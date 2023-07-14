Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Disciplined Growth Investors Fund

mutual fund
DGIFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.65 -0.18 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (DGIFX) Primary
DGIFX (Mutual Fund)

Disciplined Growth Investors Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.65 -0.18 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (DGIFX) Primary
DGIFX (Mutual Fund)

Disciplined Growth Investors Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.65 -0.18 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (DGIFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Disciplined Growth Investors Fund

DGIFX | Fund

$24.65

$348 M

0.00%

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.3%

1 yr return

29.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$348 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Disciplined Growth Investors Fund

DGIFX | Fund

$24.65

$348 M

0.00%

0.78%

DGIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Disciplined Growth Investors Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DGI
  • Inception Date
    Aug 12, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    16820082
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rob Nicoski

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, approximately 65% of its assets in equity securities and approximately 35% in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents. The allocation to equity and fixed-income securities may vary widely from time to time, as market conditions warrant. The Fund may invest in both investment-grade and below investment-

grade securities. The Fund’s fixed-income securities will generally have a weighted average maturity of five to 10 years, although Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. (“DGI” or the “Adviser”) may cause the Fund to invest in fixed-income securities with a weighted average maturity greater than 10 years or less than five years, depending on market conditions. If the Adviser cannot find qualifying investments, the Fund may hold cash and short-term securities. The Adviser seeks to invest primarily in U.S. companies but may invest in foreign companies from time to time.

With respect to the equity portion of the portfolio, the Adviser seeks to generally invest in mid-sized companies, which the Adviser regards as those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase greater than $1 billion and less than $15 billion. The Adviser employs a “bottom-up” approach to building a portfolio. The Adviser’s goal is to find stocks that it believes meet its criteria of sustainable competitive advantage relative to industry peers, long-term superior return on capital coupled with the financial ability to meet reasonable growth objectives. The Adviser will sell a stock through a process of allocating capital to the highest expected returns or if individual security risks become unexpectedly high.

Fixed-income securities generally include corporate debt securities, U.S. Government obligations, mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related products and short-term securities.

With respect to the fixed-income portion of the portfolio, the Adviser seeks to identify fundamental growth opportunities in specific fixed-income securities that offer relative value within the fixed- income markets. The Adviser’s decision making approach has both “top-down” (including duration/ maturity positioning, yield curve risk and sector/quality risk) and “bottom-up” (including credit research, quantitative analysis and trading) components. The Adviser’s sell discipline is managed through a combination of inputs from its maturity, sector and individual selection decisions.

Read More

DGIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.3% -3.2% 29.3% 0.32%
1 Yr 29.9% -12.9% 32.0% 0.64%
3 Yr 4.3%* -6.4% 12.7% 17.24%
5 Yr 3.7%* -8.2% 5.9% 6.52%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.8% 6.1% 0.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -37.4% -8.2% 40.79%
2021 -0.7% -5.0% 12.0% 98.33%
2020 4.0% -5.7% 7.8% 12.37%
2019 4.6% -2.1% 6.3% 13.82%
2018 -1.2% -6.1% -0.8% 1.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.3% -14.6% 29.3% 0.32%
1 Yr 29.9% -12.9% 57.6% 1.28%
3 Yr 4.3%* -6.4% 22.1% 17.01%
5 Yr 3.7%* -7.8% 16.4% 7.66%
10 Yr 6.6%* -3.3% 8.5% 4.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -37.4% -8.2% 40.79%
2021 -0.7% -5.0% 12.0% 98.33%
2020 4.0% -5.7% 7.8% 12.37%
2019 4.6% -2.1% 6.3% 13.82%
2018 -1.1% -6.1% 0.1% 3.40%

NAV & Total Return History

DGIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGIFX Category Low Category High DGIFX % Rank
Net Assets 348 M 963 K 126 B 71.47%
Number of Holdings 126 4 7731 23.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 77.24%
Weighting of Top 10 30.48% 13.3% 100.0% 75.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 4.79%
  2. Akamai Technologies Inc 3.66%
  3. Stamps.com Inc 3.60%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2% 3.18%
  5. Microchip Technology Inc 3.16%
  6. Sleep Number Corp 3.04%
  7. TJX Companies Inc 3.01%
  8. Plexus Corp 2.87%
  9. Intuit Inc 2.70%
  10. Gentex Corp 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIFX % Rank
Stocks 		70.68% 0.19% 99.72% 72.44%
Bonds 		27.57% 0.00% 91.12% 9.62%
Cash 		1.18% -7.71% 88.33% 83.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.58% 0.00% 26.48% 22.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 71.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 69.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIFX % Rank
Technology 		52.93% 1.07% 52.93% 0.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.01% 0.00% 16.01% 0.32%
Industrials 		11.74% 1.16% 32.55% 28.53%
Healthcare 		7.71% 0.00% 36.30% 97.12%
Energy 		7.04% 0.00% 29.22% 20.51%
Communication Services 		2.14% 0.00% 26.62% 95.19%
Financial Services 		1.41% 0.28% 52.80% 98.40%
Consumer Defense 		1.02% 0.00% 27.24% 96.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 31.67% 92.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 95.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 15.48% 98.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIFX % Rank
US 		66.54% 0.19% 96.85% 12.82%
Non US 		4.14% 0.00% 35.45% 86.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIFX % Rank
Corporate 		66.23% 0.00% 100.00% 10.58%
Government 		29.75% 0.00% 99.71% 36.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.02% 0.00% 100.00% 95.19%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 53.21%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 83.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 64.74%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIFX % Rank
US 		25.65% 0.00% 91.12% 7.37%
Non US 		1.92% 0.00% 18.39% 55.77%

DGIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 3.35% 42.67%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.25% 91.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

DGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 31.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 4.00% 398.00% 55.67%

DGIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGIFX Category Low Category High DGIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.05% 31.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGIFX Category Low Category High DGIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.39% -1.12% 5.55% 85.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rob Nicoski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2011

10.81

10.8%

Rob joined Disciplined Growth Investors in May of 2003. Prior to joining Disciplined Growth Investors, Rob worked for U.S. Bancorp Asset Management where he co-managed a small cap equity fund with over $400 million in assets. Rob began his investment career with Piper Jaffray Inc. as an equity analyst focused on small-cap emerging-growth companies. Rob holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Fred Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2011

10.81

10.8%

Oversees all investment aspect of Disciplined Growth Investors as the Chief Investment Officer and also an active member of the investment team. Fred developed the disciplined investment processes that is fundamental to DGI's success. As the self proclaimed "keeper of the culture" Fred mentors all senior members of the firm to help build a sustainable entity through multiple generations.

Nick Hansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×