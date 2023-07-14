Home
BNY Mellon Global Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
DGBCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.74 -0.01 -0.13%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (DRLIX) Primary A (DRLAX) C (DGBCX) Inst (DRLYX)
DGBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Global Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dean Frankel

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly-traded equity securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate sector. The fund normally invests in a global portfolio of equity securities of real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies, with principal places of business located in, but not limited to, the developed markets of Europe, Australia, Asia and North America (including the United States). Although the fund invests primarily in developed markets, it also may invest in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries, and may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. In selecting investments for the fund's portfolio, CenterSquare Investment Management LLC (CenterSquare), the fund's sub-adviser, uses a proprietary approach to quantify investment opportunity from both a real estate and stock perspective. Generally, CenterSquare combines top-down real estate research and its relative value model securities valuation process. In conducting its bottom-up research, CenterSquare engages in an active analysis process that includes regular and direct contact with the companies in the fund's investable universe. These research efforts are supported with extensive sell side and independent research. Through the use of the proprietary relative value model, CenterSquare seeks to establish the validity of the price of a security relative to its peers by providing statistically significant solutions to business- and management-related uncertainties, such as the impact on value of leverage, growth rate, market capitalization and property type.

The fund's benchmark is the FTSE European Public Real Estate Association/National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts Developed Index (FTSE EPRA/Nareit Developed Index (Net)), a market capitalization weighted index of exchange-listed real estate companies and REITs worldwide.

Read More

DGBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -7.4% 12.6% 11.40%
1 Yr -6.1% -23.1% 5.7% 74.61%
3 Yr 1.4%* -15.7% 6.3% 44.92%
5 Yr -3.1%* -17.2% 13.6% 56.67%
10 Yr -0.9%* -11.2% 3.2% 47.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -43.9% 4.5% 60.21%
2021 8.2% -7.2% 14.9% 67.38%
2020 -1.3% -7.5% 4.4% 26.74%
2019 2.5% 0.3% 6.1% 76.34%
2018 -1.8% -6.3% 11.6% 47.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -15.4% 12.6% 11.40%
1 Yr -6.1% -23.1% 5.7% 72.02%
3 Yr 1.4%* -15.7% 6.3% 44.39%
5 Yr -2.5%* -17.2% 14.0% 51.67%
10 Yr 1.1%* -11.2% 6.3% 47.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -43.9% 4.5% 60.21%
2021 8.2% -7.2% 14.9% 67.38%
2020 -1.3% -7.5% 4.4% 26.74%
2019 2.5% 0.3% 6.1% 76.34%
2018 -1.1% -6.3% 12.0% 25.00%

NAV & Total Return History

DGBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGBCX Category Low Category High DGBCX % Rank
Net Assets 472 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 48.15%
Number of Holdings 109 5 739 21.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 49.22%
Weighting of Top 10 31.41% 18.1% 63.6% 70.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 6.43%
  2. Vonovia SE 4.16%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGBCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.31% 3.65% 126.54% 43.81%
Other 		1.63% -33.49% 78.71% 11.92%
Cash 		0.07% -1.38% 10.38% 89.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 12.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 9.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 11.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGBCX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.38% 72.53% 100.00% 23.81%
Communication Services 		0.62% 0.00% 10.08% 42.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 10.05%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 46.56%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 22.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 17.46%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 23.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 6.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 8.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 66.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 11.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGBCX % Rank
US 		58.95% 0.00% 80.79% 58.55%
Non US 		39.36% 0.00% 99.40% 39.38%

DGBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.23% 0.11% 27.58% 13.09%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.10% 1.50% 82.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 68.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

DGBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 18.52%

Trading Fees

DGBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.48% 1.00% 165.00% 69.73%

DGBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGBCX Category Low Category High DGBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 5.11% 63.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGBCX Category Low Category High DGBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -0.23% 3.84% 88.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

DGBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dean Frankel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Dean Frankel is the Global Co-Head, Real Estate Securities at CenterSquare Investment Management. Mr. Frankel is responsible for management of the firm's proprietary research process, as well as analyzing and interpreting the implications of major events and economic trends. Mr. Frankel manages the daily operations of the real estate securities portfolios and has ultimate decision-making authority for the core U.S. and Global REIT strategies. Mr. Frankel joined CenterSquare in 1997 and has served as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2006. He manages CenterSquare’s proprietary research process and oversees the CenterSquare Investment Management, Inc.'s real estate securities trading activities. Mr. Frankel holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Eric Briddell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2013

8.95

9.0%

Mr. Briddell, Primary Portfolio Manager, is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of CSIM Investment Management LLC,whose predecessor firm he joined in 1993. Mr. Briddell has oversight responsibility for all of CenterSquare’s real estate investment advisory services including private real estate and public real estate securities across the United States, Europe and Asia. He also chairs the firm’s Management Committee and is a member of the BNY Mellon Investment Management Executive Committee and CenterSquare’s Private Real Estate Investment Committee. Mr. Briddell is the founder of CenterSquare’s listed real estate securities group, and since joining the firm in 1993 he has held positions in private real estate acquisitions, U.S. and Global REIT research and portfolio management. Mr. Briddell holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in Finance and Real Estate. He is a member of NAREIT, the CFA Institute/Society of Philadelphia and PREA, where he was Co-Chair of the Green Building Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

