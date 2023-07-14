Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio

DGTSX | Fund

$13.80

$922 M

1.23%

$0.17

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$922 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGTSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 24, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

The 25/75 Portfolio is a “fund of funds”, which means that the Portfolio generally allocates its assets among other funds managed by the Advisor, although it has the ability to invest directly in securities and derivatives. The Portfolio’s allocates the majority of its assets to fixed income Underlying Funds, but the Portfolio also allocates a small portion of its assets to domestic and international equity Underlying Funds. To achieve the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ investment objectives, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ designs emphasize long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs. 
Generally, the Portfolio invests its assets in domestic and international equity Underlying Funds and fixed income Underlying Funds to achieve an allocation of approximately 5% to 45% (with a target allocation of approximately 25%) of the Portfolio’s assets to domestic and international equity Underlying Funds and approximately 55% to 95% (with a target allocation of approximately 75%) of the Portfolio’s assets to fixed income Underlying Funds. Periodically the Advisor will review the allocations for the Portfolio in each Underlying Fund and may adjust allocations to the Underlying Funds or may add or remove Underlying Funds in the Portfolio without notice to shareholders. 
In addition to its allocation strategy of providing exposure to the domestic and international equity and fixed income markets through investment in the Underlying Funds, the 25/75 Portfolio further diversifies its investment portfolio by allocating its assets among Underlying Funds that represent a variety of different asset classes. As of February 28, 2022, the Portfolio invests in: (1) fixed income Underlying Funds that may purchase U.S. and foreign debt securities such as obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, obligations of other domestic and foreign issuers, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, obligations of supranational organizations and inflation-protected securities; (2) domestic equity Underlying Funds that purchase a broad and diverse portfolio of securities of U.S. operating companies of all market capitalization sizes with an emphasis on smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies and a domestic equity Underlying Fund that primarily invests in publicly traded REITs; and (3) international equity Underlying Funds that purchase a broad and diverse portfolio of securities of companies in developed and emerging markets of all market capitalization sizes with an emphasis on smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies and an international equity Underlying Fund that primarily invests in publicly traded REITs and REIT-like entities. 
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the 25/75 Portfolio’s and/or Underlying Funds’ exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs. 
The 25/75 Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio or Underlying Fund. Certain Underlying Funds may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities, to hedge foreign currency risks, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or to transfer balances from one currency to another. Certain fixed income Underlying Funds also may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure 
without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Underlying Fund’s total return. Certain fixed income Underlying Funds also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge interest rate or currency exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure, including adjustments based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Underlying Fund. Certain fixed income Underlying Funds may use derivatives to establish short positions for individual securities, markets, or currencies, in order to adjust the Underlying Fund’s duration or to replace more traditional direct investments. Also the Portfolio and Underlying Funds may lend their portfolio securities to generate additional income. 
A summary of the investment strategies and policies of the Underlying Funds in which the 25/75 Portfolio invests as of the date of this Prospectus is described in the Portfolio’s Prospectus in the section entitled “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES—Investments in Underlying Funds.” 
Read More

DGTSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -5.1% 5.7% 17.99%
1 Yr 2.6% -12.2% 3.7% 3.60%
3 Yr -0.1%* -10.4% 1.0% 3.03%
5 Yr 0.4%* -9.5% 3.5% 2.40%
10 Yr 1.1%* -2.8% 1.1% 1.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -39.5% -1.5% 8.70%
2021 1.0% -4.4% 4.2% 11.11%
2020 1.6% -5.7% 4.1% 31.50%
2019 1.7% 0.8% 4.1% 73.23%
2018 -1.0% -3.1% -0.2% 11.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -11.4% 5.6% 17.27%
1 Yr 2.6% -12.2% 3.7% 2.88%
3 Yr -0.1%* -10.4% 5.7% 3.03%
5 Yr 0.5%* -9.5% 3.8% 2.42%
10 Yr 2.0%* -2.7% 2.4% 4.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -39.5% -1.5% 8.70%
2021 1.0% -4.4% 4.2% 11.11%
2020 1.6% -5.7% 4.1% 31.50%
2019 1.7% 0.8% 4.1% 73.23%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% 0.1% 36.29%

NAV & Total Return History

DGTSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGTSX Category Low Category High DGTSX % Rank
Net Assets 922 M 9 M 6.08 B 33.09%
Number of Holdings 12 3 7774 86.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 939 M -56 M 5.07 B 23.02%
Weighting of Top 10 99.99% 10.9% 102.4% 10.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income I 30.38%
  2. DFA Short-Term Extended Quality I 30.36%
  3. DFA US Core Equity 2 I 12.30%
  4. DFA Inflation-Protected Securities I 11.15%
  5. DFA International Core Equity I 4.95%
  6. DFA US Core Equity 1 I 4.08%
  7. DFA World ex US Government Fxd Inc I 4.04%
  8. DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity I 2.05%
  9. DFA Real Estate Securities I 0.51%
  10. DFA International Real Estate Sec I 0.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGTSX % Rank
Bonds 		67.31% 0.00% 130.40% 61.87%
Stocks 		23.80% -1.95% 57.00% 28.78%
Cash 		6.49% -54.98% 76.00% 43.17%
Convertible Bonds 		2.39% 0.00% 3.97% 20.86%
Other 		0.01% -3.09% 22.34% 56.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.63% 74.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGTSX % Rank
Technology 		17.88% 0.00% 25.62% 43.88%
Financial Services 		15.29% 0.00% 20.10% 29.50%
Industrials 		13.65% 0.00% 29.86% 2.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.11% 0.00% 12.36% 33.09%
Healthcare 		10.30% 0.00% 19.76% 85.61%
Consumer Defense 		7.18% 0.00% 22.77% 39.57%
Basic Materials 		6.54% 0.00% 8.71% 7.19%
Communication Services 		6.44% 0.00% 11.71% 65.47%
Energy 		5.38% 0.00% 27.98% 37.41%
Real Estate 		3.84% 0.00% 78.69% 55.40%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 91.26% 84.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGTSX % Rank
US 		16.62% -1.96% 56.43% 40.29%
Non US 		7.18% -2.14% 14.08% 23.02%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGTSX % Rank
Government 		50.45% 0.00% 62.10% 9.35%
Corporate 		25.60% 0.00% 73.91% 60.43%
Derivative 		20.80% 0.00% 23.66% 7.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.16% 1.69% 100.00% 97.12%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 61.25% 97.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 20.03% 78.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGTSX % Rank
US 		39.80% 0.00% 130.40% 95.68%
Non US 		27.51% -1.54% 27.51% 1.44%

DGTSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.07% 3.13% 76.30%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.25% 40.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.47% 0.01% 0.70% 98.04%

Sales Fees

DGTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% N/A

DGTSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGTSX Category Low Category High DGTSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 4.22% 49.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGTSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGTSX Category Low Category High DGTSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -1.30% 3.99% 75.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGTSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGTSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2003

18.45

18.5%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

