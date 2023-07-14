Home
Trending ETFs

DHSYX (Mutual Fund)

DHSYX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$428 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DHSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Diamond Hill Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Welch

Fund Description

The fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities with small market capitalizations that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (“the Adviser”) believes are undervalued. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks. Small cap companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase below $3 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. The capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Index is between $22.1 million and $10.1 billion as of January 31, 2022. The size of the companies included in the Russell 2000 Index will change with market conditions.
The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.
Once a stock is selected, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating or if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

DHSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -10.6% 21.3% 3.90%
1 Yr 2.3% -16.4% 28.1% 68.76%
3 Yr 6.3%* -15.7% 112.5% 85.45%
5 Yr -4.3%* -24.5% 42.5% 74.51%
10 Yr -0.8%* -21.2% 23.2% 60.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -36.7% 212.9% 95.34%
2021 6.1% -38.4% 60.6% 74.94%
2020 -0.3% -9.3% 66.8% 68.37%
2019 3.2% -5.9% 7.6% 81.51%
2018 -5.0% -12.3% -1.2% 42.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -12.9% 21.3% 3.47%
1 Yr 2.3% -16.4% 46.4% 64.94%
3 Yr 6.3%* -15.7% 112.5% 85.45%
5 Yr -2.5%* -19.0% 42.5% 70.94%
10 Yr 2.0%* -10.1% 23.2% 66.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -36.7% 212.9% 95.34%
2021 6.1% -38.4% 60.6% 74.94%
2020 -0.3% -7.6% 66.8% 68.37%
2019 3.2% -5.9% 7.6% 81.51%
2018 -3.2% -12.3% -1.2% 28.82%

NAV & Total Return History

DHSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DHSYX Category Low Category High DHSYX % Rank
Net Assets 428 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 53.90%
Number of Holdings 55 10 1551 86.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 160 M 812 K 2.82 B 32.82%
Weighting of Top 10 37.23% 4.8% 95.7% 10.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Red Rock Resorts Inc A 5.25%
  2. Sterling Bancorp 4.82%
  3. Bank OZK 4.58%
  4. Enovis Corp 4.46%
  5. Webster Financial Corp 4.29%
  6. Cal-Maine Foods Inc 4.24%
  7. Live Nation Entertainment Inc 4.17%
  8. WESCO International Inc 3.83%
  9. Colfax Corp 3.69%
  10. Vail Resorts Inc 3.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DHSYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.18% 14.38% 100.16% 53.83%
Cash 		1.82% -52.43% 47.85% 45.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 16.63%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 16.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 14.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 15.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHSYX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.52% 0.00% 35.71% 25.17%
Industrials 		20.71% 0.65% 48.61% 22.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.47% 0.00% 51.62% 25.17%
Consumer Defense 		8.76% 0.00% 13.22% 7.95%
Technology 		7.53% 0.00% 34.03% 68.43%
Basic Materials 		6.26% 0.00% 67.30% 37.31%
Real Estate 		5.99% 0.00% 44.41% 64.68%
Energy 		3.61% 0.00% 29.42% 84.77%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 13.86% 52.76%
Healthcare 		2.01% 0.00% 25.76% 92.05%
Communication Services 		0.76% 0.00% 24.90% 82.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHSYX % Rank
US 		96.28% 11.42% 100.16% 31.51%
Non US 		1.90% 0.00% 78.53% 62.58%

DHSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.05% 37.36% 82.16%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 54.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.35% 19.29%

Sales Fees

DHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DHSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 7.00% 252.00% 6.73%

DHSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DHSYX Category Low Category High DHSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.93% 0.00% 7.65% 38.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DHSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DHSYX Category Low Category High DHSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -1.43% 4.13% 37.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DHSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DHSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2007

15.1

15.1%

Chris serves as Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Portfolio Manager with Fiduciary Trust Company International from 2004 to 2005. From 2002 to 2004, he was a private investor. From 1995 to 2002, Chris was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University (summa cum laude).

Aaron Monroe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Aaron serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2007. From 2007 to 2008, he was an Equity Trader for Diamond Hill. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Aaron was a Consulting Group Analyst with Smith Barney from 2006 to 2007. In 2005, he was an Associate with Duff & Phelps. Aaron has a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Accounting and Economics from The Ohio State University (cum laude).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

