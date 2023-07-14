Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$40.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGBEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Global Social Core Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 19, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mary Phillips

Fund Description

The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio is a “fund of funds,” which means that the Portfolio generally allocates its assets among other mutual funds managed by the Advisor, although it also has the ability to invest directly in securities and derivatives. To achieve the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ (defined below) investment objectives, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ designs emphasize long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio is designed to provide exposure to a broad portfolio of securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. companies with greater emphasis on smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies, by primarily purchasing shares of U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio, International Social Core Equity Portfolio, and Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio (the “Underlying Funds”). The Portfolio may have exposure to companies in all the market capitalization ranges. 
The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio typically allocates its investments among the Underlying Funds in the following manner: 30% to 60% in the U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio; 20% to 55% in the International Social Core Equity Portfolio; and 5% to 25% in the Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio, directly or through its investments in the Underlying Funds, invests at least 40% of its net assets in non‑U.S. companies (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Advisor, in which case the Portfolio, directly or through its investments in the Underlying Funds, would invest at least 30% of its net assets in non‑U.S. companies). Allocations by the Portfolio among the Underlying Funds within the ranges described above are determined by the relative value of the eligible universe of companies of the Underlying Funds. Periodically, the Advisor will review the allocations for the Portfolio in each Underlying Fund and may adjust allocations to the Underlying Funds or may add or remove Underlying Funds in the Portfolio without notice to shareholders. 
As a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Global Social Core Equity Portfolio’s net assets will be invested directly, or indirectly through its investment in the Underlying Funds, in equity securities. 
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Global Social Core Equity Portfolio’s and/or Underlying Funds’ exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs. 
The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio or Underlying Fund. The Portfolio and international and emerging markets Underlying Funds may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities, to hedge foreign currency risks, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or to transfer balances from one currency to another. 
In addition, the Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the purposes of gaining exposure to the equity markets, while maintaining liquidity. In addition to money market instruments and other short-term investments, the Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated registered and unregistered money market funds. The Portfolio and Underlying Funds may invest in such money market funds and other short-term investments to manage cash pending investment in other securities or to maintain liquidity for the payment of redemptions or other purposes. 
Investments in ETFs and money market funds may involve a duplication of certain fees and expenses. The above-referenced investments are not subject to, though they may incorporate, the Portfolio’s social criteria. 
The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and Underlying Funds may lend their portfolio securities to generate additional income. 
The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund seek to purchase securities that are consistent with the Portfolio’s and Underlying Funds’ social issue screens, which are monitored by, or based upon information from, an independent third party. The Portfolio and each Underlying Fund seek to exclude from their investment portfolios those companies that are identified by the Portfolio’s and Underlying Funds’ social issue screens, as further discussed below. The Portfolio’s and Underlying Funds’ social issue screens are designed to identify companies that: (1) earn at least 20% of their total annual revenue through the production and/or sale of conventional or nuclear weapons, their weapon systems, or critical components of these products, or the provision of weapon systems support and service; (2) are engaged in business activities in or with the Republic of the Sudan that are tied to, or support, its military or government, the oil, mineral or power sectors, or that otherwise demonstrate complicity in genocide in Sudan; (3) earn at least 15% of their total annual revenue through the production and/or sale of tobacco, alcohol, or cannabis products, or key products or raw materials necessary for their production; (4) earn at least 20% of their total annual revenue from certain gambling activities, the production of goods used exclusively for gambling, or the provision of certain services in casinos that are fundamental to gambling operations; (5) directly participate in abortions, or develop or manufacture abortive agents or contraceptives; (6) earn at least 15% of their total annual revenue from the rental, sale, distribution or production of pornographic materials, or the ownership or operation of adult entertainment establishments; (7) are involved in the production or manufacture of landmines, cluster munitions, or the essential components of these products; (8) are involved in the production or manufacture of civilian firearms; (9) have had major recent child labor controversies in their own operations or supply chain; (10) are involved in stem cell research; (11) are involved with private prisons and/or immigrant detention facilities; (12) have high carbon or greenhouse gas emissions or reserves that may produce those emissions; and/or (13) have meaningful exposure to coal. 
The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may modify their lists of social issue screens, at any time, without prior shareholder approval or notice. 
DGBEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -0.4% 32.6% 33.55%
1 Yr 17.4% 13.2% 64.8% 51.61%
3 Yr 9.6%* -5.7% 32.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.7% 22.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.5% 17.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -27.4% 103.5% 81.21%
2021 8.4% 2.1% 66.4% N/A
2020 3.2% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2019 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A
2018 N/A -23.9% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -0.4% 32.6% 33.55%
1 Yr 17.4% 13.2% 64.8% 46.45%
3 Yr 9.6%* -5.7% 32.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.7% 22.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.5% 17.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -27.4% 103.5% 81.21%
2021 8.4% 2.1% 66.4% N/A
2020 3.2% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2019 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A
2018 N/A -23.9% 21.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DGBEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGBEX Category Low Category High DGBEX % Rank
Net Assets 40.5 M 2.63 M 81.2 B 58.28%
Number of Holdings 5 5 9210 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.2 M 494 K 7.17 B 24.54%
Weighting of Top 10 99.98% 3.7% 99.9% 0.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio 59.17%
  2. DFA International Social Cor Eq Instl 28.86%
  3. DFA Emerging Markets Social Core Port 11.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGBEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.49% 41.18% 100.00% 7.36%
Cash 		3.48% 0.00% 42.35% 85.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 1.06% 20.86%
Other 		0.01% -2.29% 17.81% 42.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.57% 88.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.42% 87.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGBEX % Rank
Technology 		20.50% 0.00% 91.63% 47.85%
Financial Services 		18.88% 0.00% 68.26% 8.59%
Industrials 		15.03% 0.00% 39.91% 69.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.34% 0.00% 73.10% 45.40%
Communication Services 		8.17% 0.00% 26.92% 14.11%
Basic Materials 		7.06% 0.00% 23.49% 34.36%
Consumer Defense 		6.03% 0.00% 19.72% 15.95%
Healthcare 		5.49% 0.00% 30.05% 79.75%
Energy 		2.23% 0.00% 42.90% 30.06%
Utilities 		1.72% 0.00% 68.56% 38.65%
Real Estate 		1.56% 0.00% 42.62% 71.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGBEX % Rank
US 		57.94% 11.43% 72.13% 15.95%
Non US 		38.55% 11.68% 84.86% 70.55%

DGBEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.34% 3.11% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 0.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.47% 100.00%

Sales Fees

DGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 315.00% 17.22%

DGBEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGBEX Category Low Category High DGBEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 0.00% 87.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGBEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGBEX Category Low Category High DGBEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.60% -1.71% 6.62% 4.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGBEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DGBEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2019

2.53

2.5%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2019

2.53

2.5%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2019

2.53

2.5%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2019

2.53

2.5%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.1 6.65 8.84

