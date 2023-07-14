Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate bonds (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager) focuses on corporate bonds that have investment grade credit ratings from a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The bonds the Manager selects for the portfolio are typically rated BBB- and above by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P), Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another NRSRO. The Manager may also invest in unrated bonds if it believes their credit quality is comparable to those that have investment grade ratings.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield corporate bonds (“junk bonds”). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in foreign securities, but the Fund’s total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 25% of net assets.

The average portfolio duration of the Fund will generally vary within two years (plus or minus) of the current average duration of the Bloomberg US Corporate Investment Grade Index, which as of December 31, 2021, was 8.57 years. Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rates by indicating the approximate change in a bond or bond fund’s price given a 1% change in interest rates.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.