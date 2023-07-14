Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-5.5%
1 yr return
-5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$1.97 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.9%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 2.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, a range of approximately 70% to 100% of its net assets in a portfolio of defensive, non-cyclical equity securities of foreign and domestic companies selected by applying a rules-based strategy. Equity securities include common stock. The Fund may not meet its target range during rebalancing transitions as well as upon the discretion of the Fund’s investment advisor. The Fund strategy was developed by the Fund’s portfolio manager.
The Fund seeks to select stocks of historically “defensive” industries. Defensive companies tend to offer basic consumer necessities where consumer demand tends to be unaffected even in poor economic conditions and therefore may have the ability to weather economic downturns better than non-defensive companies. The Advisor believes that sales and earnings growth of stocks of these defensive companies may remain relatively constant regardless of the ups and downs of the economy due to the generally stable demand for these company’s products. Industries that are comprised primarily of defensive, non-cyclical companies would include, but are not limited to, Consumer Staples (example: food products, cosmetics & toiletries, brewing, soft drinks, food processing and retail), Healthcare (pharmaceuticals, health care services, medical supplies and equipment), Aerospace & Defense (companies engaged in the production of spacecraft and commercial military and private aircraft), and Utilities (electric, natural gas and water utilities as well as telephone services). Under normal market conditions, the Fund may overweight portfolio investments primarily in securities in the consumer staples and healthcare sectors which represent numerous industries. These sectors generally are comprised of companies that are defensive in nature and are selected in an effort to provide capital appreciation while reducing overall portfolio volatility.
The Fund may also execute a portion of its equity strategy by investing in ETFs, including those with inverse market exposure and leveraged ETFs. Inverse ETFs are designed to produce results opposite to market direction, which may serve to hedge portfolio investments. Inverse ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor does not rebalance inverse ETFs positions daily to adjust for daily changes in the reference index. Leveraged ETFs seek to use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index.
The Fund may also take short equity positions through inverse ETFs or individual equities from any industry in an attempt to reduce volatility and risk in unfavorable market conditions. Depending upon market conditions and prospects as determined by the Advisor’s quantitative models, the Fund may target having approximately 0% to 30% of its assets in short positions under normal market conditions. The Fund may target having approximately 70% to 100% of its assets in long positions under normal market conditions. The Fund will invest in securities of companies regardless of market capitalization. The Fund will rebalance a significant portion of its holdings, based on the Advisor’s quantitative models, on a quarterly basis or more frequent basis. The Fund may hold significantly higher than normal short-term cash positions during rebalancing or when market conditions warrant. The Advisor’s rules-based models take into account and weight such variables that may include operating earnings yield, price momentum, share buyback, trading liquidity and others when selecting long positions. In selecting short positions, the Advisor’s rules-based models considers such variables including, but not limited to, poor relative price momentum, poor technical indicators and poor fundamentals. The Fund may employ seasonal and/or market timing trading strategies based upon the Advisor’s quantitative models.
|YTD
|-5.5%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|97.77%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|91.62%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|83.54%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|91.33%
|10 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|94.67%
* Annualized
|2022
|-5.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|27.17%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|92.81%
|2020
|0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|64.60%
|2019
|2.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|38.82%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|93.20%
|YTD
|-5.5%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|93.85%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|90.50%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|83.33%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|92.47%
|10 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|93.75%
* Annualized
|2022
|-5.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|27.17%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|92.81%
|2020
|0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|64.60%
|2019
|2.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|38.82%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|93.88%
|Net Assets
|1.97 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|98.32%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|3
|2670
|61.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|626 K
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|87.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.87%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|63.45%
|Stocks
|62.14%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|46.51%
|Cash
|27.27%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|58.48%
|Other
|9.66%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|8.19%
|Bonds
|0.93%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|19.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|7.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|6.47%
|Healthcare
|56.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.67%
|Utilities
|21.71%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|0.67%
|Consumer Defense
|18.09%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|2.67%
|Industrials
|4.05%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|90.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|94.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|80.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|96.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|86.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|94.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|95.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|90.67%
|US
|62.37%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|36.84%
|Non US
|-0.23%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|90.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|96.95%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|71.35%
|Government
|3.05%
|0.00%
|88.51%
|18.34%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.12%
|13.45%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.59%
|7.69%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|15.98%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|5.92%
|US
|0.93%
|-48.31%
|63.44%
|19.30%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|22.00%
|6.43%
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.44%
|13.51%
|4.10%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|76.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|61.25%
|Front Load
|2.50%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|28.57%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|99.67%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|27.93%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-3.33%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|100.00%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
May 23, 2011
11.03
11.0%
Rick Gonsalves is the co-founder and President of AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Gonsalves co-founded AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC in January 2007. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since the Advisor’s inception. From 2003 to 2008, he operated Renaissance Investment Services (a company that provided services to broker representatives), for which he acted as President and CEO after the business was incorporated in 2005. He was a registered broker representative of Brecek & Young Advisors, Inc. from January 2007 to December 2007, and WRP Investments, Inc. from September 2005 to December 2006.
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
