.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|16.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|12.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|12.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVGX % Rank
|Technology
|21.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|67.99%
|Industrials
|12.72%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|14.09%
|Energy
|12.47%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|1.61%
|Healthcare
|11.05%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|90.66%
|Financial Services
|9.84%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|92.57%
|Consumer Defense
|9.64%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|14.55%
|Real Estate
|9.24%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|0.69%
|Basic Materials
|5.37%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|10.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.94%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|93.26%
|Communication Services
|1.79%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|95.25%
|Utilities
|1.58%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|73.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVGX % Rank
|US
|65.92%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|97.96%
|Non US
|31.91%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|0.68%
|DIVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|9.95%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|85.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DIVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DIVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|50.87%
|DIVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|26.41%
|DIVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DIVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.94%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|1.16%
|DIVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Iyer is a Managing Director and Head of i3 Investments Strategies at Guardian. Mr. Iyer joined Guardian Capital in 2001 to help lead the development and implementation of its proprietary systematic equity portfolio management strategy. Mr. Iyer graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Bombay in 1989, earned his Chartered Cost and Works Accountant (India) designation in 1990 and his MBA (Applied Finance) from Rutgers Graduate School of Management in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Fiona joined GCLP in 2011 in her current role. Her career in the financial services industry began in 1989 when she joined CIBC as an options trader. Prior to joining Guardian, Fiona was Portfolio Manager, Global Derivative Instruments with Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). Fiona graduated from University of Western Ontario with a BA and obtained from University of Windsor an Honours Bachelor of Commerce and MBA. She is a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...