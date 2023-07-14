Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.9%
1 yr return
21.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$897 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.5%
Expense Ratio 1.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DGFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|3.47%
|1 Yr
|21.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|12.27%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|53.41%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|30.87%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|42.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|DGFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|24.35%
|2021
|-8.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|12.90%
|2020
|6.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|95.69%
|2019
|6.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|5.27%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|4.47%
|Period
|DGFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|3.47%
|1 Yr
|21.9%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|12.16%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|50.24%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|29.80%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|40.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|DGFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|24.35%
|2021
|-8.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|13.02%
|2020
|6.8%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|88.16%
|2019
|6.6%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|10.10%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|8.45%
|DGFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGFCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|897 M
|199 K
|133 B
|25.22%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|1
|9075
|78.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|568 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|22.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.47%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|9.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.35%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|96.04%
|Cash
|2.65%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|57.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|23.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|1.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|15.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|19.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|39.77%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|0.33%
|Communication Services
|21.06%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|5.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.91%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|7.38%
|Technology
|9.87%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|93.50%
|Healthcare
|6.42%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|95.81%
|Consumer Defense
|1.98%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|60.13%
|Industrials
|1.95%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|79.19%
|Basic Materials
|1.03%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|88.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|73.79%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|77.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|70.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFCX % Rank
|Non US
|53.90%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|24.67%
|US
|43.45%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|89.10%
|DGFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.70%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|26.68%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|25.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.60%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|DGFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|20.00%
|DGFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|17.65%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DGFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|26.03%
|DGFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGFCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|13.24%
|DGFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DGFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGFCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.67%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|95.00%
|DGFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2004
17.45
17.5%
Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
