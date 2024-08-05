Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by non-U.S. developed market companies of all market-capitalizations.

The Fund will invest in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, of companies located in non-U.S. developed market countries. The Fund’s investment adviser considers a company to be a developed market company if such company is organized under the laws of, if its principal offices are in, its securities are principally traded in, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, a developed market country defined by the MSCI World ex USA Growth Index. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies domiciled in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but its focus will typically be in large-capitalization companies. The Fund may participate in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and in securities offerings that are not registered in the United States. While the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of non-U.S. developed market countries, the Fund may also from time to time invest up to a maximum of 20% of its assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies and/or non-developed market securities.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser uses an investment approach that integrates top-down (focusing on the economy and market trends) analysis of the overall economy and bottom-up (focusing on individual stocks) analysis of individual securities. From a top-down perspective, the investment adviser looks at the relative value of securities to identify assets to include in the Fund’s portfolio. Bottom-up analysis involves evaluating fundamental factors, including a company’s business model, the competitive landscape, upcoming product introductions and recent and projected financial metrics in order to identify companies with more attractive earnings growth on a prospective basis. The investment adviser’s decision to buy or sell a security is also based on the evaluation of technical or market factors, including price and volume trends, relative strength and institutional interest.