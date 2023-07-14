Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Corporate Bond Fund

mutual fund
DGCZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.09 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
Inst (DGCIX) Primary C (DGCCX) A (DGCAX) Retirement (DGCRX) Retirement (DGCZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Corporate Bond Fund

DGCZX | Fund

$15.09

$1.19 B

4.30%

$0.65

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

189.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

32.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 123.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Corporate Bond Fund

DGCZX | Fund

$15.09

$1.19 B

4.30%

$0.65

0.57%

DGCZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 32.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kashif Ishaq

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate bonds (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager) focuses on corporate bonds that have investment grade credit ratings from a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The bonds the Manager selects for the portfolio are typically rated BBB- and above by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P), Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another NRSRO. The Manager may also invest in unrated bonds if it believes their credit quality is comparable to those that have investment grade ratings.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield corporate bonds (“junk bonds”). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in foreign securities, but the Fund’s total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 25% of net assets.

The average portfolio duration of the Fund will generally vary within two years (plus or minus) of the current average duration of the Bloomberg US Corporate Investment Grade Index, which as of December 31, 2021, was 8.57 years. Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rates by indicating the approximate change in a bond or bond fund’s price given a 1% change in interest rates.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DGCZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -27.3% 2.9% 79.77%
1 Yr 189.6% -14.9% 190.9% 3.10%
3 Yr 32.9%* -13.1% 32.9% 1.80%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% 30.54%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% 23.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 142.1% -26.5% 144.0% 2.37%
2021 -2.5% -15.7% 13.1% 74.79%
2020 2.5% -13.0% 5.1% 22.54%
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -27.3% 2.9% 69.85%
1 Yr 189.6% -15.9% 190.9% 3.10%
3 Yr 32.9%* -13.1% 32.9% 1.75%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% 36.05%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% 20.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 142.1% -26.5% 144.0% 2.37%
2021 -2.5% -15.7% 13.1% 74.79%
2020 2.5% -13.0% 5.1% 22.54%
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DGCZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGCZX Category Low Category High DGCZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 2.7 M 44.4 B 41.87%
Number of Holdings 306 5 9191 57.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 33.33%
Weighting of Top 10 10.92% 1.8% 100.0% 67.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 2.44%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGCZX % Rank
Bonds 		93.33% 15.65% 141.47% 65.15%
Cash 		4.07% -49.09% 10.75% 26.89%
Convertible Bonds 		1.91% 0.00% 78.47% 67.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.69% 0.00% 9.18% 11.74%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 65.53%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 59.85%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGCZX % Rank
Corporate 		93.13% 41.80% 100.00% 45.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.07% 0.00% 11.30% 32.58%
Government 		2.15% 0.00% 25.63% 56.06%
Municipal 		0.51% 0.00% 3.62% 19.70%
Securitized 		0.15% 0.00% 23.18% 61.36%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 68.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGCZX % Rank
US 		78.24% 15.65% 108.09% 54.92%
Non US 		15.09% 0.00% 47.05% 48.11%

DGCZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.02% 5.60% 50.19%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.35% 80.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DGCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 123.00% 0.00% 259.00% 76.50%

DGCZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGCZX Category Low Category High DGCZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.30% 0.00% 7.33% 60.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGCZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGCZX Category Low Category High DGCZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.65% 0.38% 7.58% 20.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGCZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGCZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kashif Ishaq

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2013

8.51

8.5%

Kashif Ishaq Managing Director, Head of Credit Trading, Portfolio Manager Kashif Ishaq is global head of corporate bond trading for Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income (MFI). He plays an integral role in the investment process, managing investment grade corporate bond exposure within MFI’s portfolios and performing relative value analysis across corporate curves and capital structures. He is also responsible for managing all corporate credit traders and maintaining key industry relationships. He started his fixed income career with Macquarie Investment Management as a portfolio analyst on the firm’s insurance portfolio management team before taking a position as an investment grade trader. For the three years prior to joining MIM in August 2005, he participated in Lincoln Financial Group’s rotational Professional Development Program. He started the program as a financial analyst in the Hartford office, followed by a position in information technology, and lastly he spent a year in the client services department of Delaware Investments. Ishaq received his bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and accounting from Bentley College.

Michael Wildstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2014

7.57

7.6%

Michael G. Wildstein is a member of fixed income portfolio management team at Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Before joining the team, he was a senior corporate bond analyst focused on the telecommunications sector for high-grade and high yield portfolios. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2007 as a senior research analyst, Wildstein spent five years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in various roles that included portfolio manager for the core bond team, corporate bond research analyst, and corporate bond trader. Before moving into investment management, Wildstein worked in finance, corporate strategy, and business development with several firms including RCN Corporation and AT&T Local Services. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tampa and an MBA from Drexel University.

Wayne Anglace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2016

5.85

5.9%

Wayne A. Anglace currently serves as a senior portfolio manager for Macquarie Investment Management's corporate and convertible bond strategies. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in March 2007 as a research analyst for the firm’s high grade, high yield, and convertible bond portfolios, he spent more than two years as a research analyst at Gartmore Global Investments for its convertible bond strategy. From 2000 to 2004, Anglace worked in private client research at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown in Baltimore, where he focused on equity research, and he started his financial services career with Ashbridge Investment Management in 1999. Prior to moving to the financial industry, Anglace worked as a professional civil engineer. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Villanova University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Saint Joseph’s University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

