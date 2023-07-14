Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio

mutual fund
DISVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.71 -0.23 -1.1%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DISVX) Primary
DISVX (Mutual Fund)

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.71 -0.23 -1.1%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DISVX) Primary
DISVX (Mutual Fund)

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.71 -0.23 -1.1%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DISVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio

DISVX | Fund

$20.71

$11.8 B

5.45%

$1.13

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$11.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio

DISVX | Fund

$20.71

$11.8 B

5.45%

$1.13

0.53%

DISVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

To achieve the DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs. 
The DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio, using a market capitalization weighted approach, is designed to purchase securities of small, non‑U.S. companies in countries with developed markets that the Advisor determines to be value stocks at the time of purchase. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the small-cap value segment of developed ex-U.S. markets. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. 
The DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio intends to purchase securities of small value companies associated with developed market countries that the Advisor has designated as approved markets. As a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of small companies in the particular markets in which it invests. The Advisor determines the maximum market capitalization of a small company with respect to each country in which the Portfolio invests. In the countries or regions authorized for investment, the Advisor first ranks eligible companies listed on selected exchanges based on the companies’ market capitalizations. The Advisor then determines the universe of eligible securities by defining the maximum market capitalization of a small company that may be purchased by the Portfolio with respect to each country or region. Based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2021, for the Portfolio, the market capitalization of a small company in any country in which the Portfolio invests would be below $8,603 million. This threshold will vary by country or region. For example, based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2021, the Advisor would consider a small company in Switzerland to have a market capitalization below $8,603 million, a small company in Norway to have a market capitalization below $2,152 million, and a small company in Japan to have a market capitalization below $2,362 million. These thresholds will change due to market conditions. 
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs. 
The DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign and U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency. 
The DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income. 
Read More

DISVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DISVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% 2.0% 22.5% 62.26%
1 Yr 19.9% 2.6% 38.5% 30.19%
3 Yr 9.7%* 0.5% 19.4% 38.78%
5 Yr -0.8%* -4.5% 4.1% 80.85%
10 Yr 1.6%* 0.0% 4.7% 57.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DISVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -22.7% 5.8% 27.45%
2021 5.7% -2.9% 9.4% 45.10%
2020 -0.4% -3.7% 9.4% 81.63%
2019 3.8% 0.5% 7.1% 57.45%
2018 -6.2% -6.8% -2.4% 90.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DISVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -11.6% 22.5% 62.26%
1 Yr 19.9% -13.7% 38.5% 26.42%
3 Yr 9.7%* 0.5% 19.4% 35.42%
5 Yr -0.7%* -4.5% 7.1% 80.43%
10 Yr 3.9%* 1.9% 7.6% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DISVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -22.7% 5.8% 27.45%
2021 5.7% -2.9% 9.4% 45.10%
2020 -0.4% -3.7% 9.4% 81.63%
2019 3.8% 0.5% 7.1% 57.45%
2018 -6.1% -6.3% -2.3% 90.91%

NAV & Total Return History

DISVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DISVX Category Low Category High DISVX % Rank
Net Assets 11.8 B 6.29 M 11.8 B 1.92%
Number of Holdings 2031 10 5533 5.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 889 M 495 K 2.65 B 3.85%
Weighting of Top 10 7.70% 1.9% 99.9% 69.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  2. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  3. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  4. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  5. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  6. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  7. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  8. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  9. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%
  10. ASR Nederland NV 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DISVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.24% 84.41% 100.00% 50.00%
Cash 		1.68% -0.17% 9.05% 51.92%
Other 		0.08% -2.32% 1.02% 28.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 59.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 55.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 57.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DISVX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.40% 3.05% 32.74% 23.08%
Industrials 		20.81% 5.36% 31.52% 63.46%
Basic Materials 		17.72% 1.74% 28.84% 9.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.27% 4.00% 24.14% 30.77%
Energy 		8.88% 0.00% 19.25% 26.92%
Consumer Defense 		4.42% 3.45% 18.05% 98.08%
Technology 		4.25% 0.00% 18.01% 78.85%
Real Estate 		4.00% 0.00% 16.01% 51.92%
Communication Services 		2.31% 0.00% 8.94% 78.85%
Healthcare 		2.29% 0.00% 9.89% 63.46%
Utilities 		1.66% 0.00% 15.19% 69.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DISVX % Rank
Non US 		97.62% 72.39% 99.90% 28.85%
US 		0.62% 0.00% 20.11% 82.69%

DISVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DISVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.36% 4.27% 86.54%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.30% 1.92% 9.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% 8.00%

Sales Fees

DISVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DISVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DISVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 2.00% 119.00% 8.33%

DISVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DISVX Category Low Category High DISVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.45% 0.00% 6.81% 37.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DISVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DISVX Category Low Category High DISVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.13% -0.10% 4.33% 30.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DISVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DISVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Arun Keswani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×