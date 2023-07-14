Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$40.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DGBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-0.4%
|32.6%
|33.55%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|13.2%
|64.8%
|51.61%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-5.7%
|32.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.7%
|22.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.5%
|17.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|81.21%
|2021
|8.4%
|2.1%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2020
|3.2%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-23.9%
|21.1%
|N/A
|Period
|DGBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-0.4%
|32.6%
|33.55%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|13.2%
|64.8%
|46.45%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-5.7%
|32.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.7%
|22.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.5%
|17.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|81.21%
|2021
|8.4%
|2.1%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2020
|3.2%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-23.9%
|21.1%
|N/A
|DGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGBEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|40.5 M
|2.63 M
|81.2 B
|58.28%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|5
|9210
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.2 M
|494 K
|7.17 B
|24.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.98%
|3.7%
|99.9%
|0.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGBEX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.49%
|41.18%
|100.00%
|7.36%
|Cash
|3.48%
|0.00%
|42.35%
|85.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.06%
|20.86%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.29%
|17.81%
|42.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.57%
|88.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.42%
|87.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGBEX % Rank
|Technology
|20.50%
|0.00%
|91.63%
|47.85%
|Financial Services
|18.88%
|0.00%
|68.26%
|8.59%
|Industrials
|15.03%
|0.00%
|39.91%
|69.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.34%
|0.00%
|73.10%
|45.40%
|Communication Services
|8.17%
|0.00%
|26.92%
|14.11%
|Basic Materials
|7.06%
|0.00%
|23.49%
|34.36%
|Consumer Defense
|6.03%
|0.00%
|19.72%
|15.95%
|Healthcare
|5.49%
|0.00%
|30.05%
|79.75%
|Energy
|2.23%
|0.00%
|42.90%
|30.06%
|Utilities
|1.72%
|0.00%
|68.56%
|38.65%
|Real Estate
|1.56%
|0.00%
|42.62%
|71.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGBEX % Rank
|US
|57.94%
|11.43%
|72.13%
|15.95%
|Non US
|38.55%
|11.68%
|84.86%
|70.55%
|DGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.08%
|0.34%
|3.11%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|0.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.47%
|100.00%
|DGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|315.00%
|17.22%
|DGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGBEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.64%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|DGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGBEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.60%
|-1.71%
|6.62%
|4.64%
|DGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 19, 2019
2.53
2.5%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 19, 2019
2.53
2.5%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 19, 2019
2.53
2.5%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 19, 2019
2.53
2.5%
Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.1
|6.65
|8.84
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...