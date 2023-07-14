Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DFA Investment Grade Portfolio

mutual fund
DFAPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (DFAPX) Primary
DFAPX (Mutual Fund)

DFA Investment Grade Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (DFAPX) Primary
DFAPX (Mutual Fund)

DFA Investment Grade Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (DFAPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Investment Grade Portfolio

DFAPX | Fund

$9.88

$11.3 B

2.63%

$0.26

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$11.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Investment Grade Portfolio

DFAPX | Fund

$9.88

$11.3 B

2.63%

$0.26

0.22%

DFAPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Investment Grade Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

DFAPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -4.3% 4.5% 9.76%
1 Yr -2.7% -16.1% 162.7% 12.92%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 36.07%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 12.11%
10 Yr -0.6%* -7.4% 12.7% 12.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -34.7% 131.9% 24.17%
2021 -2.4% -6.0% 15.7% 90.81%
2020 2.2% -9.6% 118.7% 15.40%
2019 1.7% -0.4% 5.8% 10.12%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 29.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -15.5% 4.5% 10.14%
1 Yr -2.7% -16.1% 162.7% 9.57%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 35.77%
5 Yr -1.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 11.64%
10 Yr 0.6%* -7.4% 13.5% 9.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -34.7% 131.9% 24.17%
2021 -2.4% -6.0% 15.7% 90.70%
2020 2.2% -9.6% 118.7% 15.40%
2019 1.7% -0.4% 5.8% 11.33%
2018 -0.2% -2.2% 3.3% 19.74%

NAV & Total Return History

DFAPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFAPX Category Low Category High DFAPX % Rank
Net Assets 11.3 B 2.88 M 287 B 13.08%
Number of Holdings 790 1 17234 45.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.68 B -106 M 27.6 B 19.00%
Weighting of Top 10 14.46% 3.7% 123.9% 85.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Short Term Investment 5.78%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 4.5% 1.75%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.875% 1.72%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 1.68%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 1.61%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 1.59%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 1.48%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.875% 1.39%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.35%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAPX % Rank
Bonds 		98.33% 3.97% 268.18% 24.21%
Convertible Bonds 		1.52% 0.00% 7.93% 46.77%
Cash 		0.16% -181.13% 95.99% 75.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 68.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 71.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 56.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAPX % Rank
Corporate 		56.11% 0.00% 100.00% 5.11%
Government 		43.73% 0.00% 86.23% 7.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.16% 0.00% 95.99% 98.46%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 70.49%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.40% 99.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFAPX % Rank
US 		87.27% 3.63% 210.09% 48.22%
Non US 		11.06% -6.54% 58.09% 35.78%

DFAPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.01% 20.64% 93.98%
Management Fee 0.17% 0.00% 1.76% 9.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 1.16%

Sales Fees

DFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 2.00% 493.39% 2.49%

DFAPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFAPX Category Low Category High DFAPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 10.82% 39.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFAPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFAPX Category Low Category High DFAPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.02% -1.28% 8.97% 30.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFAPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFAPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2011

11.24

11.2%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Lovell Shao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Shao is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP . Mr. Shao holds an MA from the University of California at Los Angeles and a BS from Columbia University. Mr. Shao joined Dimensional Fund in 2006, has been a portfolio manager since 2011, and has been responsible for the DFA Intermediate-Term Extended Quality Portfolio, DFA Global Core Plus Fixed Income Portfolio, DFA Investment Grade Portfolio and DFA Short-Duration Real Return Portfolio since 2019 and the DFA Global Core Plus Real Return Portfolio since its inception.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×