Name

As of 05/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 7.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 05/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

DIDEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Driehaus International Developed Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 06, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by non-U.S. developed market companies of all market-capitalizations.

The Fund will invest in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, of companies located in non-U.S. developed market countries. The Fund’s investment adviser considers a company to be a developed market company if such company is organized under the laws of, if its principal offices are in, its securities are principally traded in, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, a developed market country defined by the MSCI World ex USA Growth Index. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies domiciled in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but its focus will typically be in large-capitalization companies. The Fund may participate in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and in securities offerings that are not registered in the United States. While the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of non-U.S. developed market countries, the Fund may also from time to time invest up to a maximum of 20% of its assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies and/or non-developed market securities.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser uses an investment approach that integrates top-down (focusing on the economy and market trends) analysis of the overall economy and bottom-up (focusing on individual stocks) analysis of individual securities. From a top-down perspective, the investment adviser looks at the relative value of securities to identify assets to include in the Fund’s portfolio. Bottom-up analysis involves evaluating fundamental factors, including a company’s business model, the competitive landscape, upcoming product introductions and recent and projected financial metrics in order to identify companies with more attractive earnings growth on a prospective basis. The investment adviser’s decision to buy or sell a security is also based on the evaluation of technical or market factors, including price and volume trends, relative strength and institutional interest.

Read More

DIDEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DIDEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIDEX Category Low Category High DIDEX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIDEX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DIDEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 7.07% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DIDEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIDEX Category Low Category High DIDEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIDEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIDEX Category Low Category High DIDEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIDEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DIDEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

