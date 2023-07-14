Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
DIVGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.49 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DIVGX) Primary
DIVGX (Mutual Fund)

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.49 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DIVGX) Primary
DIVGX (Mutual Fund)

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.49 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DIVGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund

DIVGX | Fund

$13.49

$20.6 M

1.73%

$0.23

1.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$20.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund

DIVGX | Fund

$13.49

$20.6 M

1.73%

$0.23

1.78%

DIVGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guardian
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Srikanth Iyer

Fund Description

The Guardian Dividend Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. companies that pay current dividends, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). Under normal market conditions, the Guardian Dividend Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in such dividend-paying equity securities. The Guardian Dividend Fund may invest in companies of all sizes but will focus primarily on medium and larger capitalization companies that pay a dividend, and may trade warrants and rights. The Guardian Dividend Fund considers market capitalizations between $2 Billion and $25 billion to qualify as medium capitalization, and those over $25 billion to qualify as large capitalization. These dollar amounts may change due to market conditions. The Guardian Dividend Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and limited partnership interests in Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”).

In selecting securities for the Guardian Dividend Fund, the Adviser primarily seeks to identify companies that it believes have the potential for growth of income and capital appreciation over time, with an emphasis on companies that the Adviser believes have the ability to grow earnings and a willingness to sustainably increase dividends.

The international portion of the Guardian Dividend Fund’s portfolio will generally be diversified across a number of foreign countries, and may, at times, comprise a significant majority of the Fund’s portfolio. The Guardian Dividend Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities of companies that are listed in, or whose principal business activities are located in, emerging market countries. Emerging markets countries include those defined or classified currently or in the future as an emerging market by the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index.

Read More

DIVGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -14.3% 35.6% 81.36%
1 Yr 9.8% -34.9% 38.6% 56.80%
3 Yr 8.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 28.30%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -56.3% 28.9% 16.08%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 14.80%
2020 2.6% -13.9% 183.6% 73.32%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -20.5% 35.6% 73.11%
1 Yr 9.8% -34.9% 40.3% 47.85%
3 Yr 8.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 28.50%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -56.3% 28.9% 16.16%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 15.34%
2020 2.6% -13.9% 183.6% 73.24%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DIVGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIVGX Category Low Category High DIVGX % Rank
Net Assets 20.6 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 95.62%
Number of Holdings 41 2 4154 88.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.7 M 288 K 270 B 93.81%
Weighting of Top 10 42.53% 1.8% 106.2% 15.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.84%
  2. Broadcom Inc 5.35%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.12%
  4. Mastercard Inc A 4.36%
  5. Nestle SA ADR 4.24%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.11%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 3.86%
  8. Williams Companies Inc 3.84%
  9. Medical Properties Trust Inc 3.74%
  10. Royal Bank of Canada 3.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 0.00% 130.24% 72.53%
Cash 		2.17% -102.29% 100.00% 24.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.91%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 16.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 12.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 12.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVGX % Rank
Technology 		21.36% 0.00% 48.94% 67.99%
Industrials 		12.72% 0.00% 29.90% 14.09%
Energy 		12.47% 0.00% 41.64% 1.61%
Healthcare 		11.05% 0.00% 60.70% 90.66%
Financial Services 		9.84% 0.00% 55.59% 92.57%
Consumer Defense 		9.64% 0.00% 47.71% 14.55%
Real Estate 		9.24% 0.00% 31.91% 0.69%
Basic Materials 		5.37% 0.00% 25.70% 10.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.94% 0.00% 30.33% 93.26%
Communication Services 		1.79% 0.00% 27.94% 95.25%
Utilities 		1.58% 0.00% 20.91% 73.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVGX % Rank
US 		65.92% 0.00% 127.77% 97.96%
Non US 		31.91% 0.00% 32.38% 0.68%

DIVGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.01% 49.27% 9.95%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 85.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DIVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 50.87%

DIVGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIVGX Category Low Category High DIVGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.73% 0.00% 24.06% 26.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIVGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIVGX Category Low Category High DIVGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.94% -54.00% 6.06% 1.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIVGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DIVGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Srikanth Iyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Iyer is a Managing Director and Head of i3 Investments Strategies at Guardian. Mr. Iyer joined Guardian Capital in 2001 to help lead the development and implementation of its proprietary systematic equity portfolio management strategy. Mr. Iyer graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Bombay in 1989, earned his Chartered Cost and Works Accountant (India) designation in 1990 and his MBA (Applied Finance) from Rutgers Graduate School of Management in 1994.

Fiona Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Fiona joined GCLP in 2011 in her current role. Her career in the financial services industry began in 1989 when she joined CIBC as an options trader. Prior to joining Guardian, Fiona was Portfolio Manager, Global Derivative Instruments with Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). Fiona graduated from University of Western Ontario with a BA and obtained from University of Windsor an Honours Bachelor of Commerce and MBA. She is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×