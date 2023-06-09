Home
DFA Emerging Markets Value Portfolio

mutual fund
DFEPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.53 +0.19 +0.67%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DFEVX) Primary Retirement (DFEPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$11.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Emerging Markets Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DFEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -11.0% 30.2% 71.78%
1 Yr 8.5% -12.7% 29.2% 58.49%
3 Yr 5.9%* -16.8% 12.9% 7.88%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 43.28%
10 Yr 0.6%* -12.3% 12.5% 53.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -50.1% 7.2% 6.51%
2021 4.0% -18.2% 13.6% 7.42%
2020 0.0% -7.2% 79.7% 94.74%
2019 1.7% -4.4% 9.2% 96.96%
2018 -3.0% -7.2% 7.0% 11.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -30.3% 30.2% 69.27%
1 Yr 8.5% -48.9% 29.2% 54.29%
3 Yr 5.9%* -16.1% 12.9% 6.96%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 39.74%
10 Yr 2.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 42.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -50.1% 7.2% 6.51%
2021 4.0% -18.2% 13.6% 7.42%
2020 0.0% -7.2% 79.7% 94.74%
2019 1.7% -4.4% 9.2% 96.96%
2018 -2.6% -7.2% 7.0% 6.07%

NAV & Total Return History

DFEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFEPX Category Low Category High DFEPX % Rank
Net Assets 11.9 B 717 K 102 B 4.48%
Number of Holdings 3357 10 6734 2.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.78 B 340 K 19.3 B 13.48%
Weighting of Top 10 14.57% 2.8% 71.7% 96.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  2. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  4. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  6. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  7. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  8. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  9. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%
  10. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFEPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.14% 0.90% 110.97% 22.82%
Cash 		0.84% -23.67% 20.19% 72.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 6.07% 18.49%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 18.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 6.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 18.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFEPX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.68% 0.00% 48.86% 6.73%
Basic Materials 		15.71% 0.00% 30.03% 2.33%
Technology 		11.78% 0.00% 47.50% 92.11%
Energy 		10.53% 0.00% 24.80% 3.23%
Industrials 		9.76% 0.00% 43.53% 16.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.63% 0.00% 48.94% 85.90%
Real Estate 		5.05% 0.00% 17.15% 8.41%
Communication Services 		3.21% 0.00% 39.29% 92.88%
Consumer Defense 		2.83% 0.00% 28.13% 91.59%
Healthcare 		2.42% 0.00% 93.26% 73.61%
Utilities 		1.40% 0.00% 39.12% 48.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFEPX % Rank
Non US 		99.05% -4.71% 112.57% 16.05%
US 		0.09% -1.60% 104.72% 69.96%

DFEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.03% 41.06% 83.78%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 2.00% 8.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 96.80%

Sales Fees

DFEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 190.00% 9.86%

DFEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFEPX Category Low Category High DFEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.92% 0.00% 12.61% 8.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFEPX Category Low Category High DFEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.68% -1.98% 17.62% 7.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Ethan Wren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

