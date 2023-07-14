The 25/75 Portfolio is a “fund of funds”, which means that the Portfolio generally allocates its assets among other funds managed by the Advisor, although it has the ability to invest directly in securities and derivatives. The Portfolio’s allocates the majority of its assets to fixed income Underlying Funds, but the Portfolio also allocates a small portion of its assets to domestic and international equity Underlying Funds. To achieve the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ investment objectives, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ designs emphasize long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

Generally, the Portfolio invests its assets in domestic and international equity Underlying Funds and fixed income Underlying Funds to achieve an allocation of approximately 5% to 45% (with a target allocation of approximately 25%) of the Portfolio’s assets to domestic and international equity Underlying Funds and approximately 55% to 95% (with a target allocation of approximately 75%) of the Portfolio’s assets to fixed income Underlying Funds. Periodically the Advisor will review the allocations for the Portfolio in each Underlying Fund and may adjust allocations to the Underlying Funds or may add or remove Underlying Funds in the Portfolio without notice to shareholders.

In addition to its allocation strategy of providing exposure to the domestic and international equity and fixed income markets through investment in the Underlying Funds, the 25/75 Portfolio further diversifies its investment portfolio by allocating its assets among Underlying Funds that represent a variety of different asset classes. As of February 28, 2022, the Portfolio invests in: (1) fixed income Underlying Funds that may purchase U.S. and foreign debt securities such as obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, obligations of other domestic and foreign issuers, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, obligations of supranational organizations and inflation-protected securities; (2) domestic equity Underlying Funds that purchase a broad and diverse portfolio of securities of U.S. operating companies of all market capitalization sizes with an emphasis on smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies and a domestic equity Underlying Fund that primarily invests in publicly traded REITs; and (3) international equity Underlying Funds that purchase a broad and diverse portfolio of securities of companies in developed and emerging markets of all market capitalization sizes with an emphasis on smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies and an international equity Underlying Fund that primarily invests in publicly traded REITs and REIT-like entities.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the 25/75 Portfolio’s and/or Underlying Funds’ exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The 25/75 Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio or Underlying Fund. Certain Underlying Funds may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities, to hedge foreign currency risks, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or to transfer balances from one currency to another. Certain fixed income Underlying Funds also may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure

without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Underlying Fund’s total return. Certain fixed income Underlying Funds also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge interest rate or currency exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure, including adjustments based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Underlying Fund. Certain fixed income Underlying Funds may use derivatives to establish short positions for individual securities, markets, or currencies, in order to adjust the Underlying Fund’s duration or to replace more traditional direct investments. Also the Portfolio and Underlying Funds may lend their portfolio securities to generate additional income.