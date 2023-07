Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities, including bonds, debt securities and other similar U.S. dollar-denominated instruments issued by various U.S. public- or private-sector entities, by non-U.S. corporations or U.S. affiliates of non-U.S. corporations, including those in emerging markets. The fund may invest a significant portion or all of its assets in mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities at the discretion of Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”).

Under normal circumstances, the fund will maintain an average portfolio duration of plus or minus 20% of the duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based index that represents the investment grade, US dollar-denominated fixed-rate taxable bond market. Duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index was 6.49 as of its last reconstitution date of January 31, 2022. Duration is an approximate measure of a bond’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “three” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 3% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve).

In selecting securities for the fund, the Adviser performs a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of credit risk, interest rate risk, prepayment risk, and the legal and technical structure of the security. The Adviser will attempt to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the fixed-income markets. The Adviser seeks to invest in securities that the Adviser expects to offer attractive prospects for current income and/or capital appreciation in relation to the risk borne.