Trending ETFs

Davis International Fund

mutual fund
DILCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.45 -0.05 -0.48%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (DILAX) Primary C (DILCX) Inst (DILYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Davis International Fund

DILCX | Fund

$10.45

$185 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$185 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DILCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Davis International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Davis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Danton Goei

Fund Description

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest Davis International Fund’s portfolio principally in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts) issued by foreign companies, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The Fund may invest in large, medium or small companies without regard to market capitalization. The Fund will invest significantly (at least 40% of total assets under normal market conditions and at least 30% of total assets if market conditions are not deemed favorable) in issuers (i) organized or located outside of the U.S.; (ii) whose primary trading market is located outside the U.S.; or (iii) doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S., which the Fund considers to be a company that derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in issuers representing at least three different countries. These non-U.S. company investments may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and together “Depositary Receipts”). Depositary Receipts are receipts that represent ownership of shares of a non-U.S. issuer held in trust by a bank or similar financial institution.
Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors manages equity funds using the Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors conducts extensive research to try to identify businesses that possess characteristics that Davis Advisors believes foster the creation of long-term value, such as proven management, a durable franchise and business model, and sustainable competitive advantages. Davis Advisors aims to invest in such businesses when they are trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth. Davis Advisors emphasizes individual stock selection and believes that the ability to evaluate management is critical. Davis Advisors routinely visits managers at their places of business in order to gain insight into the relative value of different businesses. Such research, however rigorous, involves predictions and forecasts that are inherently uncertain. After determining which companies Davis Advisors believes the Fund should own, Davis Advisors then turns its analysis to determining the intrinsic value of those companies’ equity securities. Davis Advisors seeks companies whose equity securities can be purchased at a discount from Davis Advisors’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon fundamental analysis of cash flows, assets and liabilities, and other criteria that Davis Advisors deems to be material on a company-by-company basis. Davis Advisors’ goal is to invest in companies for the long term (ideally, five years or longer, although this goal may not be met). Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions, or for other purposes.
Read More

DILCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% 2.1% 19.2% 96.88%
1 Yr 19.4% -20.6% 27.8% 33.33%
3 Yr -4.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 97.74%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 95.32%
10 Yr 1.7%* -6.0% 9.9% 49.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -43.6% 71.3% 7.94%
2021 -12.2% -15.4% 9.4% 99.41%
2020 6.8% -10.4% 121.9% 6.39%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 25.97%
2018 -5.1% -13.0% -0.7% 86.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -16.4% 19.2% 90.21%
1 Yr 19.4% -27.2% 27.8% 31.35%
3 Yr -4.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 97.71%
5 Yr -3.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 93.62%
10 Yr 2.3%* -2.6% 10.2% 59.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -43.6% 71.3% 7.94%
2021 -12.2% -15.4% 9.4% 99.41%
2020 6.8% -10.4% 121.9% 6.39%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 25.97%
2018 -4.8% -13.0% -0.7% 85.31%

NAV & Total Return History

DILCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DILCX Category Low Category High DILCX % Rank
Net Assets 185 M 1.02 M 369 B 76.91%
Number of Holdings 28 1 10801 94.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 191 M 0 34.5 B 45.22%
Weighting of Top 10 64.98% 1.9% 101.9% 5.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  Top 10 Holdings
  2. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  3. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  4. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  5. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  6. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  7. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  8. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  9. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%
  10. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 9.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DILCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.62% 0.00% 122.60% 40.03%
Cash 		1.38% -65.15% 100.00% 55.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 54.92%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 69.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 51.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 55.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DILCX % Rank
Financial Services 		45.44% 0.00% 47.75% 0.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.81% 0.00% 36.36% 1.02%
Technology 		13.18% 0.00% 36.32% 32.75%
Communication Services 		11.63% 0.00% 21.69% 5.68%
Industrials 		7.72% 5.17% 99.49% 96.07%
Basic Materials 		1.13% 0.00% 23.86% 98.84%
Consumer Defense 		1.10% 0.00% 32.29% 99.27%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 93.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 86.75%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.01% 99.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 98.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DILCX % Rank
Non US 		94.79% 0.00% 124.02% 57.92%
US 		3.83% -7.71% 68.98% 26.25%

DILCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.02% 26.51% 12.13%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.60% 37.04%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

DILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 63.33%

Trading Fees

DILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 43.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 2.00% 247.00% 20.52%

DILCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DILCX Category Low Category High DILCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 78.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DILCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DILCX Category Low Category High DILCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -0.93% 6.38% 98.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DILCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DILCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Danton Goei

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

