Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.1%
1 yr return
20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$3.42 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.2%
Expense Ratio 0.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To achieve the DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions.
The Portfolio, using a market capitalization weighted approach, purchases a broad and diverse set of securities of non-U.S. companies principally engaged in the real estate industry, including developed and emerging markets, with a particular focus on non-U.S. real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies the Advisor considers to be REIT-like entities. The Portfolio invests in companies of all sizes. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively
lower market capitalizations. The Advisor may adjust the representation in the Portfolio of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, price momentum, short-run reversals, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, and other factors that the Advisor determines to be appropriate. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. The Advisor also may limit or fix the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular country or issuer.
The DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company’s principal activities include ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. REITs and REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests.
The DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio intends to purchase securities of companies associated with developed and emerging markets countries that the Advisor has designated as approved markets for investment. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in securities of companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio concentrates (i.e., invests more than 25% of its net assets) its investments in securities of companies in the real estate industry. The Portfolio generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT-like entity. The Portfolio also may invest in stapled securities, where one or more of the underlying securities represents interests in a company or subsidiary in the real estate industry.
The DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.
The DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
|Period
|DFITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-5.4%
|18.8%
|78.57%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-10.3%
|36.4%
|79.12%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-13.3%
|21.2%
|89.14%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.2%
|18.5%
|95.32%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-1.5%
|11.8%
|92.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|0.5%
|-16.8%
|16.7%
|95.56%
|2022
|-21.7%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|4.57%
|2021
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|30.7%
|91.81%
|2020
|-9.0%
|-20.7%
|13.7%
|71.93%
|2019
|9.2%
|1.0%
|26.5%
|85.88%
|Period
|DFITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|6.0%
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|88.89%
|2022
|-21.7%
|-39.5%
|10.1%
|8.00%
|2021
|12.9%
|5.7%
|101.8%
|90.06%
|2020
|-9.0%
|-17.8%
|14.7%
|85.96%
|2019
|23.5%
|4.3%
|37.2%
|54.71%
|DFITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFITX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.42 B
|4.27 M
|7.48 B
|3.35%
|Number of Holdings
|339
|5
|691
|5.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1 B
|1.9 M
|4.55 B
|3.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.24%
|19.5%
|64.5%
|95.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFITX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.68%
|3.01%
|126.54%
|2.75%
|Cash
|2.38%
|0.00%
|11.23%
|31.87%
|Other
|0.01%
|-33.49%
|99.87%
|28.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.41%
|61.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|59.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.39%
|60.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFITX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.93%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|12.43%
|Financial Services
|0.07%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|17.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|60.45%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|76.84%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|66.10%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|64.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|59.32%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|79.10%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|61.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|84.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|60.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFITX % Rank
|Non US
|98.06%
|0.00%
|98.87%
|3.85%
|US
|2.61%
|0.00%
|102.76%
|92.86%
|DFITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.27%
|0.10%
|36.96%
|96.15%
|Management Fee
|0.24%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|4.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|4.95%
|DFITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DFITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|4.55%
|DFITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFITX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.73%
|0.00%
|5.52%
|1.65%
|DFITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|SemiAnnual
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|DFITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFITX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.29%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|3.37%
|DFITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2023
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.642
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2012
|$0.663
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2010
|$0.648
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2008
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2008
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2007
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2007
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2010
12.26
12.3%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2015
6.87
6.9%
Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2015
6.87
6.9%
Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.11
|10.42
