BNY Mellon International Bond Fund

mutual fund
DIBYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.66 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DIBRX) Primary C (DIBCX) A (DIBAX) Inst (DIBYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon International Bond Fund

DIBYX | Fund

$12.66

$252 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$252 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 141.06%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DIBYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon International Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Leduc

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed-income securities. The fund also normally invests at least 65% of its assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income securities of foreign governments and companies located in various countries, including emerging markets. The fund invests principally in bonds, but its fixed-income investments also may include notes (including structured notes), mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, convertible securities, floating rate loans (limited to up to 20% of the fund's net assets) and other floating rate securities, eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments, preferred stocks and money market instruments. The fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in emerging markets.

Generally, the fund seeks to maintain a portfolio with an average credit quality of investment grade. The fund, however, may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities (not including securities of emerging market issuers) rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds), or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser, at the time of purchase. The fund will not invest in securities rated lower than B at the time of purchase, except that the fund may invest in securities of issuers in emerging markets of any credit quality, including those rated or determined to be below investment grade quality.

There are no restrictions on the dollar-weighted average maturity or average effective duration of the fund's portfolio or on the maturities or durations of the individual fixed-income securities the fund may purchase. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.

The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued government bond markets, currencies, sectors and securities and look for fixed-income securities with the most potential for added value. The portfolio managers select securities by using fundamental economic research and quantitative analysis to allocate assets among countries and currencies based on a comparative evaluation of interest and inflation rate trends, government fiscal and monetary policies, and the credit quality of government debt.

The fund may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage market, foreign currency and/or duration or interest rate risks, or as part of a hedging strategy. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally futures, options, forward contracts and swap agreements. The fund's portfolio managers have considerable latitude in determining whether to hedge the fund's currency exposure and the extent of any such hedging.

Read More

DIBYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -59.5% 0.9% 65.05%
1 Yr 4.2% -15.5% 19.7% 57.21%
3 Yr -5.4%* -4.3% 4.2% 72.14%
5 Yr -4.0%* -2.5% 4.1% 77.13%
10 Yr -2.6%* -3.0% 2.7% 56.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -15.2% 0.9% 62.00%
2021 -4.3% -10.9% 12.2% 47.94%
2020 2.0% -10.8% 14.8% 33.33%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 0.6% 95.38%
2018 -1.9% -44.4% 14.4% 25.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -59.5% 0.9% 63.11%
1 Yr 4.2% -16.6% 30.5% 51.66%
3 Yr -5.4%* -5.2% 10.9% 69.08%
5 Yr -3.4%* -2.8% 7.4% 75.77%
10 Yr -0.8%* -3.0% 3.6% 54.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -15.2% 0.9% 62.00%
2021 -4.3% -10.9% 12.2% 47.94%
2020 2.0% -10.8% 14.8% 33.33%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 3.8% 78.03%
2018 -1.2% -44.4% 14.4% 3.07%

NAV & Total Return History

DIBYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIBYX Category Low Category High DIBYX % Rank
Net Assets 252 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 56.37%
Number of Holdings 433 4 4562 44.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.03 M -112 M 3.66 B 80.09%
Weighting of Top 10 73.79% 4.7% 100.0% 16.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.34%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIBYX % Rank
Bonds 		79.58% 0.00% 220.33% 81.52%
Cash 		19.57% -130.07% 95.62% 13.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.57% 0.00% 11.19% 76.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.28% 0.00% 2.87% 9.48%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 85.78%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 77.73%

DIBYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.02% 3.65% 73.21%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.08% 47.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 141.06% 6.00% 354.00% 84.62%

DIBYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIBYX Category Low Category High DIBYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 13.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIBYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIBYX Category Low Category High DIBYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -1.08% 5.77% 67.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIBYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DIBYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Leduc

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2010

12.31

12.3%

David Leduc, CFA, Mr. Leduc is an executive vice president and Chief Investment Officer, Head of Fixed Income at Mellon and is responsible for overseeing fixed income investment management activities of Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 1995, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since 2005. David joined Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC in 1995 as a portfolio manager and analyst for US domestic fixed income, moving from structured finance to global strategies in 1999. Prior to joining Standish, David spent seven years as an Investment Officer at State Street. He has an M.B.A. from Boston University and a B.S. from the University of Rhode Island. David holds the CFA® designation and has been in investment industry since 1987. David's activities with not-for-profit organizations include serving as senior representative for BNY Mellon Trust Company in its role as Corporate Trustee of the W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust.

Brendan Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Mr. Murphy, CFA, is Head of Global Fixed Income, North America, at INA. He has been employed by INA or a predecessor company of INA since 2005. He was managing director of global and multi-sector strategies. Previously, he served as director and senior portfolio manager of global strategies responsible for managing non-U.S., global and opportunistic bond portfolios. Before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009, he was a senior trader responsible for trading developed and emerging market non-USD securities as well as all foreign currencies. Mr. Murphy joined Mellon in 2005 from State Street Research, where he was a senior trader responsible for investment grade corporate bonds. He holds a B.A. from Trinity College.

Scott Zaleski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Scott Zaleski, CFA, Director, Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Multi-Sector fixed income team. His responsibilities include management of non-US, global and unconstrained fixed income strategies. Previously at the firm, he served as a client portfolio manager for global multi-sector products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Scott worked at the Flatley Company where he was a senior portfolio manager responsible for managing the fixed income absolute return strategy. Additional experience includes positions at Wellington Management Company as a fixed income portfolio manager and credit analyst focused on corporate credit and structured products and investment management responsibilities at Putnam and Fidelity. Scott has been in the investment industry since 1990. Scott earned an MS in finance from Boston College and a BS from Skidmore College. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

