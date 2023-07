The Intermediate Government Portfolio primarily invests in high quality, low‑risk obligations of the U.S. Government and its agencies with maturities between five and fifteen years from the date of settlement. The Portfolio normally invests in non‑callable obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and U.S. government agencies, AAA‑rated, dollar-denominated obligations of foreign governments, obligations of supranational organizations, and futures contracts on U.S. Treasury securities. Since government guaranteed mortgage-backed securities are considered callable, such securities will not be included in the Portfolio.

Generally, the Intermediate Government Portfolio will purchase securities with maturities between five and fifteen years from the date of settlement. The Portfolio will not shift the maturity of its investments in anticipation of

interest rate movements and ordinarily will have an average weighted maturity, based upon market values, between three and ten years. Under normal circumstances, when determining its duration, the Portfolio will consider a duration similar to its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Government Bond Index, which was approximately 7.03 years as of December 31, 2021. In any event, as a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income government securities and maintain a weighted average portfolio maturity between three and ten years. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Intermediate Government Portfolio may invest a portion of its assets in the obligations of foreign governments. Those obligations at the time of purchase must be either rated in the highest rating category of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, in the case of any obligation that is unrated, of comparable quality. The Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of federal agencies and instrumentalities. The Portfolio may also invest in money market funds. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts on U.S. Treasury securities or options on such contracts to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. However, the Portfolio will not purchase or sell futures contracts or options thereon if as a result more than 5% of its net assets would then consist of initial margin deposits and premiums required to establish such positions.

The Intermediate Government Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.