The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio is a “fund of funds,” which means that the Portfolio generally allocates its assets among other mutual funds managed by the Advisor, although it also has the ability to invest directly in securities and derivatives. To achieve the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ (defined below) investment objectives, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s and the Underlying Funds’ designs emphasize long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio is designed to provide exposure to a broad portfolio of securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. companies with greater emphasis on smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies, by primarily purchasing shares of U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio, International Social Core Equity Portfolio, and Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio (the “Underlying Funds”). The Portfolio may have exposure to companies in all the market capitalization ranges.

The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio typically allocates its investments among the Underlying Funds in the following manner: 30% to 60% in the U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio; 20% to 55% in the International Social Core Equity Portfolio; and 5% to 25% in the Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio, directly or through its investments in the Underlying Funds, invests at least 40% of its net assets in non‑U.S. companies (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Advisor, in which case the Portfolio, directly or through its investments in the Underlying Funds, would invest at least 30% of its net assets in non‑U.S. companies). Allocations by the Portfolio among the Underlying Funds within the ranges described above are determined by the relative value of the eligible universe of companies of the Underlying Funds. Periodically, the Advisor will review the allocations for the Portfolio in each Underlying Fund and may adjust allocations to the Underlying Funds or may add or remove Underlying Funds in the Portfolio without notice to shareholders.

As a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Global Social Core Equity Portfolio’s net assets will be invested directly, or indirectly through its investment in the Underlying Funds, in equity securities.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Global Social Core Equity Portfolio’s and/or Underlying Funds’ exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio or Underlying Fund. The Portfolio and international and emerging markets Underlying Funds may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities, to hedge foreign currency risks, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or to transfer balances from one currency to another.

In addition, the Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the purposes of gaining exposure to the equity markets, while maintaining liquidity. In addition to money market instruments and other short-term investments, the Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated registered and unregistered money market funds. The Portfolio and Underlying Funds may invest in such money market funds and other short-term investments to manage cash pending investment in other securities or to maintain liquidity for the payment of redemptions or other purposes.

Investments in ETFs and money market funds may involve a duplication of certain fees and expenses. The above-referenced investments are not subject to, though they may incorporate, the Portfolio’s social criteria.

The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and Underlying Funds may lend their portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund seek to purchase securities that are consistent with the Portfolio’s and Underlying Funds’ social issue screens, which are monitored by, or based upon information from, an independent third party. The Portfolio and each Underlying Fund seek to exclude from their investment portfolios those companies that are identified by the Portfolio’s and Underlying Funds’ social issue screens, as further discussed below. The Portfolio’s and Underlying Funds’ social issue screens are designed to identify companies that: (1) earn at least 20% of their total annual revenue through the production and/or sale of conventional or nuclear weapons, their weapon systems, or critical components of these products, or the provision of weapon systems support and service; (2) are engaged in business activities in or with the Republic of the Sudan that are tied to, or support, its military or government, the oil, mineral or power sectors, or that otherwise demonstrate complicity in genocide in Sudan; (3) earn at least 15% of their total annual revenue through the production and/or sale of tobacco, alcohol, or cannabis products, or key products or raw materials necessary for their production; (4) earn at least 20% of their total annual revenue from certain gambling activities, the production of goods used exclusively for gambling, or the provision of certain services in casinos that are fundamental to gambling operations; (5) directly participate in abortions, or develop or manufacture abortive agents or contraceptives; (6) earn at least 15% of their total annual revenue from the rental, sale, distribution or production of pornographic materials, or the ownership or operation of adult entertainment establishments; (7) are involved in the production or manufacture of landmines, cluster munitions, or the essential components of these products; (8) are involved in the production or manufacture of civilian firearms; (9) have had major recent child labor controversies in their own operations or supply chain; (10) are involved in stem cell research; (11) are involved with private prisons and/or immigrant detention facilities; (12) have high carbon or greenhouse gas emissions or reserves that may produce those emissions; and/or (13) have meaningful exposure to coal.

The Global Social Core Equity Portfolio and each Underlying Fund may modify their lists of social issue screens, at any time, without prior shareholder approval or notice.