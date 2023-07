The Two‑Year Government Portfolio seeks to maximize total returns from a universe of obligations of the U.S. Government and its agencies maturing in three years or less from the date of settlement. The average weighted

length of maturity of the Portfolio’s investments will not exceed two years. In making purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) will focus investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the Portfolio will focus investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range. The credit quality of the securities purchased by the Portfolio will be that of the U.S. Government or its agencies. The Portfolio also may enter into repurchase agreements backed by U.S. government securities. The Portfolio may also invest in money market funds. In addition, the Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and obligations of federal agencies and instrumentalities.

As a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Two‑Year Government Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in government securities that mature within two years from the date of settlement.

The Two‑Year Government Portfolio may invest in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. The Portfolio may use fixed income related futures and options contracts, swaps and other types of derivatives to hedge against changes in interest rates. To the extent that it invests in futures contracts and options thereon for other than bona fide hedging purposes, it will not purchase futures contracts or options thereon, if, as a result, more than 5% of its net assets would then consist of initial margin deposits and premiums required to establish such positions. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Two-Year Government Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.