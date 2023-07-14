Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
29.3%
1 yr return
29.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$348 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.5%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, approximately 65% of its assets in equity securities and approximately 35% in fixed-income securities and cash equivalents. The allocation to equity and fixed-income securities may vary widely from time to time, as market conditions warrant. The Fund may invest in both investment-grade and below investment-
grade securities. The Fund’s fixed-income securities will generally have a weighted average maturity of five to 10 years, although Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. (“DGI” or the “Adviser”) may cause the Fund to invest in fixed-income securities with a weighted average maturity greater than 10 years or less than five years, depending on market conditions. If the Adviser cannot find qualifying investments, the Fund may hold cash and short-term securities. The Adviser seeks to invest primarily in U.S. companies but may invest in foreign companies from time to time.
With respect to the equity portion of the portfolio, the Adviser seeks to generally invest in mid-sized companies, which the Adviser regards as those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase greater than $1 billion and less than $15 billion. The Adviser employs a “bottom-up” approach to building a portfolio. The Adviser’s goal is to find stocks that it believes meet its criteria of sustainable competitive advantage relative to industry peers, long-term superior return on capital coupled with the financial ability to meet reasonable growth objectives. The Adviser will sell a stock through a process of allocating capital to the highest expected returns or if individual security risks become unexpectedly high.
Fixed-income securities generally include corporate debt securities, U.S. Government obligations, mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related products and short-term securities.
With respect to the fixed-income portion of the portfolio, the Adviser seeks to identify fundamental growth opportunities in specific fixed-income securities that offer relative value within the fixed- income markets. The Adviser’s decision making approach has both “top-down” (including duration/ maturity positioning, yield curve risk and sector/quality risk) and “bottom-up” (including credit research, quantitative analysis and trading) components. The Adviser’s sell discipline is managed through a combination of inputs from its maturity, sector and individual selection decisions.
|Period
|DGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.3%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|0.32%
|1 Yr
|29.9%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|0.64%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|17.24%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|6.52%
|10 Yr
|6.1%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|0.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|DGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|40.79%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|98.33%
|2020
|4.0%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|12.37%
|2019
|4.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|13.82%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|1.51%
|Period
|DGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.3%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|0.32%
|1 Yr
|29.9%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|1.28%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|17.01%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|7.66%
|10 Yr
|6.6%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|4.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|DGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|40.79%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|98.33%
|2020
|4.0%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|12.37%
|2019
|4.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|13.82%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|3.40%
|DGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|348 M
|963 K
|126 B
|71.47%
|Number of Holdings
|126
|4
|7731
|23.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|113 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|77.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.48%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|75.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.68%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|72.44%
|Bonds
|27.57%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|9.62%
|Cash
|1.18%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|83.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.58%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|22.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|71.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|69.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIFX % Rank
|Technology
|52.93%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|0.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.01%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|0.32%
|Industrials
|11.74%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|28.53%
|Healthcare
|7.71%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|97.12%
|Energy
|7.04%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|20.51%
|Communication Services
|2.14%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|95.19%
|Financial Services
|1.41%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|98.40%
|Consumer Defense
|1.02%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|96.47%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|92.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|95.19%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|98.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIFX % Rank
|US
|66.54%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|12.82%
|Non US
|4.14%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|86.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIFX % Rank
|Corporate
|66.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.58%
|Government
|29.75%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|36.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.19%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|53.21%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|83.01%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|64.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGIFX % Rank
|US
|25.65%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|7.37%
|Non US
|1.92%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|55.77%
|DGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|42.67%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|91.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|DGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|31.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|55.67%
|DGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|31.21%
|DGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|85.15%
|DGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2011
10.81
10.8%
Rob joined Disciplined Growth Investors in May of 2003. Prior to joining Disciplined Growth Investors, Rob worked for U.S. Bancorp Asset Management where he co-managed a small cap equity fund with over $400 million in assets. Rob began his investment career with Piper Jaffray Inc. as an equity analyst focused on small-cap emerging-growth companies. Rob holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2011
10.81
10.8%
Oversees all investment aspect of Disciplined Growth Investors as the Chief Investment Officer and also an active member of the investment team. Fred developed the disciplined investment processes that is fundamental to DGI's success. As the self proclaimed "keeper of the culture" Fred mentors all senior members of the firm to help build a sustainable entity through multiple generations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2019
2.46
2.5%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
