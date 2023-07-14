Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$19.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DHFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Diamond Hill Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Hawley

Fund Description

The fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities with large market capitalizations ("large cap") that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued. Equity securities consist of common. Large cap companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations of $15 billion or greater at the time of purchase. The fund is non-diversified and intends to concentrate its investments in approximately 20 securities.
The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.
Once a stock is selected, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating, or if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
DHFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -13.6% 215.2% 18.99%
1 Yr 15.1% -58.6% 197.5% 5.39%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -65.1% 22.3% 65.49%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -13.6% 215.2% 17.59%
1 Yr 15.1% -58.6% 197.5% 4.95%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -65.1% 22.3% 65.49%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DHFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DHFIX Category Low Category High DHFIX % Rank
Net Assets 19.5 M 1 M 151 B 96.43%
Number of Holdings 21 2 1727 98.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 92.22%
Weighting of Top 10 55.37% 5.0% 99.2% 3.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American International Group Inc 8.01%
  2. ConocoPhillips 6.91%
  3. Abbott Laboratories 6.25%
  4. Chevron Corp 5.63%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.48%
  6. Mondelez International Inc Class A 5.28%
  7. PepsiCo Inc 5.13%
  8. Pfizer Inc 4.98%
  9. Bank of America Corp 4.92%
  10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 4.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DHFIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.10% 28.02% 125.26% 81.39%
Cash 		3.90% -88.20% 71.98% 15.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 12.32%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHFIX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.84% 0.00% 58.05% 3.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.53% 0.00% 22.74% 1.66%
Healthcare 		15.02% 0.00% 30.08% 75.48%
Communication Services 		8.88% 0.00% 26.58% 9.48%
Industrials 		7.98% 0.00% 42.76% 85.29%
Energy 		7.19% 0.00% 54.00% 60.27%
Consumer Defense 		5.33% 0.00% 34.10% 82.63%
Technology 		4.62% 0.00% 54.02% 94.01%
Basic Materials 		4.61% 0.00% 21.69% 23.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 89.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 84.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHFIX % Rank
US 		96.10% 24.51% 121.23% 31.84%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 90.57%

DHFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.04% 45.41% 73.52%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 34.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.01% 0.50% 78.64%

Sales Fees

DHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

DHFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DHFIX Category Low Category High DHFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 59.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DHFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DHFIX Category Low Category High DHFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -1.51% 4.28% 79.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DHFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DHFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Hawley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Austin serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2008. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Austin was an Equity Analyst at Putnam Investments from 2004 to 2008. From 1999 to 2002, he was an Investment Associate at Putnam Investments. Austin has a Bachelor of Arts in History (cum laude) and a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Dartmouth College.

Chuck Bath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Chuck serves as Managing Director – Investments and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2002. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chuck was a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst with Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1982 to 2002, where he managed the Nationwide Fund. From 1979 to 1980, Chuck was an Internal Auditor at USAA. He also was an Auditor at Ernst & Whinney from 1977 to 1979. Chuck has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

×