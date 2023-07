The U.S. Large Company Portfolio generally invests in the stocks that comprise the S&P 500® Index in approximately the proportions they are represented in the S&P 500® Index. The S&P 500® Index comprises a broad and diverse group of stocks. Generally, these are the U.S. stocks with the largest market capitalizations and, as a group, they generally represent approximately 80% of the total market capitalization of all publicly traded U.S. stocks. For the Portfolio, the Advisor considers the stocks that comprise the S&P 500® Index to be those of large companies. Under normal market conditions, at least 95% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in the stocks that comprise the S&P 500® Index. As a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of large U.S. companies.

Ordinarily, portfolio companies will not be sold except to reflect additions or deletions of the companies that comprise the S&P 500® Index, including as a result of mergers, reorganizations and similar transactions and, to the extent necessary, to provide cash to pay redemptions of the U.S. Large Company Portfolio’s shares. Given the impact on prices of securities affected by the reconstitution of the S&P 500® Index around the time of a reconstitution date, the Portfolio may purchase or sell securities that may be impacted by the reconstitution before or after the reconstitution date of the S&P 500® Index. In seeking to approximate the total investment return of the S&P 500® Index, the Advisor may also adjust the representation of securities in the Portfolio after considering such securities’ characteristics and other factors the Advisor determines to be appropriate.

The U.S. Large Company Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The U.S. Large Company Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.